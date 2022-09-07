ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Experts and computers pick WVU-Kansas

West Virginia (0-1, 0-0) will take on Kansas (1-0, 0-0) this Saturday as the Jayhawks come to Morgantown for the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found.
What to make of Greene's one snap last week and moving forward?

Despite the amount of time it took for West Virginia to announce the starting quarterback before last week's season-opening game against No. 17 Pitt, there really wasn't much of a surprise when Neal Brown picked JT Daniels and explained the decision. The uncertainty that remained was the identity of the starting quarterback if and when the Mountaineers needed one. Would it be Garrett Greene, Will Crowder or Nicco Marchiol?
Bob Huggins now has a holiday in West Virginia

Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third […]
How to Watch: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt

PITTSBURGH — Game day is here. No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh in the second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on ABC Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the ABC broadcast...
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium

WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
Falcons fall in a 4-OT Marathon

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Fairmont State had an amazing comeback but couldn't seal the deal in a 4-overtime marathon game. In a game that lasted nearly four hours, the Falcons fell 40-38. It was a beautiful night for a home opener and what a game it was. There was a lot of terrific plays on both sides of the ball and some players had incredible individual performances.
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on QB JT Daniels, Making Adjustments

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell analyzes quarterback JT Daniels’ play against Pitt while talking with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and...
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend

Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun. Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. September Arts Walk. Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at...
Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
