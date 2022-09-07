Read full article on original website
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Kansas
The Mountaineers Now staff predicts Saturday's game.
Experts and computers pick WVU-Kansas
West Virginia (0-1, 0-0) will take on Kansas (1-0, 0-0) this Saturday as the Jayhawks come to Morgantown for the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found.
What to make of Greene's one snap last week and moving forward?
Despite the amount of time it took for West Virginia to announce the starting quarterback before last week's season-opening game against No. 17 Pitt, there really wasn't much of a surprise when Neal Brown picked JT Daniels and explained the decision. The uncertainty that remained was the identity of the starting quarterback if and when the Mountaineers needed one. Would it be Garrett Greene, Will Crowder or Nicco Marchiol?
Bob Huggins now has a holiday in West Virginia
Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia. WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third […]
Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game
This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season. But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years. The game ...
WATCH: Vols fans make noise at Pirates game ahead of showdown with Pitt
PITTSBURGH — The announced crowd of more than 15,000 at PNC Park on Friday night didn't just consist of Pittsburgh Pirates fans and red-clad St. Louis Cardinals fans. There was also plenty of orange sprinkled throughout the stadium. A large number of Tennessee fans were in Pittsburgh on Friday...
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pitt
PITTSBURGH — Game day is here. No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh in the second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic, scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff on ABC Saturday at Acrisure Stadium. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the ABC broadcast...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Native Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Martinsburg High School’s Kamden Shallis has committed to continue his football and academic career at West Virginia University!. Shallis, a 5’11 215 pound linebacker/fullback, had 99 tackles and earned the Martinsburg Journal’s Defensive Player of the Year last season. Shallis said the...
wvah.com
POLL: Who will fare better this college football season, WVU or Marshall?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It was a mixed-bag start to the college football season for West Virginia’s two premier programs with the Mountaineers dropping their opener and Marshall rolling at home. The season rolls on this weekend as both teams gear up for week two. Eyewitness News wants...
247Sports
Stills never better, Jefferson never as comfortable on defensive line
The West Virginia defensive line started the 2022 season by contributing to a performance that saw five sacks and just 76 rushing yards allowed in last week's game against Pitt. The two large men in the middle did their part.
Daily Athenaeum
Beer prices go up at WVU football stadium
WVU fans can expect to pay even more for beer this football season. Prices for alcoholic beverages at Milan Puskar Stadium have gone up by 50 cents, and buyers will now spend $8.50 for domestic beer and $9.50 for premium beer, according to Sodexo. In comparison, a single 25 oz...
fightingfalcons.com
Falcons fall in a 4-OT Marathon
FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- Fairmont State had an amazing comeback but couldn't seal the deal in a 4-overtime marathon game. In a game that lasted nearly four hours, the Falcons fell 40-38. It was a beautiful night for a home opener and what a game it was. There was a lot of terrific plays on both sides of the ball and some players had incredible individual performances.
Former WVU basketball player and Detroit man found guilty in drug conspiracy case
Two men have been found guilty of a drug conspiracy that stretched from Detroit to Morgantown, selling methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, announced United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on QB JT Daniels, Making Adjustments
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell analyzes quarterback JT Daniels’ play against Pitt while talking with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and...
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
Mountaineer GNCC to fall on 9/11 anniversary
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series is returning from its summer break hiatus this weekend, GNCC Racing announced in a press release Wednesday.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend
Whether it's cheering on the Mountaineers or embracing the arts downtown, soak in the last of the summer season by getting out and doing something fun. Here's a look at three things to do in Morgantown this weekend. 1. September Arts Walk. Support local artists and businesses this Saturday at...
Big Daddy Guns no longer coming to Morgantown’s University Ave
Big Daddy Guns is no longer coming to "The Deck" development in Morgantown, the director of lease negotiations for Hardy World LLC, which manages the new property, confirmed to 12 News on Friday.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 9
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
247Sports
