Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains

The Cleveland Browns will roll into the 2022 season with five team captains, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker, and Charley Hughlett will daunt the captain logo on their uniforms. Bitonio is the longest-tenured member of the Browns, while the long snapper,...
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
ClutchPoints

Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash

The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will square off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, meaning Baker Mayfield will be pitted up against his former team. Ahead of the matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb was asked about what he expects in a matchup with his old quarterback. Chubb didn’t mince words, giving […] The post Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)

It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
Christian McCaffrey (shin) not listed on Carolina's Week 1 injury report

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shin) is available for Sunday's Week One contest against the Cleveland Browns. Despite suffering a shin injury from a cleat incident earlier this week, CMC is good to go for Carolina's regular season opener. With a projection at 20.4, McCaffrey is rated as our RB3 versus Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Panthers

With a Cleveland Browns Week 1 game scheduled against the Carolina Panthers, a lot of eyes will be on quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett. Mayfield faces his old team as Brissett starts in place of embattled Deshaun Watson. Ahead of this Browns-Panthers game, we’ll be making our Cleveland Browns Week 1 predictions. The Browns […] The post Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett Comments On Relationship With Baker Mayfield

It’s not exactly a secret that Baker Mayfield didn’t leave the Cleveland Browns on the best of terms this summer. He had his high moments over the last four years, but in the end, things were on the downturn by the time the 2021 season was completed. Things...
