Panthers QB Baker Mayfield’s Nick Chubb request after spicy comments ahead of Week 1 clash
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield was the target of a bit of shade from former teammate Nick Chubb on Wednesday. And his response is rather intriguing. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Wednesday prior to the Panthers’ Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. When asked what he wanted prior to kickoff, he mentioned his former teammate.
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Announce Five Team Captains
The Cleveland Browns will roll into the 2022 season with five team captains, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Joel Bitonio, Nick Chubb, Myles Garrett, Anthony Walker, and Charley Hughlett will daunt the captain logo on their uniforms. Bitonio is the longest-tenured member of the Browns, while the long snapper,...
Browns’ Myles Garrett reveals he left Baker Mayfield on read after heartfelt text
Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns had a rather messy divorce this offseason, culminating in the deal to send the quarterback to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides will face off on Sunday, and there may be some added rivalries behind the scenes. While Mayfield’s matchup with his former team was always anticipated to be at least a little bit contentious, Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot revealed an eye-opening exchange between Mayfield and Browns star EDGE rusher Myles Garrett.
Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash
The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers will square off in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, meaning Baker Mayfield will be pitted up against his former team. Ahead of the matchup, Browns running back Nick Chubb was asked about what he expects in a matchup with his old quarterback. Chubb didn’t mince words, giving […] The post Nick Chubb throws major shade at Baker Mayfield ahead of Browns-Panthers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daryl Ruiter: The Browns have the upper hand because they know Baker Mayfield
Daryl Ruiter stops by Baskin & Phelps to talk about the Browns Week 1 match-up vs. Carolina, along with Baker Mayfield, the week one match-up, and more!
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)
It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
numberfire.com
Christian McCaffrey (shin) not listed on Carolina's Week 1 injury report
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (shin) is available for Sunday's Week One contest against the Cleveland Browns. Despite suffering a shin injury from a cleat incident earlier this week, CMC is good to go for Carolina's regular season opener. With a projection at 20.4, McCaffrey is rated as our RB3 versus Cleveland.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield on if opener vs. Browns is a revenge game: 'No'
If anyone in the NFL is believed to be seeking out revenge this Sunday, it’s Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. But that’s not what he would tell you. Just a few days ahead of the 2022 season opener against his last employer, Mayfield was asked if he views his clash with the Cleveland Browns as a “revenge game.” He does not.
Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Panthers
With a Cleveland Browns Week 1 game scheduled against the Carolina Panthers, a lot of eyes will be on quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett. Mayfield faces his old team as Brissett starts in place of embattled Deshaun Watson. Ahead of this Browns-Panthers game, we’ll be making our Cleveland Browns Week 1 predictions. The Browns […] The post Cleveland Browns: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
brownsnation.com
Myles Garrett Comments On Relationship With Baker Mayfield
It’s not exactly a secret that Baker Mayfield didn’t leave the Cleveland Browns on the best of terms this summer. He had his high moments over the last four years, but in the end, things were on the downturn by the time the 2021 season was completed. Things...
