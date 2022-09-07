ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

West Side Journal

Site chosen for library in southern part of WBR

The long-awaited library is coming to the south side of the intracoastal. The new library site will be the old Fred’s in Brusly. West Baton Rouge Parish President “Peewee” Berthelot thanked State Rep. Edmond Jordan for donating $200,000 for the library and assured residents that the library is coming soon.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Donaldsonville High announces homecoming court

The 2022 Donaldsonville High homecoming queen will be crowned Sept. 23 during a home football game. The homecoming court includes Miss Freshman Paige Jackson, Miss Sophomore Ne'veah Williams and Miss Junior Yucarie Tovar. Seniors named queen-eligible finalists are Layla Ester, Tre'Myai Brown and Laila Philip.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana State University and Southern University agree to collaborate on STEM research

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Leaders at both LSU and Southern University are teaming up to help students and residents across Louisiana. Both universities state this is more than a football game. It’s about creating unity for all of Baton Rouge. “The A&M agenda, I think, is really important because it really has the potential to be transformative,” explained Governor John Bel Edwards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Arrested Board Secretary Terminated Today

Louisiana - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show. Officials said her bond is set at $250,717.Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon. The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him. McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle. Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Board members unanimously voted today to immediately terminate Bridgette Hull from her position as Executive Secretary of La. State Board of Private Security Examiners. The board also appointed Stephanie Richardson as Interim Executive Secretary. The decision was made during a special board meeting Thursday, Sept. 8, following Hull’s recent arrest on drug charges.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
West Side Journal

OBITUARIES

Joan C. Leblanc, ( Jungle ) 84, died Tuesday August 16, 2022. She was born December 20th 1937. She was married to the late Jeanne Brossart, and was the daughter of late Ernest (Nappy) Leblanc and late Elvina (Nook) Pecquet. She has one son Alex Hammatt. She was born in E. Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up in Sunrise LA. She attended Lafayette College in LA and achieved a Master’s Degree in Special Education from Lesley College Boston, Ma. She married the late Francis P. Hammatt on May 21, 1960. Eventually settling in Brewster, Massachusetts.
BRUSLY, LA
#Emt
theadvocate.com

Running for office: East Feliciana School Board

LeVain T. Woodridge announced her candidacy for District 2 Division 1 of the East Feliciana Parish School Board. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson and a graduate of Jackson High School. She has been married to Arthur L. Woodridge for 28 years and has one daughter, Yamesha L. Harris, who also graduated and has played an active role in the East Feliciana school system. She has two grandsons, Jordan Davis and Jiren Thompson.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
L'Observateur

STATE ACCEPTING PUBLIC COMMENTS ON PLAN TO INCREASE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING, CLARIFY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM AFTER 2016 FLOODS

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is accepting public comments on an Action Plan Amendment that will reallocate funds in the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, as well as other Restore programs, to increase affordable rental housing stock and clarify a workforce development program for recovery from the Great Floods of 2016.
LOUISIANA STATE
1037thegame.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Meet the candidates who want to be Zachary's next mayor

This story is part of a three-part series on the candidates who want the city's mayor's job. Each week, we'll learn why the three candidates want the job. As a 12-year-old, David McDavid landed his first job with the city of Zachary — helping clean out ditches and canals during summers.
ZACHARY, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Historic LSU-Southern match-up is a hot ticket

LSU has announced Saturday night’s historic match-up against Southern University is a sell-out. LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry says tickets for this first-ever match-up between the two Baton Rouge schools are more in demand than the Alabama game in November. “It’s the hottest ticket we have. I’m...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
BATON ROUGE, LA

