Read full article on original website
Related
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
Uber's Infamous Co-founder Wins Microsoft As First US Investor For His Dark Kitchen Startup
Microsoft Corp MSFT has become the first U.S.-based investor in Uber Technologies, Inc UBER, known to have backed CloudKitchens, the "dark kitchen" startup run by the ride-hailing company's controversial co-founder Travis Kalanick, the Financial Times reports. The investment was part of CloudKitchens' $850 million funding round that closed in November...
cryptonewsz.com
Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
thefastmode.com
South African Retailer Pick n Pay Migrates its Entire On-premises IT Infra to AWS
AWS announced that Pick n Pay Group, a leading retail business operating in South African and other selected African countries, has migrated its entire on-premises information technology (IT) infrastructure to AWS. Pick n Pay worked with Lemongrass Consulting—an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with Migration and SAP Consulting Competencies—to migrate its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Next Block Expo Event Embraces Compliance with Blockpass
HONG KONG, Sept 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - On-Chain KYC(TM) provider Blockpass is excited to announce a partnership with Next Block Expo, one of the biggest industry events in Europe. This new partnership will see Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri speaking at the Next Block Expo event in Berlin on November 23rd and 24th of this year. Those looking to attend should take advantage of the early discounts being offered.
TikTok parent company buys chain of VIP birth centres in China
The parent company of TikTok is becoming part of a hot new trend, though this one doesn’t involve the video-sharing app’s signature dance challenges and addictive videos.Instead, Chinese firm ByteDance is joining the ranks of fellow tech companies like Amazon and Apple by pushing into the healthcare space, raising questions about health ethics and market consolidation.Through its Xiaohe Health subsidiary, ByteDance spent a reported $1.5bn in August to acquire Amcare Healthcare, a private hospital chain known for offering maternal, women’s and children’s healthcare to the Chinese elite. Its VIP postpartum package, for example, costs more than $30,000 for a...
racer.com
KurumaCards launches with Kaido House collaboration
In the short time KurumaNFT has been in existence, the automotive-themed NFT company has made a huge mark in the ever-evolving NFT space, selling out multiple offerings, while redefining the industry with groundbreaking artwork and innovative packages. Every KurumaNFT project features renowned artists and brands from both the automotive and NFT spaces.
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don't Miss the GITEX Global DevSlam on Cybersecurity, Coding, Web3, and More
Just kidding. Despite the image above, GITEX will not be harming developers in any way at the GITEX Global DevSlam in Dubai this year. The year started with the global tech rout, ongoing inflationary concerns and the recent rebound, yet the tech industry is teeming with great optimism and opportunities at GITEX GLOBAL, as it gets ready to kick off its record 42nd edition.
TechCrunch
Headspace Health acquires inclusive mental health and wellness app Shine
Founded in 2016, Shine has more than 45,000 paid subscribers and has reached over six million people by offering self-guided content. The company also serves more than 90 enterprise clients with its Shine at Work offering. Shine offers daily mediations, self-care courses and personalized support, along with virtual workshops hosted by third-party experts and its community.
TechCrunch
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Here’s what we know so far. Between June to July, several ex-employees of Egyptian startups, including Capiter, wrote posts about layoffs at their respective companies even though the employers never addressed them publicly. Other companies include OPay Egypt, elmenus, ExpandCart and Brimore. Some sources told TechCrunch that Capiter had...
Uber partners with Nuro in push for autonomous food, grocery delivery
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said on Thursday it has partnered with start-up Nuro to test food delivery via unmanned vehicles in some U.S. locations, expanding its tie-ups with companies focused on building self-driving machines.
MFE Inspection Solutions Brings Autonomous LiDAR Mapping to Customers with New Emesent Partnership
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- MFE Inspection Solutions announced today its appointment as a reseller of Emesent, a world leader in drone autonomy. This partnership will give MFE customers access to the full line of Emesent products including their flagship product Hovermap ST, an autonomy and mapping payload. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006155/en/ MFE Inspection Solutions brings you the Emesent Hovermap. The Hovermap is widely used in the mining, infrastructure, surveying, and mapping industries to scan complex environments quickly and safely. Equally capable above ground or underground, indoors or out, Hovermap has built a worldwide reputation for its versatility, ease of use, and data quality. Dedicated to being a comprehensive inspection solutions provider, MFE is thrilled to bring this new technology to its customers across North America. (Photo: Business Wire)
Boss Women Media & Cash App Partner on New Initiative, Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour
Online empowerment and education platform Boss Women Media announced its partnership with financial services platform Cash App for its newest initiative, Ambitious Girl. The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour 2022 is an event series for college-level Black women focused on career readiness, financial inclusion, leadership, and networking while providing an empowering community dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and celebrating them as entrepreneurs and thriving corporate queens.
AI Data Company INFINIQ Launches Data Anonymization Solution 'Wellid' Revealed at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- INFINIQ, the leading AI data company in South Korea, has introduced a data anonymization solution that automatically detects and anonymizes all identifiable faces and license plates in videos and images captured. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005009/en/ INFINIQ is introducing its data anonymization solution to visitors at Autonomous Vehicle Expo 2022 in San Jose. (Photo: Business Wire)
petsplusmag.com
Bow Wow Labs Awarded Best New Emerging Brand at SuperZoo
(PRESS RELEASE) LAS VEGAS, NV — Bow Wow Labs, one of the leading innovators in the pet care industry, has been presented with the title of “Best New Emerging Brand” at the 2022 SuperZoo in Las Vegas. SuperZoo is the most-attended pet industry trade show in North...
freightwaves.com
Amazon acquires Belgium-based mechatronics company
Amazon announced the acquisition of Belgium-based mechatronics company Cloostermans Friday morning. In Amazon’s pursuit to be “Earth’s best employer,” the company signed an agreement to acquire Cloostermans, which specializes in warehouse technology. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed. “Amazon’s investments in robotics and technology...
tipranks.com
Watch out Logistics Giants, Amazon Is Breathing Down Your Neck
Amazon (AMZN) might be scaling back its logistics investments after overestimating demand in the post-pandemic era, but the company is still investing heavily in one specific area – that of long-term storage. Last week, the company announced AWD (Amazon Warehousing & Distribution), a new solution which lets sellers use...
Comments / 0