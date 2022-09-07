HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- MFE Inspection Solutions announced today its appointment as a reseller of Emesent, a world leader in drone autonomy. This partnership will give MFE customers access to the full line of Emesent products including their flagship product Hovermap ST, an autonomy and mapping payload. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006155/en/ MFE Inspection Solutions brings you the Emesent Hovermap. The Hovermap is widely used in the mining, infrastructure, surveying, and mapping industries to scan complex environments quickly and safely. Equally capable above ground or underground, indoors or out, Hovermap has built a worldwide reputation for its versatility, ease of use, and data quality. Dedicated to being a comprehensive inspection solutions provider, MFE is thrilled to bring this new technology to its customers across North America. (Photo: Business Wire)

