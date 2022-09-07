ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of Mac

Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram

The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?

Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Mobile Media#Biplane#Smartphone#Zennie62media#The Oakland News Now#World
Distractify

Instagram Users Are Disturbed Over a Feature That Tracks Your Precise Location

Just like every other social media app, Instagram wants to learn as much about its users as possible so that it can more accurately sell advertising based on that information. That's part of the bargain that social media companies have made with consumers who use their services for free, and for the most part, people are OK with it. Occasionally, though, users discover a feature that feels like it crosses a line.
CELL PHONES
B.R. Shenoy

What is Twitter Circle and how does it work?

“We want to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation how and when they want, and Twitter Circle is another important step in that direction,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the feature.
The Verge

Instagram begins testing ‘reposts’

If you can believe it, Instagram is testing a new feature that mimics other social networks. TechCrunch reports Instagram confirmed tests of “reposts” to bring someone else’s content onto your own timeline. It’s similar to Twitter’s retweets or the kind of reshares that are common on Tumblr and Facebook and are also in testing on TikTok.
INTERNET
Inc.com

Tips for Turning TikTok Fame Into Business Deals

Over the past few years, TikTok has become a fundamental tool for companies looking to grow their online presence and attract new customers. But the social video platform is not just a great tool for existing businesses--it's also a great springboard for aspiring entrepreneurs like Dylan Lemay. In May 2020, Lemay started making short "storytime" and tutorial TikToks while working at Cold Stone Creamery in Detroit, Michigan. One of his first videos, titled "Your First Day At Cold Stone," taught the audience how to work at the ice cream chain--and got more than 8 million views. Within 60 days Lemay had grown his account to over 1 million followers.
SOFTWARE

