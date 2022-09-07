Over the past few years, TikTok has become a fundamental tool for companies looking to grow their online presence and attract new customers. But the social video platform is not just a great tool for existing businesses--it's also a great springboard for aspiring entrepreneurs like Dylan Lemay. In May 2020, Lemay started making short "storytime" and tutorial TikToks while working at Cold Stone Creamery in Detroit, Michigan. One of his first videos, titled "Your First Day At Cold Stone," taught the audience how to work at the ice cream chain--and got more than 8 million views. Within 60 days Lemay had grown his account to over 1 million followers.

