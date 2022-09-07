ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Has Honest Admission On Jim Harbaugh's Quarterback Situation

Jim Harbaugh has a quarterback dilemma on his hands in Ann Arbor. Last week, veteran Cade McNamara started under center for the Wolverines. This week, it will be the youngster J.J. McCarthy leading the Michigan offense vs. Hawaii. Harbaugh clearly likes both quarterbacks and is giving each a shot as...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation

Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Mark May’s biggest disappointment in Week 1? Surprise, surprise it is Ohio State

Mark May wasn’t that impressed with Ohio State’s output in the first work of the college football season. In fact, the former ESPN analyst and two-time Super Bowl winner thought that Ohio State was among the biggest disappointments of the first full week of the season. This, after Ohio State pulled off what might arguably have been the most impressive win to start the season. In a battle of two teams ranked in the top five, Ohio State beat Notre Dame last Saturday night 21-10. It wasn’t a sloppy home win for the Buckeyes, but some national pundits felt that it lacked...
FanSided

Ohio State Football vs. Arkansas State: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes on Arkansas State University Saturday in The Shoe. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day came out last Saturday and took care of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 21-10. The game was sloppy at times, and the offense was a bit stagnant through three quarters. But in the end, the running game and defense took control for a two-score victory over a top-five opponent.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football vs. Hawaii: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Sept. 10, 2022

No. 4 Michigan football (1-0) plays unranked Hawaii (0-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Rainbow Warriors endured an unexpected coaching change this offseason, and favorite son Timmy Chang is now leading the charge. However, it’s been a rocky start, with Hawaii having gotten blown out by the likes of Vanderbilt and Western Kentucky to start the season.
ClutchPoints

Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame football lost their opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes in rather brutal fashion, which apparently put them on the wrong end of history as well. According to Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South, the loss meant that the Fighting Irish are now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999. The Buckeyes […] The post Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
