BGR.com

How to change your name on Facebook

Have you recently changed your legal name or simply want to add a fun nickname to your Facebook profile? The good news is that your Facebook name isn’t permanent. Rather than deleting your account, if you want to change up your Facebook activity, here’s a fun way to do so. Although Facebook only allows you to update your profile name every 60 days, with the tips provided in this article, you can easily pick out a new name to change your display name to.
HackerNoon

Live Stream in the Cloud with Amazon IVS: Part 1

Getting Started with Amazon Interactive Video Service (4-Part Series) It’s becoming impossible to ignore live streaming. There are tons of studies that illustrate its popularity and continued growth, but forget the numbers for just a second and consider how many of us consume news media, and entertainment, and even how some of us workout. We’re becoming more dependent on the internet to deliver us what we want and need, and we want it fast, reliably, and on demand.
Digital Trends

How to add the Google Assistant to your Samsung Galaxy Watch

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are here, and they're the hot new Android smartwatches to buy. They're not a huge upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but Samsung has made enough changes to make choosing the new watches over the old worthwhile. The Classic model is out, replaced with a Pro model that's geared for outdoor enthusiasts, with enhanced durability and boosted GPX navigation data. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 gets Google Assistant, at last.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
CNET

Android Users Can Group Watch YouTube Videos With 100 Friends

Google has added a new batch of free features for Android phones to help share lots of files at once, which makes it easier to mass-share files, warn deaf users about alarming sounds and watch YouTube videos together. Like many other little feature drops, the ones Google introduced today via...
InsideHook

Products of the Week: Bose Earbuds, Dunkin’s Box O’ Beer and a Tabletop Solo Stove

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose drops the QuietComfort II to upend Apple, Dunkin returns with Harpoon Brewery for the fifth Pumpkin Spice Ale installation, and Solo Stove releases the pint-sized Mesa.
Inc.com

Attention Instagram Sellers: Prepare to See Changes to the Shop Tab Soon

Instagram is phasing out its Shop tab. The feature, which first appeared in 2020, will eventually be replaced by a simpler and less personalized version of the existing shopping page, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and obtained by The Information. Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told staffers that the change represented "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta."
AdWeek

Instagram: How to Block Comments From Specific Users

Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Instagram allows users to manage who can comment on their posts. This includes the ability to block comments...
Apple Insider

Hear what may be the new startup sound for iPhone 14

The option for a startup sound to assist visually-impaired iPhone 14 users has been found in the code for iOS 16 -- and here's what it might sound like. Apple has issued a release candidate beta of iOS 16, the ninth beta version, and it includes previously unknown details. Everything new found in the code relates to features that Apple either only announced at its "Far Out" event -- or has not announced at all.
Android Police

9 WhatsApp tips & tricks

WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
