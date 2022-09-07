ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
Mashed

What We Know About Crumbl Cookies New Podcast

Since its launch in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has amassed over 400 locations that generating an average of $1.7 million in sales and $350,00 in net profit (via Restaurant Business). The brand's social media presence has been largely responsible for its expansion, with fans taking to platforms such as TikTok to post weekly reviews of Crumbl's newest releases.
ZDNet

How to make a QR code for free

Quick Response codes, more commonly known as QR codes, are two-dimensional barcodes that contain information that is scanned, for example by a phone camera, and interpreted by the device. This information can lead to a website, database, multimedia content, or file, and it can be used in augmented reality, advertising, social media, and much more.
Android Authority

How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge

Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
HackerNoon

Live Stream in the Cloud with Amazon IVS: Part 1

Getting Started with Amazon Interactive Video Service (4-Part Series) It’s becoming impossible to ignore live streaming. There are tons of studies that illustrate its popularity and continued growth, but forget the numbers for just a second and consider how many of us consume news media, and entertainment, and even how some of us workout. We’re becoming more dependent on the internet to deliver us what we want and need, and we want it fast, reliably, and on demand.
CNBC

Roblox jumps into online advertising as revenue growth slows

Roblox will be testing the ad format with some developers and advertisers by the end this year ahead of a broader rollout in 2023. Roblox currently derives almost all of its revenue from in-app purchases using the virtual currency Robux. The company is entering the online ad market at a...
Inc.com

Attention Instagram Sellers: Prepare to See Changes to the Shop Tab Soon

Instagram is phasing out its Shop tab. The feature, which first appeared in 2020, will eventually be replaced by a simpler and less personalized version of the existing shopping page, according to an internal memo circulated on Tuesday and obtained by The Information. Meta, the Menlo Park, California-based parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told staffers that the change represented "a new northstar and goals for the commerce organization that are more directly tied to advertising revenue for Meta."
HackerNoon

Steve Bannon Used Google Ads to Monetize Extremism

This story was originally published on ProPublica by Craig Silverman and Isaac Arnsdorf; Mollie Simon contributed research. Almost a year ago, Google took a major step to ensure that its ubiquitous online ad network didn’t put money in the pocket of Steve Bannon, the indicted former adviser to Donald Trump. The company kicked Bannon off YouTube, which Google owns, after he called for the beheading of Anthony Fauci and urged Trump supporters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 to try to overturn the presidential election results.
The US Sun

How to block someone on WhatsApp

WANT to unblock someone on WhatsApp? It's very easy if you know how. If you're finally ready to mend relations with an exiled WhatsApp contact, here's what you need to do. Here's what you need to do... 1. Open the WhatsApp chat with the contact you want to block. 2....
technewstoday.com

How to Turn Off Message Preview on iPhone?

Message Preview lets you check the Message without even opening the messaging app itself. It is a handy little feature that many iPhone users admire. However, the message preview can be a privacy concern for some users. Thankfully, you can turn off the Message Preview with a simple tweak in...
Android Police

9 WhatsApp tips & tricks

WhatsApp is one of the best end-to-end encrypted messaging apps available. It's regularly updated with new features and is supported on many devices. If you haven't tried it yet, it's a great way to message people without relying on the limitations of SMS or the less popular RCS. If you regularly use WhatsApp, you're familiar with many of the available features, but you may not know them all.
knowtechie.com

What do the checkmarks mean on WhatsApp?

What do the checkmarks mean on WhatsApp? You’re not alone if you’ve ever caught yourself asking this question. This is because billions of people use WhatsApp. Therefore, questions like what WhatsApp checkmarks mean are expected. Whereas nearly everyone knows what the two blue checkmarks mean on WhatsApp, the...
Digital Trends

More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data

If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
