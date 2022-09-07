ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Who is Bad Bunny? An icon, some may say

SAN ANTONIO — You may have heard of Bad Bunny or even one of his songs, but who is he really? Let's do a deep dive. Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martinez, is a Latin artist who hit sound waves on SoundCloud when he was 14. He music captured the attention of DJ Luian's who signed him to his record label, Hear this Music, according to Wikipedia.
KSAT 12

San Antonio Home and Garden Show returns to the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fall Home and Garden Show will take place at the Alamodome this month. The widely popular show displays thousands of home and garden products that work to inspire guests to create their home oasis. The show is open on Friday, September 30, from...
MySanAntonio

West Texas city named one of the worst places to retire

Many people save for decades planning for their retirement years, but not all places are equally accommodating locales for the golden years following the 9-to-5 grind., according to a new roundup. A recent roundup named the best and worst places to retire in the U.S. and Lubbock came in near...
tpr.org

When Queen Elizabeth II came to Texas, she met with 5 influential women in politics — but never LBJ

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by then-Texas Gov. Ann Richards and former first lady, Lady Bird Johnson. It took Queen Elizabeth II nearly 40 years of her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — to make her first and only trip to Texas. Despite that, she had a lasting impression on the Lone Star State — one that Texans are reflecting on in light of the 96-year-old’s death.
