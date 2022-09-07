Read full article on original website
aseaofred.com
ASOR Prop Bets – Liberty vs UAB
Last week we kicked off the 2022 Liberty Football season with a bang, as the Flames defeated Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, 29-27, in a four overtime classic. We are going to keep the momentum rolling with our week two prop bets, as the Flames face UAB in their home opener this Saturday!
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
Heidelberg coach steps down after fight at game
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Heidelberg High School football coach has stepped down following a fight at a Wayne County-Quitman game on August 25. Coach Jim Nowell was attending the game as a spectator and to scout Quitman for the Oilers’ September 2 matchup. The incident began when a commotion on the home side of […]
ZZ Top to perform in Hattiesburg in November
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – ZZ Top will perform in Hattiesburg on Friday, November 4, 2022. The band will perform at The Lawn at Lake Terrace. Tickets for the ZZ Top Raw Whiskey Tour will go on sale September 9 and can be purchased online. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and showtime is at 8:00 […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg Brews and Bites event
Hub City author visits hometown for ‘Lunch with Books’ at the library. A special guest stopped by the Hattiesburg Public Library to emphasize the importance of overcoming fear, finding creative outlets and combating stereotypes. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Through Friday, Sept. 16, residents can drop off donations...
impact601.com
THE BIGGEST LOBLOLLY FESTIVAL EVER
Laurel Main Street is proud to announce the return of Loblolly Festival on the first Saturday of October, the 1st, from 9:00AM to 4:00 PM. This year’s festival is expected to be the biggest and best yet, with a total of 229 vendors packing out Downtown Laurel. Vendors will...
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt church promotes mentorship in youth outreach
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Youth leaders at one Hub City church said they are making sure to reach all parts of the community to make an impact. Calvin Bogan, a youth pastor at West Point Church, said he’s concerned about weekend headlines involving six juveniles arrested on multiple felonies - all between the ages of 12 and 15.
WDAM-TV
What’s new at the Hattiesburg Zoo?
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There is always something new going on at the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We strive to offer a new experience for our guests each time they visit our Zoo,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which operates and manages the Hattiesburg Zoo. “The addition of new animals, species and programs to the Zoo is exciting and in keeping with our mission to further our guests’ appreciation, respect and knowledge of nature.”
Employees warned of business scam in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hub City employees are being warned of a scam targeting local businesses. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the scam has already targeted employees of businesses in the 1800 block of Hardy Street and the 3700 block of West 4th Street. They said the scammer calls claiming to be […]
Arlington Loop, 28th Avenue to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The first road closure of the recently announced Midtown Infrastructure Project will begin on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said 28th Avenue and Arlington Loop will close Friday at 6:00 p.m. and are expected to reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12. A specific detour route will be set […]
WDAM-TV
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg says Hardy St. roundabout is almost complete
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic signs, cones and barrels are still scattered throughout the Hardy Street roundabout. The intersection may look unfinished, but Hattiesburg city officials said that’s soon to change. Lamar Rutland, Director of Engineering for the city, said workers would be back out there this week putting...
WDAM-TV
New classes in Lamar Co. School District are big hits
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District implemented new courses into the curriculum this summer that have been a big hit with the students. The JROTC and Law & Public Safety courses allow students to be ahead of their peers by getting them started early on much-needed career information and skills.
WDAM-TV
Police warn businesses of scam calls in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam targeting local businesses and their employees. According to HPD, employees at a business on Hardy Street and West 4th Street have received calls from an individual claiming to be the owner or manager of the establishment who instructed the employee to remove money from the safe or register and put it into a Bitcoin machine.
Where are the EV Charging Stations in Mississippi?
The City of Laurel recently partnered with Mississippi Power Company to install four Level II chargers in town. A news article in the Laurel Impact Newspaper stated that the two poles would be in the downtown area near The Rusty Chandelier, a popular shopping venue. An online map showing EV charging stations in Mississippi indicates that The Scotsman General Store, which is nearby, will have four charging stations with free parking available, "coming soon." Will this be the location for Laurel's newest charging station?
Water main break causes outage in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A contractor working on a 28th Avenue bridge construction project hit a 20-in water main, causing a water outage for some neighbors on Friday, September 9. Hattiesburg city officials said the break happened around 11:00 a.m. As a result, homes and businesses in the following areas will experience a water outage […]
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
Man arrested for cocaine possession in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing jail time after police said he was caught with cocaine during a traffic stop in Hattiesburg on Thursday, September 8. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Denard, 45, of Hattiesburg, was pulled over just before 7:00 a.m. near Mary Avenue and Charles Street. They […]
WDAM-TV
Jury convicts Hattiesburg man of manslaughter, sentenced to 20 years
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 20 years in connection to a case from 2019. The 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter announced Wednesday that Jeremy H. Underwood was sentenced for manslaughter after being convicted at trial. Early on Jan. 13, 2019, the Hattiesburg...
