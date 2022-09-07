Read full article on original website
Cinema Blend
Disney+'s Disenchanted Trailer Sees Amy Adams' Giselle Looking For A Fairy Tale Life In The Suburbs
We’ve long awaited our reunion with Amy Adams’ Giselle following the 2007 hit Enchanted, and now we finally have our first peek at its upcoming Disney+ sequel. Just as the Disenchanted cast took the stage at the D23 Expo to share with Disney fans what Giselle’s been up to, the trailer also dropped online. Looks like we can now expect the fairytale character turned New Yorker to transition to life in the suburbs with some exciting reunions, new music and a ton more magic spells.
'Pinocchio' transforms the little puppet made of wood into a film that's not so good
Even taking it as a given that Disney's animated classics will all receive live-action makeovers eventually, "Pinocchio" feels like an unnecessary exercise -- a movie so flat that it never sparks to life, and barely feels as if it's making the leap into a different medium. Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis' reunion should be a source of curiosity, but their little puppet made of wood is in a movie that's not so good.
stpetecatalyst.com
Your weekend arts forecast: It came from the ’80s!
It’s not exactly a Stop the Presses moment, but all four original members of A Flock of Seagulls, one of the first new wave “video bands” of the early MTV era, are still with us – and are still in the band and presumably still playing “I Ran.” That has to be a record. Some bands – even those more than one hit – have no original members left.
The 'inner child work' of MUNA's music
Up and coming band MUNA speak to Christiane Amanpour about the meaning of their music and how they want to be the band that they “would have liked to see” when they were growing up.
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney Toon Musical ‘Wish’ From ‘Frozen’ Team – D23
There’s a new toon musical coming to town. Disney revealed Wish, about how the iconic Wishing Star came to be, at D23 today. West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will star along with Encanto‘s Alan Tudyk. The Disney Animation Studios pic will be directed by Oscar-winning Frozen helmer Chris Buck and Raya and the Last Dragon alum Fawn Veerasunthorn. Ariana DeBose teases her role in ‘Wish’ : “There’s a lot of singing” #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/QlIOYCFox3 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 10, 2022 Wish will feature songs by Grammy nominee Julia Michaels. DeBose performed a song from the film titled “More for Us.” DeBose stars as Asha, the...
'Pinocchio's Benjamin Evan Ainsworth dishes on recreating the beloved puppet
There's a new Pinocchio in town. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth plays the puppet who becomes a boy in the new Disney+ movie, streaming now. Ainsworth didn't want to give too much of the film away, but told ABC Audio some of what's new this time around, like "new characters...new songs [and] new bits here and there that are really exciting...so you've got to tune in to Disney+ to see it."
Collider
From Lassie to Sarii: Best Performances by Dogs in Movies & TV
Children and animals have a reputation in the entertainment industry as being unpredictable scene stealers. It’s not an untrue sentiment, and any film where the performance of either is suspect taints the entire film. Yet the histories of television and film are filled with unforgettable performances by both children and animals, and of those the most endearing have to do with man’s best friend: the dog. Dogs on film are as old as the medium itself, with early canine stars like Rin Tin Tin or Asta drawing audiences on their presence alone. From The Wizard of Oz's Toto to Prey's Sarii, here are the performances that deserve a treat.
2022 version of ‘Pinocchio’ adds diversity but retains authenticity and appeal
The story of Pinocchio was written in 1881, yet the message is very relevant in today’s cultural landscape. When Pinocchio’s tormentors ask him, “Why would you want to be real, when you can be famous?” it feels like the writer knew we’d be living in a world centered around likes and followers as opposed to substance and hard work. Disney’s reboot stars award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo along with legendary actor Tom Hanks and brilliant newcomer Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, as the talking puppet that magically comes to life.
Tyler Perry Is Ready to Surprise You
Tyler Perry is the type of filmmaker whose name can appear as a possessive in front of a movie’s title. There’s Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, Tyler Perry’s Temptation and, of course, the wildly successful Madea franchise. Across two dozen features, Perry has built a directing career that leaves both studio executives and his audience knowing exactly what they’re getting into. Tyler Perry — the name and the brand — is synonymous with a certain type of movie: unabashedly commercial fare with moral messaging. As Tyler Perry the filmmaker points out during a phone conversation from his office...
stpetecatalyst.com
Signed, sealed, delivered: Talking with artist Tes One
St. Petersburg got its first taste of painter/muralist Leon Bedore’s work in the early 1990s. The Pinellas County Center for the Arts student was a graffiti artist, a kid with a bagful of spray cans, creating kamikaze style in public places. That’s when he took on his tag, Tes One. The name didn’t really mean anything – it looked cool, and it sprayed out fast.
‘Wendell & Wild’ Sneak Peek: Stop-Motion Legend Henry Selick’s Afro-Punk-Inspired Horror Comeback
. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 13 years since Henry Selick’s last film, “Coraline.” In the time since that Neil Gaiman adaptation launched the indelible Laika stop-motion brand, the “Nightmare Before Christmas” director has worked on several features that failed to come to fruition, including the passion project, “The Shadow King,” for Disney/Pixar. But something positive still came out of that project’s cancellation: The partnership with Jordan Peele (“Nope”) that led to Selick’s stop-motion comeback, “Wendell & Wild,” the first trailer for which premiered today. The first 30-minute sneak peek footage of “Wendell & Wild” — in which Black teenage...
‘The Lion King’ Prequel Gets Official Title
Get ready to meet a totally new Lion King. Okay, technically it’s not totally new; he was the first king of Disney’s The Lion King. But the upcoming prequel to the classic animated film (and also the not-really-that-classic “live-action” remake of a few years ago) will focus not on the young Simba, but Simba’s father, Mufasa. Accordingly, Disney announced today at D23 that the movie is officially titled Mufasa: The Lion King.
EW.com
Peter Straub, horror author and Stephen King collaborator, dies at 79
Peter Straub, the acclaimed author of horror and supernatural fiction novels such as Julia, Ghost Story, and The Talisman, the latter of which he wrote with his close friend Stephen King, died Sunday in New York at 79. His daughter, Emma Fusco-Straub, a best-selling author in her own right, announced...
Throwback To Reba McEntire & Kevin Bacon In The 1990 Motion Picture Masterpiece, ‘Tremors’
Reba McEntire and Kevin Bacon? What a combo. If you’ve never seen the horror flick, Tremors, stop reading this article right now and go get it… it’s a horror/sci-fi CLASSIC. Released in 1990, Reba takes on the role of Heather Gummer, a survivalist. Following some mysterious deaths...
Disney’s The Little Mermaid Trailer Sees Halle Bailey’s Ariel Singing A Classic Song From The Animated Movie
Disney's releasing its Little Mermaid remake in 2023, and the first trailer has dropped.
Digital Trends
Pinocchio review: nothing new to see in wooden adaptation
Disney’s live-action adaptations of the studio’s classic, animated features have generally been hit-or-miss affairs. While some have managed to breathe new life into familiar stories, others have fallen flat, delivering cold cash grabs that never quite channel the magic of the films that inspired them. Arriving on the...
