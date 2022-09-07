Electronics, clothing and shoes, cooking oil, and florescent tube lights will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10 at 820 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton Public Works Storage Lot. Acceptable items: clothing, shoes, sheets, bedding, towels and other household textiles in any condition. No heavily soiled items. Shoes must be matched and tied together. Items must be bagged. There is a fee for TVs and computer monitors, both tube and flat screen, of $25 for screens under 21 inches (measured diagonally) and $35 for screens 21 inches and larger. Payment can be made in advance at recycle.eworksesi.org. All other electronics accepted at no charge, including computers, laptop, DVD players, game consoles, mobile phones, VCRs, mice, scanners, fax machines, keyboards, satellite receivers, copiers, printers, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, and servers.

WHEATON, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO