Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
DeKalb Kite Fest on 9/11Adrian HolmanDekalb, IL
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Related
James Deligiannis
Award Charity Community GovernmentAuroraDena DeligiannisJames DeligiannisPenny Panayiota DeligiannisReader's Commentary. Reader’s Commentary: Celebration of Deligiannis couple: 60 years Sept. 10. By Penny Panayiota DeligiannisAurora, Ill. We received an amazing telephone call from City Hall in Aurora, Ill.. In the State of Illinois, Aurora is the second largest city (Population: 177,070)...
State partners hand out backpacks
To help families prepare for the new school year, State representative Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, and State senator Karina Villa, D-West Chicago, were partners with WeGo Together for Kids to hand out hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies to local students. Community organizations were helpful. Hirschauer and Villa were co-hosts...
Books Between Bites will return to Batavia Library Sept. 15
Batavia Public Library’s popular monthly noontime book-review program, Books Between Bites, announces its 34th season. It will begin Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue in Batavia, from noon to 1 p.m. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Programs are presented September through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kids Expo, Touch-a-Truck events in Aurora September 10
Illinois State representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) believes that children should understand the different jobs associated with vehicles and learn about the community around them. Every year, State representative Kifowit looks forward to her annual Kid Expo and Touch-a-Truck event. This event is a large scale, interactive, informative, and educational event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center, Aurora. This event is extremely popular because it features a learning experience in a hands-on and enjoyable way. The event will again include a Medivac helicopter landing. For a complete list of participants, individuals can visit ILDistrict84.com.
Sue Smithmeyer
September 4, 2022Dear editor; Thank you, Yorkville, for supporting your Yorkville Public Library by attending and purchasing books, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs at the Friends of the Library 14th Used Book Sale held over Labor Day weekend. All proceeds go directly to support and promote programs and services at the...
Thanks for help in Yorkville
Thank you, Yorkville, for supporting your Yorkville Public Library by attending and purchasing books, puzzles, CDs, and DVDs at the Friends of the Library 14th Used Book Sale held over Labor Day weekend. All proceeds go directly to support and promote programs and services at the Library. With your help, the Friends raised more than $8,000.
Solutions relieve three auto traffic snarls in Aurora
In October 2015, I revived the “Now and Then” feature which originally had appeared in TONIT (that other newspaper in town, Aurora) many years ago. My introductory essay was a profile of Middle Avenue and, in particular, its role in tying up traffic in downtown Aurora whenever a freight train delivered its cargo.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mayor Irvin of Aurora to find growth following defeat
Whether Mayor Richard Irvin’s run for the statehouse put Aurora on the map, a question asked by some, seems irrelevant on the heels of his third-place finish in the Illinois GOP primary. Admittedly, it was a tough loss for Irvin, the city’s first African American mayor. And it’s fair to point out that Irvin isn’t the first gubernatorial candidate to come up short in meeting expectations.
Author Michael Leali’s book fits; at Aurora Public Library District Sept. 13
More than ever in history, marginalized groups are announcing to the world “we are here, we have always been here, and we matter!” This message is incredible for young people to see and hear who may feel that they don’t fit the norms, or feel unseen, or unheard.
Electronics/Textile Recycling in Wheaton
Electronics, clothing and shoes, cooking oil, and florescent tube lights will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10 at 820 W. Liberty Drive, Wheaton Public Works Storage Lot. Acceptable items: clothing, shoes, sheets, bedding, towels and other household textiles in any condition. No heavily soiled items. Shoes must be matched and tied together. Items must be bagged. There is a fee for TVs and computer monitors, both tube and flat screen, of $25 for screens under 21 inches (measured diagonally) and $35 for screens 21 inches and larger. Payment can be made in advance at recycle.eworksesi.org. All other electronics accepted at no charge, including computers, laptop, DVD players, game consoles, mobile phones, VCRs, mice, scanners, fax machines, keyboards, satellite receivers, copiers, printers, digital converter boxes, cable receivers, and servers.
Blind
Aurora Noon Lions members, from left, Arvid Meyer, Dick Schindel, and Paul Buddy are in masks for blind-eating test September 1. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aurora special City Council adopts final ward map
The Aurora City Council held a special meeting Monday, Aug. 29, to adopt a final ward map. During the City Council Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Aurora City Council deliberated on several options for potential new ward maps and voted unanimously to pass the redistricting ordinance by selecting proposed Map 2A, with an amendment that shifted several census blocks from Ward 3 to Ward 9.
Good health view today personal and subjective
Commonly, a profession is a paid occupation, one that involves prolonged training and a formal qualification. Someone talented at a sport, for example, who works diligently at perfecting her skills, is a professional athlete when she gets paid for playing her sport. Most of us could paint a house, and some paint houses for a living, professionally.
Elgin Community College
Elgin Community College volunteers help at Project Backpack to get students ready for the first day of school. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84 host to IDVA director Sept. 9
The Roosevelt-Aurora American Legion Post 84 will be host to Illinois Director of Veterans Affairs (IDVA) Terry Prince at its monthly meeting Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 8 a.m. at 1 E. Benton Street in Downtown Aurora. Director Prince will discuss the services that IDVA has to offer along with answering any questions veterans might have.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mary Ann Callahan Donna Dallesasse recipient in Batavia
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Donna Dallesasse Award recipient is Mary Anne Callahan, a Batavian who works for Kuhn Counseling Center, P.C. and is an active board and committee volunteer for multiple Batavia organizations. Every year, the Batavia Chamber holds a Harvest Celebration to gather community...
Reader’s Voice: Where are our pollinators, friends?
Reading about the mosquito abatement spraying in the Oswego Village Newsletter, makes me wonder if that control is what has eliminated our butterflies and bees this year?. I read a letter to the editor from Ken Mozingo in the local newspapers, Ledger and The Voice, that said exactly what I have observed!
Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora Drive-through barbecue dinner Sept. 15
Cosmopolitan Club of Aurora, a nonprofit that fights diabetes, will hold an annual Fall drive-through barbecue dinner fundraiser from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. The event will take place at Aurora Advent Christian Church, 905 N. Edgelawn Drive in Aurora. The public is invited. Proceeds will benefit...
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0