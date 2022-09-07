Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Enjoy An Evening Of Live Jazz And Art This Weekend In South Shore
SOUTH SHORE — The Central South Shore Area Council is hosting an art-filled family event Saturday for community members. Starry Starry Night runs 5:30-9:30 p.m. at 7600 S. Merrill Ave. with live jazz from the Roger Harris Jazz Quartet and a silent art auction. There will be refreshments, and attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair.
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Park Gyros Fest Returns All Weekend With Greek Food, Music, Dancing
LINCOLN PARK — You can enjoy gyros and other activities at St. George Greek Orthodox Church’s Gyros Fest this weekend. The fest kicks off 5-10 p.m. Friday at North Sheffield Avenue and West Diversey Parkway. Celebrations continue noon-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The festival will feature Greek food, music and...
blockclubchicago.org
Bronzeville Author Returns To Printers Row Lit Fest This Weekend Ahead Of 2nd Children’s Book Release
BRONZEVILLE — The last year has been a whirlwind for Tiffany Smith, whose debut book about a Black girl seeing the world from her magic carpet became a hit among young readers. Now, the Bronzeville native is preparing for the release of the second book in the “Msomaji’s Magic...
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Sustainably Swap Your Clothes At Dill Pickle Co-Op Saturday
LOGAN SQUARE — The Dill Pickle Food Co-Op is hosting a community clothing swap Saturday afternoon. Neighbors are welcome to stop by the co-op noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 2746 N. Milwaukee Ave. with up to five articles of clothing or accessories, which they can swap out with whatever they find from the co-op’s vintage clothing rack, according to a news release.
blockclubchicago.org
Black Wall Street Festival To Showcase Up-And-Coming Entrepreneurs, Taste Of ‘Black Excellence’ In Woodlawn
WOODLAWN — Dozens of Black-owned businesses will set up shop along several blocks of 61st Street in Woodlawn for an all-day bazaar and festival this weekend. The Black Wall Street Festival is noon-8 p.m. Saturday on 61st Street from Vernon to Champlain avenues. Entry is free, and registration is requested.
blockclubchicago.org
Need Professional Headshots? An Englewood Nonprofit Has You Covered — For Free
ENGLEWOOD — Picture-perfect neighbors ready for their spotlight can have professional photos taken for free this weekend at a new commercial hub on the South Side. Made In Englewood, a design studio, will host Faces of Englewood, offering free professional headshot photography and printing services 2-6 p.m. Saturday at E.G. Woode, 1122 W. 63rd St.
blockclubchicago.org
Portage Park Exhibit Highlights Latino Artists For National Hispanic Heritage Month
PORTAGE PARK — A Northwest Side gallery has a new look to accompany its latest exhibit, which highlights Latino and Hispanic artists from around Chicago. Colorful lettering, Latin American flags and artwork line the front of Triple R Gallery, 5031 W. Montrose Ave., which at the start of the month opened its exhibit celebrating Latino artists and their identity and history.
blockclubchicago.org
Muddy Waters Museum Plans To Add Outdoor Garden For Live Blues Performances
NORTH KENWOOD — The Muddy Waters MOJO Museum could get a new garden to host outdoor performances — if the city allows the owner to buy an adjacent lot. Museum founder Chandra Cooper and her team unveiled plans for the empty lot during an Aug. 30 community meeting. They hope to transform the lot next door to the 131-year-old house museum, 4339 S. Lake Park Ave., into an urban oasis with greenery, seating and a stage. A mural of the iconic blues legend would grace the exterior wall.
blockclubchicago.org
South Side Skating Rink Reopens After Remodel: ‘The Rink Is For The Community’
CHATHAM — After a months-long hiatus, a beloved skating rink has reopened on the South Side with a fresh look. The Rink, 1122 E. 87th St., reopened Sept. 1 after closing in November. Owners Curtis and Ramona Pouncy celebrated the occasion with a grand reopening, welcoming about 400 young people back to the space.
blockclubchicago.org
Mother-Son Duo Opens ‘Quaint And Cozy’ Plant-Based Apothecary In Edgewater
EDGEWATER — South Side resident and herbalist Deirdre Austin has been making soap since she was 8 years old, taking after her grandmother. Now, Austin has opened a shop in Edgewater using those same recipes alongside her son. Their business, Mella’Ninn Complex-DMApothecary, opened Saturday at 5230 N. Sheridan Road.
blockclubchicago.org
New Paradise Bakery Brings Sicilian Pastries, Gelato And More To Gladstone Park
GLADSTONE PARK — A longtime Sicilian bakery has opened another outpost — 5,000 miles away, on the Far Northwest Side. New Paradise Bakery, 5742 N. Milwaukee Ave., is a gelateria, bakery and deli led by owner and chef Vito Rubino, whose parents are from Palermo, Italy. After running a pizzeria in Logan Square, he formed a partnership with the New Paradise Bakery owner in Palermo and wanted to bring its Italian delicacies to the United States.
blockclubchicago.org
Rogers Park’s Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining Showcases A Mom And Daughter’s Native Cuisine — And It’s A Big Hit
ROGERS PARK — Sarom Sieng sold egg rolls and other Cambodian cuisine to help her family get by in the United States after fleeing violence in her home country in the ’70s. Now, Sieng and her daughter, Mona Sang, are again sharing Cambodian food with the public, this time in a fine dining setting to loyal Rogers Park customers.
blockclubchicago.org
Susie’s Drive-In Closes After 50 Years In Irving Park
IRVING PARK — A popular ice cream and burger spot that has served the neighborhood for decades has closed its doors. Sisters Susan Ninos and Stacy Berry put Susie’s Drive-Thru, 4126 W. Montrose Ave., on the market in February and are talking with a potential buyer. The diner has been around since the ’70s.
blockclubchicago.org
Wendell Phillips High School Gets ‘Monumental’ $17 Million Annex With New Gym, Locker Rooms, Hall Of Fame
GRAND BOULEVARD — The city’s oldest predominately Black high schools has a major upgrade: a multimillion-dollar athletic annex. On Wednesday, elected officials, students, staff and alumni poured into Wendell Phillips’s new gymnasium, 244 E. Pershing Road, for a ribbon-cutting of the school’s two-story, $17 million, 21,260-square-foot athletic annex.
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
blockclubchicago.org
Protesters Say Plans To Overhaul Belmont In Lakeview Leaves Cyclists, Pedestrians Behind
ROSCOE VILLAGE — The city’s plan to resurface Belmont Avenue may be welcome news for those annoyed by potholes, but cycling and public transit advocates say the plan is one big missed opportunity. About 100 people gathered at Fellger Park, 2000 W. Belmont Ave., in Roscoe Village Wednesday...
blockclubchicago.org
Bicyclist Samuel Bell Killed After Driver Hits Him In River West: He ‘Dedicated His Life To Helping’ Others
RIVER WEST — A driver hit and killed a bicyclist Thursday morning on Milwaukee Avenue in River West, police said. About 11:45 a.m., the driver was going north in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when they made a left turn onto Huron Street and hit Samuel Bell in the intersection, police said. Bell had been in the protected bike lane riding south, police said.
blockclubchicago.org
Migrants From Texas Need Clothes, Gift Cards And Cellphones. Here’s How To Donate
ALBANY PARK — Chicago nonprofits are gathering supplies to support migrants arriving from Texas this week — and there are ways to help them. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is sending buses of migrants to Democrat-led cities, with the first bus of refugees to Chicago arriving last week, and more coming in Wednesday evening. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said the city is coordinating with local organizations, but they’ll all need help to support the migrants.
blockclubchicago.org
Andy Schneider, President Of Logan Square Preservation, Running For 1st Ward Alderperson
LOGAN SQUARE — A well-known community leader and preservationist who’s shaped a wide range of Logan Square projects in recent years is running for 1st Ward alderperson, the latest challenger to Ald. Daniel La Spata. Stephen “Andy” Schneider is jumping into the 1st Ward race after a decade-long...
Long-Delayed Ravenswood Metra Station Renovation Stalls Again Because Of Supply Chain Issues
RAVENSWOOD — The Ravenswood Metra station overhaul that began more than a decade ago is hitting yet another bump. The $30 million project to renovate 11 bridges along Metra’s Union Pacific North line was announced in 2010. Construction of the western side of the Ravenswood station, 4800 N. Ravenswood Ave., was completed in 2015 — but the rest of the project is ongoing.
