Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Sweet B Cookies to open Holly Hill Mall storefront

Sweet B Cookies owner and baker Brittnay Shaw makes cookies at the Dream Center Community Kitchen. Burlington resident Brittany Shaw gives back to the community through what she knows best — baking cookies. She began baking as a way to make money while in nursing school. Now, she owns...
chapelboro.com

Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student

A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
WRAL

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday

On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
cbs17

Durham developer proposes to turn parking garage into apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers in Durham are hoping to turn a downtown parking garage into the tallest building in the Bull City. Since the 1980s the Durham Centre Parking Deck has been a fixture in Durham, but a developer has plans to redevelop the space and turn it into a multi-family tower.
elonnewsnetwork.com

Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue sold

The Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue has been sold. The four businesses inside will need to reloacte. The 100-year-old building sits across the tracks next to the post office—it looks like a house, but it functions as an office building. It’s called the Faucette House, and it has been sold. The four tenants who run businesses inside the house have to move out by the beginning of October.
WRAL News

2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested

Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Raleigh News & Observer

Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million

A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
