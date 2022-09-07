Read full article on original website
Foodie news: M Sushi opens Cary location
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared via Instagram that M Sushi Cary made its highly anticipated debut this week in Cary’s Fenton development (they opened this past Tuesday) with a week-long soft opening. They also noted that they are open for dinner only for a while, with plans to add lunch (reservation only – no walk-ins). M Sushi Cary is Michael Lee’s fifth restaurant, joining M Sushi Durham, M Kokko, M Tempura and M Pocha, all in Durham. Visit M Sushi Cary here.
This Bakery Has The Best Cinnamon Rolls In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the most delicious cinnamon rolls in each state, including this tasty treat served in North Carolina.
unc.edu
The impact of generations of Tar Heels: A message from Chancellor Guskiewicz
One of the joys of being chancellor is the opportunity to meet Tar Heels of different generations. From alumni who graduated over 50 years ago to students preparing for their first midterms, I get to hear stories of how this place transforms lives. I get to see the lasting power of a Carolina education.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Sweet B Cookies to open Holly Hill Mall storefront
Sweet B Cookies owner and baker Brittnay Shaw makes cookies at the Dream Center Community Kitchen. Burlington resident Brittany Shaw gives back to the community through what she knows best — baking cookies. She began baking as a way to make money while in nursing school. Now, she owns...
chapelboro.com
Crash Between Bicyclist and Dump Truck Hospitalizes UNC Student
A UNC student sustained injuries Thursday afternoon from a collision with a dump truck, according to the university. The Daily Tar Heel reported a crash happened between a student on a bicycle and a turning dump truck shortly before 2 p.m. After the student was struck near the intersection of Cameron Avenue and Pittsboro Street, they were later transported to the hospital, according to the student newspaper. UNC Media Relations confirmed the collision to Chapelboro on Friday, saying both the dump truck and bicycling student were traveling eastbound on Cameron Avenue before crashing during a right-hand turn.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Gibsonville groomer opens new realm of ‘pawsibilities’ for residents
Gibsonville resident Jacki King walks through the doors of Prim & Pawper, a Gibsonville dog grooming business, and is greeted by co-owner Josh Tabor, who rings up her total and goes to the back to get King’s Cairn Terrier, Rosie. King chats with another customer while she waits for...
UNC football player Don Chapman arrested and released in Chatham County
“We’ve been made aware of a situation involving one of our student-athletes,” the school said.
WRAL
Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill, N.C. — A person died after being hit by a vehicle in Chapel Hill on Thursday night. The crash occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Perkins Drive. Chapel Hill officers showed up to the scene around 9:15 and learned someone was hit by a vehicle.
10 years later: The legacy of slain UNC student Faith Hedgepeth
Faith was found dead in her Chapel Hill apartment on Sept. 7, 2012. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head. Now, we look at the tragedy 10 years later.
CEO of Carolina Theatre pushes back against $5 million proposal to turn Durham parking deck into residential tower
Durham, N.C. — Business owners and local leaders are pushing back on a developer's wish to turn a city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham into a tower of apartment buildings. The CEO of Carolina Theatre Randy McKay said he is strongly opposed to the proposed development due to the...
Movie Night at Durham Central Park This Friday
On September 9th, from 7-9:30pm, join MoDH at Durham Central Park for a Movie Night under the stars! We will be showing Food Town, a short documentary that interviews 6 different Durham-based chefs about the honor of being “The South’s Tastiest Town”. After that great presentation, we know you will be hungry for more, so we’ll take a […]
Man killed in Durham shooting off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that killed a man along Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Video from WRAL's Breaking News Tracker shows a car with what appeared to be bullet holes crash on the side of the road into a ditch on Kent Lake Drive.
Duke Health performs first partial heart transplant on NC baby
A five-month-old boy from Harnett County is the first human to receive a partial heart transplant.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Calling all thrill seekers! Indoor adventure park opens in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Calling all adventurers, "American Ninja Warrior" and "Wipe-out" fans! OC Aerial in Durham is the newest all-in-one adventure park to open their doors in the Triangle. What You Need To Know. OC Aerial is an all-in-one adventure park. The indoor park is located in Durham. The...
cbs17
Durham developer proposes to turn parking garage into apartments
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Developers in Durham are hoping to turn a downtown parking garage into the tallest building in the Bull City. Since the 1980s the Durham Centre Parking Deck has been a fixture in Durham, but a developer has plans to redevelop the space and turn it into a multi-family tower.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue sold
The Faucette House on East Trollinger Avenue has been sold. The four businesses inside will need to reloacte. The 100-year-old building sits across the tracks next to the post office—it looks like a house, but it functions as an office building. It’s called the Faucette House, and it has been sold. The four tenants who run businesses inside the house have to move out by the beginning of October.
Hundreds of new townhomes headed to eastern Durham after tense 4-3 City Council votes
The developer promised to make 3% of the units affordable. But residents say development is already causing them problems.
2 men killed in Durham on Thursday, no suspects arrested
Durham, N.C. — Two men were killed in shootings in Durham on Thursday and so far, the Durham Police Department has not announced the arrest of any suspects. On Thursday afternoon, Wahid Downey, 18, was shot at the 1400 block of Wabash Street, across from McDougald Terrace. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from injuries, police said.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single-family house sells in Durham for $1.2 million
A 3,942-square-foot house built in 2016 has changed hands. The property located in the 300 block of Crimson Oak Drive in Durham was sold on August 19, 2022. The $1,245,000 purchase price works out to $316 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an attached garage. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
