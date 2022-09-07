ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Triston Casas crushes first career homer, gives ball to father

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWF9z_0hlOLVK900

BOSTON -- At least the Red Sox have Triston Casas. Boston's No. 2 prospect is finally in the big leagues, giving Sox fans a reason to watch the team as they play out the rest of the season.

Casas hit his first career homer in Tuesday night's 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, one of the few Boston highlights from an otherwise disappointing night at Tropicana Field. The 22-year-old first baseman didn't exactly crush the J.T. Chargois offering, sending it a projected 371 feet to right field at an exit velocity of 96.7 MPH.

But it got the job done, and the two-run shot cut Tampa's lead to 3-2 at the time. Casas will hit plenty of tape measure shots during his career, but he's happy to have his first career homer out of the way.

"It felt pretty surreal," Casas said after the game, via RedSox.com . "I honestly couldn't believe it happened that way, that pitch in that park. I guess I had never really hit a home run at a 96 mph exit velo. I didn't think it was going to go. It felt awesome just to get us back in the game."

After rounding the bases, Casas got his first ride in Boston's celebratory laundry cart in the dugout. While he was celebrating with his teammates, Red Sox representatives started the process of getting the kid his baseball.

That required a little negotiating with the fan who caught the ball: 23-year-old Jordan Blatner.

Blatner made a last-minute decision to head to Tuesday's game, after catching his first-ever Rays game on Sunday. Decked out in Rays gear -- with a White Sox shirt underneath, since he is from Chicago -- it all played out perfectly for Blatner when the ball left Casas' bat. As he was enjoying his chicken wings, Blatner happened to drop his phone. He got up to retrieve it as Casas' blast made its way to section 126 at The Trop, and the ball hit him in the arm. He picked it up off the ground, thinking he had a pretty cool souvenir to bring home.

He ended up bringing home a lot of cool souvenirs instead. At first, he was unaware that it was the first career homer by Casas. Then began the lengthy process of getting Casas his baseball -- and Blatner a little something something, for the effort.

Blatner tried to make his way to the Boston dugout to give Casas his ball, but was stopped by security and told to wait.

"I was trying to bring it to the Red Sox's dugout myself, because I've seen stuff all over of people catching historic home run balls and trying to leave with it. Absolutely not," Blatner told RedSox.com. "This is for him. I'm lucky that I'm even getting anything in return. I really don't need to be. But thank you."

After chatting with Red Sox equipment manager Tommy McLaughlin, a deal was struck. Blatner went home with a nice collection of Red Sox memorabilia: a signed bat and ball from Casas, and autographed baseballs by Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers.

Casas had his milestone ball, but it didn't stay in his possession for long. He had someone special to give it to: His father, Jose, who was in the stands to watch his son play as a big leaguer for the first time.

That moment sounded even more meaningful than when Casas went yard.

"It was a really special moment. Something we have been thinking about for a really long time," said Casas. "Growing up, I obviously wanted to be a Major League baseball player. Hitting your first Major League home run, I shared that moment with him, gave him a hug.

"He got pretty emotional after I gave it to him. Hopefully this is the first of many," added Casas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Nationals catcher taken to hospital with incredibly awkward injury

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz was hospitalized during Thursday’s game after suffering an incredibly painful injury. Ruiz took a foul ball to the groin Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, and was replaced by backup Riley Adams to start the bottom of the sixth inning. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez revealed Ruiz had been taken to the hospital due to swollen testicles, and the team was awaiting his return before departing for Philadelphia.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Living Arrangement News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still at odds over his decision to come out of retirement, according to multiple reports. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bundchen has returned from her trip to Costa Rica. However, she has not patched things up with her husband. "She flew back...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Homer
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have their new shortstop-third base combination

The New York Yankees escaped by the skin of their teeth on Wednesday in the first game of the doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. Taking it to the bottom of the 12th inning, the Yankees scraped by 5–4, courtesy of an Aaron Judge solo homer in the bottom of the 4th, a Gleyber Torres homer in the bottom of the 6th, and two runs in the 12th.
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts

It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago White Sox#The Red Sox#Mph#Blatn
CBS Sacramento

Moncada 5 for 6 with 2 HR, White Sox blast A's 14-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Yoán Moncada went 5 for 6 with two home runs and five RBIs, Dylan Cease stuck out nine in six scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox hammered the Oakland Athletics 14-2 on Thursday night. Chicago had 21 hits, including 10 extra-base hits, in its highest-scoring game of the season. It has won seven of its last nine games. "It feels good," Moncada said through a translator. "It's fun when you see everybody contributing and adding to the team." Romy González went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs. Elvis Andrus, released by the...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yu Chang idle for Tampa Bay on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Taylor Walls will replace Chang at shortstop and hit ninth. Walls has a $2,200 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.6 FanDuel...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge started the first-game comeback with his major league-leading 55th home run, Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a go-ahead grand slam in the nightcap and the New York Yankees swept a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins 5-4 and 7-1 on Wednesday. Kiner-Falefa sparked a two-run 12th...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Patriots bring back 3-time Super Bowl-winner

The New England Patriots are bringing a familiar face back into the fold, signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, per ESPN’s Field Yates. Cannon is no stranger to the Patriots. They drafted him out of Texas Christian in 2011 in the fifth round of the NFL draft. He would go on to spend the next nine seasons playing for the team, starting in 69 games during that time and helping them win three Super Bowls (XLIX, LI, LIII). He was also named Second-team All-Pro in 2016.
NFL
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy