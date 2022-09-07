Read full article on original website
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
This week ‘In Conversation’: Renting in Louisville
The good, the bad, and the ugly of renting a house or an apartment in Louisville.
lanereport.com
Midway University reports seven years of enrollment growth
— Midway University is once again celebrating growth and record enrollments. Overall the headcount this fall has reached 1,901, marking the seventh straight year of growth and record total enrollment. The University also has experienced record enrollment in its undergraduate class for the seventh consecutive year with its largest ever incoming class of 297 undergraduates (topping last year’s record class of 292). Graduate student enrollment is at an all-time high of 238 – another record enrollment for Midway University.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
lanereport.com
GEDDI announces executive director
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Global Economic Diversity Development Initiative (GEDDI) is delighted to announce the joining of Christy Chatham (MPA) as its Executive Director. Christy has been previously working as the Director of Veterans Behavioral Health for Mental Health America of Greater Houston, where she grew services to multi-city locations to meet the intensifying needs of clients during Covid-19. Christy approaches her new role with GEDDI with a proven history of developing strategic relationships and processes. She also brings a specialized skill set, including Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI), curriculum development, grant writing, and research and analysis.
foxlexington.com
No. 5 Kentucky men beat No. 10 Louisville on the pitch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Battle of the Bluegrass produces some thrilling battles across all sports, and Tuesday night brought a thriller on the pitch between the Kentucky and Louisville’s men’s soccer teams. No. 5 Kentucky found an offensive surge and grabbed a 3-1 lead to...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the 'mighty' new resident of the Kentucky Derby Museum
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s perhaps the most unique and longest running exhibit featured at the Kentucky Derby Museum: The Derby Museum Stable, which reopened this summer after a pandemic closure. Arguably, Amanda Graham has one of the best jobs at the Kentucky Derby Museum. Among her many duties...
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
wdrb.com
Zakiyah Johnson's national profile continues to rise as she enters sophomore year at Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a productive last month or so for Sacred Heart Academy sophomore Zakiyah Johnson. First, there was an AAU national title with West Virginia Thunder in late July. "The national championship, that was my first," Johnson said. "That was my first ever. It was...
Louisville AD Comments on Football's Disappointing Loss at Syracuse
The Cardinals fell flat on their face at the Orange after an offseason full of buzz and excitement towards the program.
'24 SF Trentyn Flowers Lands Louisville Scholarship Offer
The California prospect in one of the top players in the Class of 2024.
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare preparing to release results of survey on planned west Louisville hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare said it will soon share the results of a four-month survey that gathered input on its new planned hospital in west Louisville. As construction continues on the new new hospital — the first in west Louisville since the U.S. Marine Hospital closed in 1933 — the health care system surveyed health care providers, families and local leaders from May through Sept. 1. Norton said it will use those surveys to help identify services that will benefit the community at the new facility at Broadway and 28th Street in the Parkland neighborhood.
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks Strikes Area Development Agreement Near Louisville
Sports fans in and around Louisville will soon learn why Twin Peaks Restaurant, with the coldest beer in the business and best scenic views around, is the ultimate sports lodge experience!. Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced that the brand has executed an area development agreement with JEB Food Group...
247Sports
7-foot big man Isaiah Miranda ready for Louisville visit this weekend
University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and his staff will kick off what should be a busy couple of months of prospect visits this weekend. The Cardinals will host four-star big man Isaiah Miranda. The 7-foot Miranda will arrive in Louisville on Friday night and his official visit will...
WTHR
'A wild experience': Louisville teacher wins Food Network home cook battle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Asa Glass has been an exceptional child education resource teacher at Blue Lick for over a decade. For Glass, teaching is a passion he knew would be part of his life early on. "I'm a part of a big family of teachers. My grandfather was a...
Wave 3
Louisville salon owner dies after 49 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A family is mourning after a longtime Louisville salon owner lost his battle with cancer. Lee Williams, better known as Mr. Lee died over the Labor Day weekend. Williams was the owner of Mr. Lee’s Salon, which first opened in 1973. His daughter, LeNita Milliner, held...
Wave 3
Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport hosting job fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is hosting a job fair to bring new employees into the airport. A variety of full and part-time positions are available airport-wide. They include a diverse array of trades, skills and talent with pay up to $21 per hour. The...
uoflcardgame.com
Winning streak ends for Louisville Volleyball
Anna Stevenson was there but she was only a spectator, having graduated and moved up to the professional ranks. She was sorely missed in the middle. Such wonderful, unforgettable memories of the 2021-22 University of Louisville volleyball team, which finished the regular season with a 30-0 record. A team that some described as one of the best UofL teams ever in any sport. Making it all the way to the Final Four before getting edged by Wisconsin, the eventual national champion.
wdrb.com
German American Club kicks off Oktoberfest in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The German American Club kicked off its Oktoberfest on Friday. It goes on until 11 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue and also runs from 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday. There will be dinner, pretzels, beers, vendors and more. The River City Polkatz will also perform live. Entry...
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
