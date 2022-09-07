Read full article on original website
Officials continue to urge energy conservation amid heat wave
Tri-Valley residents were facing the seventh straight day of calls to conserve energy Thursday, as triple-digit temperatures and the threat of unexpected power outages lingered. An excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service remained in effect through 8 p.m. The temperature was 111 degrees at Livermore Municipal Airport by...
Consecutive Spare the Air, Flex alerts issued for Thursday
An ongoing heat wave has led to a sixth straight Spare the Air alert in the Bay Area and ninth consecutive Flex Alert in the state. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued another Spare the Air alert for Thursday, making it six days in a row that the district has issued the alert that warns residents about unhealthy levels of smog in the region amid its ongoing heat wave.
A new voice leading the city of Pleasanton
When most people start a new job, they tend to have some time to acclimate and get into the rhythm of things. But after being thrown into the metaphorical fire, Pleasanton’s new City Manager Gerry Beaudin managed to tackle some high-profile priority items in his first few months. From...
Palo Alto Weekly's annual Moonlight Run & Walk marks 38th year
The 38th annual Palo Alto Weekly Moonlight Run & Walk will be held this Friday, Sept. 9, around the Palo Alto Baylands under the full harvest moon. The event also is taking place virtually in parks, on streets and in neighborhoods near and far for a third consecutive year for participants who prefer to run whenever and wherever they choose.
Santa Clara County now offers omicron-targeting COVID booster vaccines
Santa Clara County began administering the new COVID-19 booster vaccines Wednesday, offering protection against two subvariants of the omicron variant as well as the virus’ original strain. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna last week. Both vaccines are bivalent, targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants...
Raising the barre: Dance school marks 75th anniversary
Throughout its 75 years, the Menlo Park Academy of Dance has always stayed on point — and en pointe. The academy, which is now the official school for Peninsula professional company Menlowe Ballet, marks its 75th anniversary this weekend with a community celebration. The party takes place Saturday, Sept....
PUBLIC AGENDA: Discussions on proposed water treatment facilities, special education support
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 12. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold study sessions to discuss proposed water treatment facilities at the former Los Altos Treatment Plant site at 1237 San Antonio Road; a proposal to build 20 residences at 70 Encina Ave.; and a plan to build 67 residences at 4333 and 4345 El Camino Real. The council also will adopt an ordinance approving the police department’s military use policy under AB 481. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
A 'spark plug' for community change, Gina Dalma is honored for advocacy work
Gina Dalma views her life’s work as being a bridge to help people see both the suffering that many less privileged individuals are experiencing in our community, as well as the gifts that they have to offer. That mission has pushed her to advocate for change on a wide...
Staying 'Curious:' Los Altos Stage Company brings bestselling novel to stage
When 15-year-old Christopher Boone sets out to discover who was behind “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” he ends up on a journey that leads him to other mysteries, including some about his own family. The drama opens the 2022-23 season at Los Altos Stage...
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
A September to remember at the Bankhead
Livermore Valley Arts is kicking off its 2022-23 Bankhead Presents season with a bang all September long. The opening-month lineup includes singer-songwriter Ben Folds headlining the annual Brilliance at the Bankhead fundraising gala this weekend, as well as concerts from Jefferson Starship, Charlie Musselwhite and The Brubeck Brothers Quartet, among other shows.
Attorney general appeals to state Supreme Court after overturn of three jail guards' murder convictions
The California Attorney General’s Office has filed a petition for review with the state Supreme Court asking the justices to hear a case involving an Appeal Court opinion that overturned the second-degree murder convictions of three former correctional officers for the beating death of Santa Clara County inmate Michael Tyree, who had mental illness.
Ben Platt brings a 'Reverie' to Frost Amphitheater
Early in his career, singer, songwriter and performer Ben Platt already has the body of work in TV, music, film and theater to someday snag the coveted performing arts award foursome, the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony). In fact, he has a head start on it, having already taken home a Tony Award in 2017 for the musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
