Covington, KY

linknky.com

Six Covington small businesses in line to receive incentives

Covington small business owners packed City Hall Tuesday night to hear about the financial incentives they are in line to receive through the city’s Small Business Program. The city commission was presented six applications for consideration — all have been placed on the consent agenda for next Tuesday’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting. The body is expected to approve all six applicants.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Covington Catholic principal earns Outstanding Administrator Award

Covington Catholic High School administrator Bob Rowe has been selected as one of 11 administrators from across the U.S. for the 2022-2023 Outstanding Project Lead The Way Administrator award. The award recognizes outstanding educational leaders for their commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences through PLTW programs. PLTW is...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Tom West
linknky.com

NKY Water District completes reservoir restoration project in Fort Thomas

The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed a project at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas to remove mud that had accumulated there over the last 55 years. The site has two large reservoirs that serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for emergencies that may disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. Originally built in 1889, the bottom of each reservoir is 50 feet at its deepest point. There have been very few modifications to the reservoirs since they were built.
FORT THOMAS, KY
Fox 19

Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
CINCINNATI, OH
Golf.com

A pro was going to violate the rules. Then her caddie stepped in.

His company was good. So was his eye. Jillian Hollis was happy for both. The LPGA tour is playing the first-ever Kroger Queen City Championship this week, and Hollis is playing a home-state game; she’s from the Cleveland suburbs, and the Kroger, at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, is about four hours south. You want to be in good form in the weeks where folks on the other side of the ropes know your name, and Hollis has been. Late last month, she won the Circling Raven Championship on the Epson Tour; she’s eighth on the developmental tour’s money list, which grants LPGA tour cards to the top 10; and this week, the 25-year-old is playing her fifth event in the big leagues.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
CINCINNATI, OH
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Fox 19

NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
DAYTON, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations

Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
OXFORD, OH

