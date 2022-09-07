Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Six Covington small businesses in line to receive incentives
Covington small business owners packed City Hall Tuesday night to hear about the financial incentives they are in line to receive through the city’s Small Business Program. The city commission was presented six applications for consideration — all have been placed on the consent agenda for next Tuesday’s regularly scheduled legislative meeting. The body is expected to approve all six applicants.
Fox 19
Tri-State Trails celebrates a decade, plans to become a nonprofit organization
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a decade of work in Greater Cincinnati’s trail and bikeway network, Tri-State Trails is announcing plans to become a new nonprofit organization, separate from its current parent organization, Green Umbrella. “[Tri-State Trails] got started off as a very small part of [Green Umbrella’s] work,” said...
Fox 19
City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The project to replace the Western Hills Viaduct got a huge boost Friday thanks to a $127 million federal grant. The money comes from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA grant program, which was reauthorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed earlier this year. “This project...
Fox 19
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
linknky.com
Covington Catholic principal earns Outstanding Administrator Award
Covington Catholic High School administrator Bob Rowe has been selected as one of 11 administrators from across the U.S. for the 2022-2023 Outstanding Project Lead The Way Administrator award. The award recognizes outstanding educational leaders for their commitment to providing students with meaningful learning experiences through PLTW programs. PLTW is...
WKRC
VA nurses protest, saying staffing issues putting veterans in danger
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nurses at Cincinnati’s VA Medical Center say veterans are getting neglected because of staffing shortages. They held picket signs and chanted for patient safety Wednesday outside their hospital. It was an informational picket, not a strike. They are frustrated because they say they are not able to give the care these veterans deserve.
UC: Repairs on troubled apartment complex to be done by end of month
Water leaks from the HVAC and sprinkler systems caused damage to a number of apartments this summer, delaying move-in for some students, according to UC and complex owner-manager Yugo USA.
linknky.com
NKY Water District completes reservoir restoration project in Fort Thomas
The Northern Kentucky Water District has completed a project at its water treatment plant in Fort Thomas to remove mud that had accumulated there over the last 55 years. The site has two large reservoirs that serve as water storage for normal operations as well as for emergencies that may disrupt pumping from the Ohio River. Originally built in 1889, the bottom of each reservoir is 50 feet at its deepest point. There have been very few modifications to the reservoirs since they were built.
Fox 19
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
wvxu.org
Cincinnati and Hamilton County officials and business leaders head to D.C. to talk about ARPA
Cincinnati and Hamilton County benefited from the millions of dollars the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided to the area. A group of city and county business and government leaders hope a visit to the White House Wednesday leads to more opportunities for investment and large infrastructure projects like the Brent Spence Bridge.
Golf.com
A pro was going to violate the rules. Then her caddie stepped in.
His company was good. So was his eye. Jillian Hollis was happy for both. The LPGA tour is playing the first-ever Kroger Queen City Championship this week, and Hollis is playing a home-state game; she’s from the Cleveland suburbs, and the Kroger, at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, is about four hours south. You want to be in good form in the weeks where folks on the other side of the ropes know your name, and Hollis has been. Late last month, she won the Circling Raven Championship on the Epson Tour; she’s eighth on the developmental tour’s money list, which grants LPGA tour cards to the top 10; and this week, the 25-year-old is playing her fifth event in the big leagues.
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant rebrands with new name, re-opens with broader menu
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A fast-growing downtown restaurant group which closed one of its eateries last month has rebranded in the face of rising commodity prices and has re-opened. Crown Restaurant Group, operator of restaurants like Crown Republic Gastropub and Losanti, temporarily closed its pizzeria at 300 E. Seventh...
wvxu.org
All 88 Ohio election boards report getting requests for 2020 election documents. Why?
With just eight weeks till the November vote, boards of elections in all 88 Ohio counties report getting a small number of requests for records from the 2020 vote, just as they were about to be destroyed. The requests appear to be identical, and they’re asking for a huge haul...
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Henry County’s Benjy Kinman Lakes is not to be overlooked as a fishing destination
Editor’s note: This is the second article in an ongoing series on small lakes in central Kentucky. Benjy Kinman Lake is the largest of four lakes on the Boone Tract of the 3,643-acre Kentucky River Wildlife Management Area (WMA). Named to honor Benjamin T. Kinman, a 38-year employee of...
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
Fox 19
Professional golf makes monumental return to Cincinnati this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Professional golf will be played in Greater Cincinnati this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years. The LPGA will hold a tournament the Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club with a purse of $1.75 million on the line. The pros tee off Thursday. Two-time...
WLWT 5
A stalled vehicle is blocking traffic along I-71/75 in Northern Kentucky
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — UPDATE:. The stalled vehicle blocking traffic along southbound I-71/75 at Kyles Lane has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A stalled vehicle is blocking a lane along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
Fox 19
NKY city passes ban on smoking, vaping over some objections
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Dayton became the second city in Northern Kentucky and the first in Campbell County to pass a smoking ban. Smoking and vaping is now prohibited in restaurants and on all properties, according to the ordinance. Businesses that violate the ordinance could face a $250 fine. Dayton...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurant inspections reveal new violations
Three of the nine restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since Aug. 25 were cited with critical health code violations. The Oxford restaurants where the inspector found no critical violations were Corner Grill and Drinkery, 12 E. East Park; Doughby’s, 36 W. High St.; Oxford Sushi King, 37 E. High St.; Subway, 17 E. High St.; and Oxford Coffee Company, 21 Lynn Ave Suite 102.
