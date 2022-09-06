ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

PHOTOS: SOAR Natick Remembers Lives Lost To Opioid Overdose

NATICK – On Monday, August 29, just a couple of days before International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day, volunteers installed 2,290 flags in front of First Congregational Church in downtown Natick. Each flag represents a life lost to the opioid overdose last year in Massachusetts. The display is striking and...
NATICK, MA
Catherine Elaine Battershield, 65

FRAMINGHAM – Catherine Elaine Battershield of Framingham, passed away at her home on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at age 65. Catherine was born in St. Anns, Jamaica on March 27, 1957. In 1971 she emigrated to the United States to live with her mother. She attended Framingham South High...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician

FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
BERLIN, MA
Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23

FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

