Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand ReopeningDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Arch Therapeutics Launches Multi-Site Clinical Study for AC5® Advanced Wound System
FRAMINGHAM – Arch Therapeutics, Inc. today, September 7, announced that it has launched a multi-site clinical study (the “Study”) to accelerate payor adoption and differentiate the key benefits of AC5® Advanced Wound System (“AC5”) in treating challenging wounds. The Study is expected to enroll...
Healey-Driscoll Highlight Economic Development & Affordability on Campaign Swing
NEW BEDFORD – Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll made a campaign swing through Plymouth, Fall River and New Bedford on Thursday, September 8. The trip marked the duo’s first visits to the South Shore and South Coast since securing the Democratic nominations for Governor and Lieutenant Governor on Tuesday night.
Vendors Scheduled For Week 12 of Framingham Farmers’ Market
FRAMINGHAM – School is back in session and the traffic around town is getting a bit more normalized. Enough least so you can easily still get to the Framingham Farmers’ Market between 3 and 7 p.m. Remember, parking lots surround the Centre Common so you don’t need to...
Covarrubias & Freve Appointed to Framingham State Board of Trustees
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University announced today, September 6, finance executive Mariel Freve and nonprofit leader Lino Covarrubias have been appointed to the University’s volunteer Board of Trustees. Freve brings to the Board a wealth of experience in finance and accounting leadership roles. She is currently the Vice...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
William Barrows, 89, Army Veteran, Framingham Elk, & General Motors Security
FRAMINGHAM – William Barrows, 89, of Naples Florida, and Sturbridge and formerly of Framingham and Lauderdale By The Sea in Florida, passed away peacefully at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge. following complications from a chronic illness on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He was pre-deceased by his wife Margaret Dolina (MacDonald)...
PHOTOS: SOAR Natick Remembers Lives Lost To Opioid Overdose
NATICK – On Monday, August 29, just a couple of days before International Opioid Overdose Awareness Day, volunteers installed 2,290 flags in front of First Congregational Church in downtown Natick. Each flag represents a life lost to the opioid overdose last year in Massachusetts. The display is striking and...
State Rep-Elect Sousa To Speak at Framingham Business Association
FRAMINGHAM – Priscila Sousa, Chair of the Framingham School Committee and State Representative-Elect of the 6th Middlesex District, will be the featured speaker at the September meeting of the Framingham Business Association. The meeting is Wednesday, September 14 at noon at La Cantina Italiana at 911 Waverly Street. A...
Natick Cultural Council Accepting Grant Proposal Applications; Informational Meeting Sept. 14
NATICK – Natick Cultural Council (NCC) is accepting proposals for community-oriented arts, humanities, and science programs from September 1, 2022 to October 17, 2022. October 17, 2022 is the postmark deadline for organizations, schools, and individuals to apply for grants that support cultural activities in the community. These grants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MBTA To Install Digital Information Kiosks & Bus Shelters with Real-Time Transit Info
BOSTON – The MBTA announced today, September 7, the installation of its first interactive Information Kiosk, part of a state-of-the-art, street furniture network across the Greater Boston region. This is part of an ongoing co-investment between the MBTA and Intersection, an out of home media company, to enhance customer...
Team Healey-Driscoll For Governor-Lt. Governor Makes First Public Appearance
WORCESTER – Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, the Democratic nominees for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, will make their first public appearance as a ticket in Worcester today. The duo visited with small businesses and greeted residents at the Worcester Public Market, and spoke with media at the Wachusett Brewing...
Catherine Elaine Battershield, 65
FRAMINGHAM – Catherine Elaine Battershield of Framingham, passed away at her home on Wednesday August 31, 2022 at age 65. Catherine was born in St. Anns, Jamaica on March 27, 1957. In 1971 she emigrated to the United States to live with her mother. She attended Framingham South High...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
1 Framingham and MetroWest are in a flood watch today. 2. Today is election day in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Polls are open in Framingham until 8 p.m. Besides state-wide offices Framingham will be elected a new state representative for the 6th Middlesex District. There are 3 Democrats on the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LETTER: Framingham Teachers Association Excited To Re-Introduce Parent Teacher Home Visits Program
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Teachers Association is proud and excited to work with the district in re-invigorating the Parent Teacher Home Visits program which was introduced in Framingham in 2017. when the then director and assistant director of the multilingual department approached the association to partner with them. The...
15th Annual MetroWest Humane Society Craft Fair September 17
FRAMINGHAM – The 15th annual MetroWest Humane Society Craft Fair is right around the corner. With more than 90 vendors specializing in jewelry, home décor, pet toys, candles, clothing, and many more items, there’s something for everyone at Framingham Centre Common!. Come on out and enjoy a...
City Council Meeting Cancelled; Next Meeting September 20
FRAMINGHAM – The City Council meeting this week has been cancelled. The 11-member Council had opted not to meet on its regular Tuesday night, due to the Massachusetts primary election on September 6. Instead, the Council planned to meet on Thursday, September 8 at 7 p.m. But the agenda...
First Parish of Framingham Retires Pies on the Common Fundraiser
FRAMINGHAM – First Parish in Framingham has decided to retire its autumn fundraiser after 30 years. There will be no more Pies on the Common in October in Framingham,. The church, along the Framingham Centre Common, said the fundraiser raised more than $250,000 over 30 years. More than 14,000...
Thomas R. Hartland, 60, Auto Technician
FRAMINGHAM – Thomas R. Hartland, 60, of Berlin, and formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully at home, on August 30, 2022, following complications from a long medical illness. Tom was a loving and proud father of his four daughters, Mary Hartland and partner Jamie Nadeau and their children Kyle,...
Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23
FRAMINGHAM – Armando Ramon Fernandez-Schliesske-Evans, 23, of Framingham, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a long struggle with mental illness and addiction. He was beloved by his parents, Heidi Schliesske and Kim Evans; his birth parents, Aida Zayas and Juan Ramon Fernandez; his siblings, Devonte Wilkins, Joshua Ramirez, Jada Ramirez, Jaliyah LaSanta, and Damalis Gonzalez; his grandparents, Maryann and Jacinto Pimentel; his grandfather, Horst Schliesske; his niece, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Donaghue vs Hostage For 19th Worcester State Representative Seat in November
FRAMINGHAM – Both Democrat Kate Donaghue and Republican Jonathan Hostage were unopposed in their primary races yesterday, September 6. But in November, voters in Westborough, Northborough, Southborough and a one-third of Precinct 21 in the City of Framingham will elect one of the two candidates to be state representative in the newly-created district.
Medical Helicopter Requested For Pedestrian Struck in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter was requested tonight for a pedestrian struck on Route 30., said Framingham Police. The pedestrian was struck around 6 p.m., said Framingham police spokesperson Lt. rachel Mickens. A man was “crossing the street near McDonald’s on Route 30 and was struck by a vehicle”...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0