British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
PHOTO: Terrifying Fish Described as the ‘Stuff of Nightmares’ Washes Up on San Diego Beach
Last November, a deep-sea fish that hardly ever sees the light washed up on a California beach. Beachgoers were shocked and confused about what they were seeing, gathering around the creature to take pictures. The fish washed up on Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2021. According to NBC 7 out of San Diego, resident Jay Beiler was out on the beach when he came upon the fish.
Here's What It's Like Inside A Swanky, Adults-Only Cruise Ship
I had never been on a cruise before because I assumed I would hate it. What I expected: bad food, screaming children, crowded pools, the smell of chlorine (because of said crowded pools), and bad drinks with a guaranteed side of hangover. What I got aboard Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages'...
Two fighting for life after being ‘thrown off log flume when carriage derailed’ in Brit holiday hotspot
TWO thrillseekers have been left fighting for their lives after being thrown from a log flume park at a popular theme park in a holiday hotspot. The horror accident on the popular water ride saw four people injured at the Allou Fun Park in Athens, Greece, on Tuesday. The riders...
Stranded friends pay $10k to get back to Australia from Bali
Engineering issues have caused chaos for travellers trying to get back to Australia from Bali, with one stranded group of friends forking out $10k just to get home. The Project TV has reported that between 1,000 and 4,000 Australians had their Bali to Australia flights cancelled since September 1st, and many are still stranded on the tropical island.
Cruise passengers wake up to see cabins flooding in ‘Titanic-like scene’
Cruise passengers said they got the fright of their lives when they saw a corridor of the ship filling up with water in what they said was akin to a scene in the film Titanic.The chaos is shown in videos shared online this week by a TikTok user called Adrienne, who said that there were “Titanic vibes for about five minutes” after she “woke to water rushing into [her] cabin”.“Our lives flashed before our eyes,” she wrote in the caption of her first video, which was viewed more than 15 million times.The clips – overlaid with the film’s theme...
This Joshua Tree Estate Wants Give You a Country Club Experience in the Middle of the California Desert
You are cordially invited to California’s newest “country club”—located in the middle of the desert. This week, the Joshua Tree Country Club opened its doors, offering discerning travelers an arid getaway of pampering and sunbathing amid the state’s starkest terrain. The modern property was designed to be the ultimate desert playground for a family or a small group of friends. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, it can accommodate up to eight guests. Upon entering the spacious living room, guests can gaze upon the safari-inspired artwork and golden accents from the ceiling light to the the framed photographs...
This Magical Treehouse Hideaway May Be the Coolest Rental in London
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “No time for average,” is the catchy motto for Plum Guide, a home rental site with incredibly high standards—just three percent of homes that apply for listings in each destination featured on the site are granted the Plum Award. And indeed, this far-from-average treehouse rental was so intriguing on the website, we had to see it in person to truly believe it. A treehouse? In Shoreditch? With a swing? And a piano? The Shoreditch Treehouse may be less a home and more a hotspot for hosting secret gigs and lavish parties, but it also makes for an incredible place to stay in London.
You'll Yearn for a Journey Across the World After Sipping This White Negroni Riff
For our September cocktail, we’ve created wanderlust in a glass. Just as Frances Mayes' new memoir A Place in the World spans the globe from Tuscany to Mexico, this white Negroni riff pulls together Scottish gin, Italian and French liqueurs, and a hint of Mexican ancho chile to create a cocktail that will engage your senses and transport you around the world with each sip. Named after a chapter in Mayes' pensive and transportive new book, we hope that the Time Difference cocktail will whisk you away to a different time zone this month.
Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here's what made the list
Club Med released its list of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world after compiling data from the 50 most visited tourist destinations. The survey measured the cities based on nine metrics: crime, safety, pollution, cost of domestic beers, outdoor activities, day trips, spa and wellness centers, LGBTQ friendly, and the overall happiness of the individual cities on a scale of 0-100.
ELLE Escapes: Oaxaca
Known for its vibrant city streets and strong mezcal cocktails, Oaxaca (pronounced waa-haa-kuh) is quickly becoming the hottest destination for all kinds of explorers. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple, with friends, or with family, there’s plenty of fun, food, and desert sunshine for everyone. For the latest installment of ELLE Escapes and our September issue, we traveled to Oaxaca de Juárez to check out the gorgeous landscapes and find some local gems, with model Georgia Palmer as our fashionable guide. Here are the top spots to check out while you’re in the capital of Mexico’s southern state.
Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island
When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
Pitcairn Island: The Most Remote Island In The World, And The Wild Story Of Its Inhabitants
Could you survive on a remote, deserted island, 5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles ) from any large body of land in either direction? In all likelihood, the answer is no – but one group of sailors were forced to make one of the world’s most remote islands their home after a mutiny, and their descendants live there to this day.
The 26 Most Beautiful Castles in Europe
What is it about castles that are so alluring to travelers? Aside from getting us one step closer to living out our fairytale fantasies, the staggering structures showcase some of the world’s best architecture, most stunning landscapes, and maybe even a ghost story or two. There’s perhaps no better place on earth to find awe-inspiring castles than in Europe, where it seems like you can’t visit a city or take a road trip without stumbling upon some sort of royal dwelling. Here you’ll find medieval stone walls, sky-high towers, and bridges arching over glittering moats, everywhere from the Bavarian Alps to the Mediterranean coast. Check out this list of the 26 most beautiful castles in Europe, and get ready to feel like the true royalty you are. This post has been updated with new information since its original publish date.
