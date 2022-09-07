Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Food Spotlight: Shotgun Dan’s Pizza
A Central Arkansas staple in the pizza industry stopped by Good Day Arkansas. Shotgun Dan's Pizza has been around since the 70s
onlyinark.com
Ultimate NWA Fall Color Guide
In October, the hills of Northwest Arkansas are alive with fall colors. Arkansas sees the most significant amount of visitors to experience the changing colors of the Ozark, Boston, and Ouachita mountains. October’s second and third weeks are the prime time to experience peak color. But, Arkansas Parks and Tourism...
townandtourist.com
25 Treehouse Rentals in Arkansas (Private & Accommodating!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Arkansas doesn’t lack dense forests and beautiful mountain ranges, especially when you go north. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in the outdoor opportunities in the state, you may want to consider renting out a treehouse for your family’s next vacation.
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Football season is in full swing, but for those who are looking for something to do this weekend in between kickoffs, central Arkansas is the place to be. On Friday, concert goes will be excited to hear the wait is over for the Blue Man Group at the Robinson Performance Hall in Little […]
thv11.com
Arkansas Comic Con begins this weekend
Arkansas Comic Con is coming to town this weekend! The lineup includes many fun people, including Matthew Lewis who plays Neville Longbottom in Harry Potter.
purewow.com
18 Charming Small Towns in Arkansas That Should Be on Your Bucket List
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Arkansas is too often overlooked as a vacation destination, but before you book that tropical getaway, we suggest you take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ghost Hunting 101 set for Old State House
Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here's your chance to decide for yourself!
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Black Hall of Fame
The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame was founded in 1992 by Charles O. Stewart and Patricia Y. Goodwin as a means of recognizing the best and brightest African Americans with Arkansas roots. The first induction ceremony was held on October 30, 1993, in the exhibition hall of Robinson Auditorium. Each year, six inductees from diverse fields of endeavor are recognized for their contribution to African-American culture and to the nation. In 1998, seven inductees were selected.
Rights After Wrongs event looks to give former criminals a fresh start
Everyone deserves a second chance.
uams.edu
UAMS Associate Professor to Lead Project That Helps to Address Unconscious Biases in Arkansas Health Care
Sept. 7, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health is conducting trainings to address unconscious biases in health care. The trainings are supported by a $600,000 grant from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Cindy...
Watch the trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas. It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas governor plans to grant 13 pardons, one restoration of firearms rights
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to grant 13 pardons and one restoration of firearms rights, the state announced Tuesday. The applicants have completed their jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and have paid all fines related to their sentences, the governor’s office said. An additional 44 clemency...
swark.today
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
Arkansas family takes stand against teen suicide after son’s death
It was almost five years ago in September that Jesse James's parents woke up to the unimaginable, and they decided they didn't want another family to go through the same thing.
talkbusiness.net
Governor makes three major education appointments
Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday (Sept. 6) appointed Simmons Bank Executive Vice President Lisa Hunter and Little Rock School Board member Jeff Wood to serve on the Arkansas State Board of Education, and former State Board member Diane Zook to serve on the Southern Region Education Board. The nine-member State...
Comments / 0