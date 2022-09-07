Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building
WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Sees Great Potential for Property Adjacent to Pybus
The City of Wenatchee will soon own more waterfront property along the Columbia River. Last month, the city struck a deal with the owners of the Pybus Public Market to procure a parcel of land located on the market’s south side that is currently being used for parking. Wenatchee...
kpq.com
City of Chelan Looks to Replace Departing Councilmember
City of Chelan Councilmember Servando Robledo is stepping down from his seat as he leaves Chelan for a job opportunity in Tri-Cities. Now Chelan is looking to find his replacement. Robledo announced his departure during a council meeting on Aug. 23. His resignation went into effect on Sep. 1. In...
lakechelannow.com
Construction Begins Monday on New Entryway into the County Courthouse, Law and Justice Center
Vestibule will connect the two buildings with a single public access point. Beginning Sept. 12, a contractor for Chelan County will start work on renovating the open breezeway between the County Courthouse and its adjacent Regional Law and Justice Center into one enclosed and secure entryway. Chelan County commissioners last...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
KHQ Right Now
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
ncwlife.com
Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range
It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
kpq.com
Chelan County Fair Celebrating 70 Years
The Chelan County Fair opens today at 9am in Cashmere for its 70th presentation in North Central Washington. This year's theme is "Celebrating 70 Years of County Fun For Everyone." Fair Manager Karen Welch says the livestock auction is an especially important event for kids who are 4-H and FFA...
Parts of Washington experience worst air quality in the world, NWS says
SPOKANE, Wash. — As of Thursday night, parts of Washington state have some of the worst air quality in the entire world. Chelan, Wenatchee and the Methow Valley reached hazardous criteria due to wildfire smoke in the region. Multiple large wildfires north of region are the primary source of the smoke.
ifiberone.com
Badge on the brink: Omak Police chief candid about overwhelmed police force with 85% uptick in incidents over decade
OMAK - “Difficult,” “stressful,” “uncharted,” are some of the terms used to describe the situation Omak’s police force finds itself in. Last week, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen issued a public letter to the community about the climate of the city’s policing agency. Christensen was poised and professional in his letter, but he refused to rescind the truth about the hardships the department and the community face when it comes to protecting and serving its citizens.
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
State Transfers Hundreds of Acres at Moses Lake Sand Dunes
Saying the land basically has no profit factor for the state, the Department of Natural Resources will be turning over a lot more land in Grant County, namely at the sand dunes south of Moses Lake. State to hand over 647 more acres. The DNR has announced ten parcels of...
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators seek information on a dump truck seen near the Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Aug. 30 between Chelan and Manson are now asking people who may have seen a white dump truck pulling an excavator on Union Valley Road that day to contact them. Specifically, the Department of Natural Resources investigators would like to talk with the occupants...
ncwlife.com
Bad air forces postponement of Wenatchee's 'Movie in the Park'
Citing hazardous air quality, the city of Wenatchee has postponed Saturday’s free Movie in the Park. The City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department said the showing of “The Lego Movie” at the Foothills Middle School field has been moved to Sept. 24. The parks...
ncwlife.com
Nurses modify lawsuit against Confluence over COVID-19 vaccine rules
WATERVILLE — Former nurses suing Confluence Health over its COVID-19 vaccine requirements were allowed to amend their lawsuit Thursday, even as a judge considers a motion to toss the case out of court. Ninety-two former staffers at the healthcare system claim Confluence violated their rights when it demanded COVID...
Chronicle
Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape
KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
ncwlife.com
Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire
Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
ifiberone.com
Extensive and permanent traffic revisions coming in Olds Station area in north Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - As construction continues on Chelan PUD’s new service center on the north side of Wenatchee, appropriate traffic changes are needed in order to provide adequate access to the massive structure. Utility employees will start relocating to the new Chelan PUD headquarters in the summer of 2023. A...
KHQ Right Now
Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks
HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
