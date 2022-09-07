ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan, WA

ncwlife.com

Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
WENATCHEE, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Grace City Church appeals over permit conditions for new building

WENATCHEE — The addition of a 12,000-square-foot “children’s training space” on Grace City Church’s 10-acre campus was approved by the city last month, but the attached conditions aren’t sitting well. The church filed an appeal in Chelan County Superior Court Aug. 31 disputing conditions...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

City of Chelan Looks to Replace Departing Councilmember

City of Chelan Councilmember Servando Robledo is stepping down from his seat as he leaves Chelan for a job opportunity in Tri-Cities. Now Chelan is looking to find his replacement. Robledo announced his departure during a council meeting on Aug. 23. His resignation went into effect on Sep. 1. In...
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July

On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world

SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer look...
CHELAN, WA
ncwlife.com

Air quality in Wenatchee Valley reaches unhealthy range

It probably comes as no surprise to anyone who has looked or been outside today, but the air quality in the Wenatchee area has pushed into unhealthy ranges today. Chelan is getting the worst of it so far, with a noon recording of 169, putting the city firmly in the “unhealthy” category.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Chelan County Fair Celebrating 70 Years

The Chelan County Fair opens today at 9am in Cashmere for its 70th presentation in North Central Washington. This year's theme is "Celebrating 70 Years of County Fun For Everyone." Fair Manager Karen Welch says the livestock auction is an especially important event for kids who are 4-H and FFA...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

Badge on the brink: Omak Police chief candid about overwhelmed police force with 85% uptick in incidents over decade

OMAK - “Difficult,” “stressful,” “uncharted,” are some of the terms used to describe the situation Omak’s police force finds itself in. Last week, Omak Police Chief Dan Christensen issued a public letter to the community about the climate of the city’s policing agency. Christensen was poised and professional in his letter, but he refused to rescind the truth about the hardships the department and the community face when it comes to protecting and serving its citizens.
OMAK, WA
News Break
Politics
ncwlife.com

Bad air forces postponement of Wenatchee's 'Movie in the Park'

Citing hazardous air quality, the city of Wenatchee has postponed Saturday’s free Movie in the Park. The City of Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department said the showing of “The Lego Movie” at the Foothills Middle School field has been moved to Sept. 24. The parks...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Nurses modify lawsuit against Confluence over COVID-19 vaccine rules

WATERVILLE — Former nurses suing Confluence Health over its COVID-19 vaccine requirements were allowed to amend their lawsuit Thursday, even as a judge considers a motion to toss the case out of court. Ninety-two former staffers at the healthcare system claim Confluence violated their rights when it demanded COVID...
WATERVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Former East Wenatchee Priest Arrested on Suspicion of Rape

KENNEWICK — A Catholic priest who previously served in East Wenatchee has been accused of raping a woman last month in Kennewick. Rev. Tomás Vázquez Téllez, 49, is alleged to have raped a woman in her 30s Aug. 19-20 at his home in Kennewick, according to a news release from the Diocese of Yakima.
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Woman dies in East Wenatchee house fire

Note: This story originally identified the site of the fire as a condominium. It has been corrected to identify it as a single-family home. An unidentified woman died in a house fire this morning in East Wenatchee. Douglas County Fire District 2 and Chelan County Fire District 1 responded at...
KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

