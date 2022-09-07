ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'No Remorse': Monkeypox-Infected Man Visits Burger King In NEW VIDEO After Defending Trip To L.A. McDonald's

A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
Food & Wine

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Finally Debut the Same Day the Beloved Menu Item Makes Its Return

So much of life is timing, and earlier this year, Taco Bell really seemed to capture the moment: With the help of celebrities like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, the chain capitalized on diehard fans' desire to bring back the discontinued Mexican Pizza, culminating not only with the menu item's return but also the announcement that Taco Bell had sponsored a musical to celebrate the event.
ComicBook

Taco Bell Sets Premiere Date for Dolly Parton's Mexican Pizza Musical

Taco Bell will soon usher in the return of its Mexican Pizza in a big way. With the fan-favorite item set to return just under two weeks from now, the fast-food chain announced Friday the item will be returning to menus the same as it releases Mexican Pizza: The Musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.
