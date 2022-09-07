Read full article on original website
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
A man infected with the Monkeypox virus boldly took to TikTok with a damning new video of himself visiting Burger King after defending his trip to a Los Angeles-based McDonald's, Radar has discovered.Duane Cali shared a clip of himself sipping on a beverage from the fast food chain's competitor on Thursday, doubling down on his decision to hit up the drive-thrus. One furious commenter told him they were going to call the cops, to which he replied in the clip, "Well you must not like Doja Cat, the queen of pop. Remember she made a song No Police." Cali...
So much of life is timing, and earlier this year, Taco Bell really seemed to capture the moment: With the help of celebrities like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, the chain capitalized on diehard fans' desire to bring back the discontinued Mexican Pizza, culminating not only with the menu item's return but also the announcement that Taco Bell had sponsored a musical to celebrate the event.
Had any good dreams lately? Did they involve drinking a new Coca-Cola flavor that came in a cool teal-colored can and tastes like all the fruit in the world got into a fight? Because Coca-Cola just released its newest Coca-Cola Creations flavor, Dreamworld, and the company claims it tastes like dreams. You read that right—dreams.
Taco Bell will soon usher in the return of its Mexican Pizza in a big way. With the fan-favorite item set to return just under two weeks from now, the fast-food chain announced Friday the item will be returning to menus the same as it releases Mexican Pizza: The Musical starring Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.
