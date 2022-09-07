The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.

