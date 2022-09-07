ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Luke Bryan's Summer Hit "Waves"

Songs of Summer Barbecues, Sponsored by Jack Daniel’s. American Songwriter has partnered up with Jack Daniel’s across Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama to identify some favorite Songs of Summer Barbecues. During the series, American Songwriter will be taking a deeper dive into songs that have become as essential to barbecues as grills, good food, and friends. If you’re 21 and older, be sure to make Jack Daniel’s part of your next summer barbecue, and please remember to always drink responsibly!
Sports
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
The Boot

Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
Veronica Charnell Media

The Gospel Music Association Announced Nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards

Photo Courtesy of Gospel Music Association/Dove AwardsGospel Music Association. The Gospel Music Association announced its nominees for the 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards. Top nominations include songwriter and producer Jeff Pardo with nine (9) nominations, Matthew West and Maverick City Music with seven (7) nominations each, six (6) nominations for Anne Wilson, Ben Glover, For King + Country, Jeff Sojka, Jonathan Smith, and Phil Wickham and five (5) for Brandon Lake, CeCe Winans, Chandler Moore, Chris Brown, Jonathan Jay, and Steven Furtick. Voted on by the GMA Professional Membership, this year’s nominees were chosen from over 2,087 submitted entries.
The Boot

Breland Reacts to His First-Ever CMA Awards Nomination: 'Let's Go!'

The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards were announced Wednesday (Sept. 7), and new artist Breland snagged his first-ever nod ahead of the ceremony. The singer-songwriter is up for Musical Event of the Year for "Beers on Me," his collaboration with Dierks Bentley and Hardy. In an interview with Taste of Country Nights following the announcement, Breland revealed how he learned the news, and he shared his initial reaction to the honor.
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds' Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
CMT

CMT Roundup: New Music from Kane Brown, Essex County, Niko Moon and More

It's a family affair this week at CMT Roundup. Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, British brother trio Essex County and Niko Moon and his wife, Anna, all have new songs this week. In addition, Miranda Lambert, Dustin Lynch, Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton, Randy Houser and more have flooded...
CMT

The Highwomen Celebrate The 3 Year Anniversary Of Debut Record And Women In Country Music

It's been officially three years since The Highwomen joined forces and released their groundbreaking self-titled debut record. The female quartette comprised of Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, and Natalie Hemby took to social media Tuesday (Sept. 6) to celebrate the milestone. The hitmakers also used their powerful platform to push for inclusivity and to advocate for women in country music.
