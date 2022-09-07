Read full article on original website
Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
Police Log: September 9, 2022
8:24 p.m. Connor Morgan, 28, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 11:52 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, domestic battery with a deadly weapon. 4:09 a.m. Alarm testing at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Incidents – September 8. 7:26 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 10:33 a.m. Disabled vehicle...
Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award
INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
Bedford man arrested after assaulting a female
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident on June 29, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. at Saddler Court apartments. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers met with a woman who said she was living in the apartment with her grandparents.
Man arrested after violating a protective order by sending text messages
HELTONVILLE – A Mitchell man was arrested after he violated a protective order by sending text messages. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 71-year-old James Voliva on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m....
Paving crews will pave 18th Street beginning on Monday
BEDFORD – Paving crews will begin milling and paving 18th Street from C Street to Q Street on Monday, September 12th. The paving will continue on Tuesday, September 13th, weather permitting. No on-street parking will be allowed until milling and paving are complete. The road will be closed daily...
Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times
BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
Shawswick VFD will host a mock disaster drill on Sunny Acres Drive this Saturday
BEDFORD – On Saturday, September 10th from 8 a.m. until noon training will be conducted at the Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department on Sunny Acres Drive. A mock disaster drill will be taking place. If driving in the area please use caution.
More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
2022 Festival for Heroes honors legacy of fallen Veterans and First Responders
BEDFORD – Veterans and First Responders were honored during the 2022 Festival for Heroes at the Lawrence County Courthouse Saturday afternoon, for their dedication and efforts made during the September 11th attacks in 2001. Lawrence County Veterans Affairs Officer, Brad Bough, addressed those in attendance, recognizing the efforts made...
First Lady Holcomb to raise awareness, funds for Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, Firearms Safety
VELPEN – Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb will join ranks with first responders on Friday (Sept. 16) to raise awareness and funds for the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch and family firearms safety. Holcomb will be the honored guest at ISYR’s 5th Annual Sheriffs’ Shotgun Shoot for Firearms Safety at Cool Springs Education Center in Southwest Indiana.
Obituary: Nina Ruth Hawkins,Tyree, Brown
Nina Ruth (Hawkins, Tyree, Brown) was born on June 17, 1928, at Knob Creek Lawrence County to Grover Spencer Hawkins and Pearl Deckard Hawkins. Nina Ruth passed peacefully at her home in Bedford on September 8, 2022, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Nina Ruth...
Obituary: Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall
Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at I.U. Born March 3, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Timothy B. and Brenda (Tolbert) Hall. He married Marguerite “Maggy” Vo, and she survives. He worked as a warehouse worker for Best Beers. He was baptized in Gulletts Creek Church. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was proud of his children and enjoyed attending their games.
Go Bloomington launches event at Showers Plaza
BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday afternoon at Showers Plaza in front of City Hall, residents gathered to learn about and celebrate the launch of Go Bloomington, a program that supports mobility options that are alternatives to single occupancy vehicles with the goals of reducing carbon emissions, calming traffic congestion, and improving parking availability.
Bedford Planning Department issues permits for incoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Store
BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department issued its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of August, for a total of $1,666,719. A total of 21 permits were issued for the month of August including $434,092.00 for the commercial remodel of the former JC Penny location for the incoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Store at 1118 James Avenue.
