Shelby County, IN

wbiw.com

Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: September 9, 2022

8:24 p.m. Connor Morgan, 28, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 11:52 p.m. Amanda Pelfree, 34, Bedford, domestic battery with a deadly weapon. 4:09 a.m. Alarm testing at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Incidents – September 8. 7:26 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 10:33 a.m. Disabled vehicle...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

ISP detective and Shelby County prosecutors receive Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award

INDIANAPOLIS – On Wednesday, an Indiana State Police Detective and two members of the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office were recognized by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter with the Department’s Outstanding Criminal Investigation Award for their work on several cold cases dating back to the early to mid-1980s, which ultimately led to an arrest in August of 2020 and a conviction this past March resulting in a 650-year prison sentence.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after assaulting a female

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant after Bedford Police officers responded to an incident on June 29, 2022, at 6:21 p.m. at Saddler Court apartments. According to a probable cause affidavit, officers met with a woman who said she was living in the apartment with her grandparents.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after violating a protective order by sending text messages

HELTONVILLE – A Mitchell man was arrested after he violated a protective order by sending text messages. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested 71-year-old James Voliva on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 6:09 p.m....
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Paving crews will pave 18th Street beginning on Monday

BEDFORD – Paving crews will begin milling and paving 18th Street from C Street to Q Street on Monday, September 12th. The paving will continue on Tuesday, September 13th, weather permitting. No on-street parking will be allowed until milling and paving are complete. The road will be closed daily...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington man arrested for punching a woman in the face numerous times

BEDFORD – A Bloomington man was arrested after an incident on June 14, 2022 at the intersection of Vinegar Hill and Tunnelton roads. Police arrested 21-year-old Temarrey Reily, of Bloomington, on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, and two warrants for failure to appear. A woman came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Nina Ruth Hawkins,Tyree, Brown

Nina Ruth (Hawkins, Tyree, Brown) was born on June 17, 1928, at Knob Creek Lawrence County to Grover Spencer Hawkins and Pearl Deckard Hawkins. Nina Ruth passed peacefully at her home in Bedford on September 8, 2022, and went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Nina Ruth...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall

Joseph Daniel “J.D.” Hall, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 8:08 p.m., on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at I.U. Born March 3, 1977, in Bedford, he was the son of Timothy B. and Brenda (Tolbert) Hall. He married Marguerite “Maggy” Vo, and she survives. He worked as a warehouse worker for Best Beers. He was baptized in Gulletts Creek Church. He loved his family, music, and fishing. He was proud of his children and enjoyed attending their games.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Go Bloomington launches event at Showers Plaza

BLOOMINGTON – Tuesday afternoon at Showers Plaza in front of City Hall, residents gathered to learn about and celebrate the launch of Go Bloomington, a program that supports mobility options that are alternatives to single occupancy vehicles with the goals of reducing carbon emissions, calming traffic congestion, and improving parking availability.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Planning Department issues permits for incoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Store

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department issued its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of August, for a total of $1,666,719. A total of 21 permits were issued for the month of August including $434,092.00 for the commercial remodel of the former JC Penny location for the incoming Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Store at 1118 James Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN

