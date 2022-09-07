Read full article on original website
Tragedies highlight dangers of Pinellas roadways
CLEARWATER — Matt Croasmun had somewhere important to be the evening of Sept. 1. Therefore, Mayor Frank Hibbard allowed him to speak first during public comment of the City Council meeting. Croasmun is the uncle of Ethan Weiser, the 15-year-old Largo High School student who was killed attempting to...
Neighbors accuse door-to-door solicitors of pitching free roof replacement
Tampa Bay homeowner makes a call for action after strangers went door-to-door in her neighborhood claiming they could help residents get their insurance to pay for a new roof.
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
Pasco County teachers arrested in connection with testing scam
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation that lasted more than a year has resulted in charges against three teachers in Pasco County. Officials say the three teachers are accused of helping students take exams, or in some cases, taking the test for them outright. The teachers arrested include Robert...
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, September 2022
Veteran-owned Martin Security Services Protects Your Home. Martin Security Services is a veteran-owned and operated small business based in Ruskin. It specializes in state-of-the-art home and business security products, cameras, video recording, smart devices and monthly monitoring. Martin Security Services offers full design services to create custom systems, and its highly experienced security experts will help you design and build the solutions you need to protect yourself and your business. It can also install retail kits and teach clients how to use them.
Urban farm, affordable housing might be future of vacant Safety Harbor property
SAFETY HARBOR — Residents will get the opportunity to weigh in on the future of a rare piece of green space controlled by the city. City commissioners on Aug. 15 learned about the proposed uses for the 6-acre vacant property that once housed a school at the southwest corner of Elm and Cedar streets.
3 Florida power companies seek rate hikes up to 15%
Three power companies in Florida are asking the Public Service Commission to let them raise their monthly prices due to "volatile" natural gas costs.
Sandbag locations open across Tampa Bay area ahead of heavy rain
Sandbag locations across the Tampa Bay area are opening on Friday morning as heavy rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday.
New Port Richey mayor says people seeking public records should 'go away'
The mayor's comments come as citizens seek transparency from their government after multiple scandals.
You'll notice a new charge on your bill at some Dunedin restaurants
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The next time you go out to eat in Dunedin, you may notice a new charge on your bill. If your next meal out is in Dunedin at the Living Room, Sounder Social Room or the Black Pearl, you’ll notice a service charge on your bill.
Pinellas County teachers union rejects latest starting pay offer from school district
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As teachers struggle with the area’s rising cost of living, the union leaders representing them want to know the amount the Pinellas County School District is spending on classroom software, and whether there's money that could instead be going to retain teachers. The request came...
FDLE discusses results of fraudulent testing scam investigation at Pasco high school
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is expected to hold a press conference Friday to announce the results of a year-long investigation into a "fraudulent testing scam" involving Pasco County teachers.
Florida Sheriffs Association sides with governor over Andrew Warren suspension
When Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, he did so with the vocal support of sheriffs from Polk, Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Now, the association representing all 67 Florida sheriffs has filed a brief to support the governor's move.
Attempted Suicide Closed Memorial Causeway In Clearwater Overnight
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Both directions of Memorial Causeway were shut down just after 9 pm on Thursday because of an armed suicidal person near the main bridge, according to police. Crisis negotiators, members of the Clearwater Police Department’s mental health unit, and other officers responded
Removing children from homes more common in Tampa Bay child welfare investigations
The rate of removing children from their homes in child welfare investigations remains substantially higher in the Tampa Bay area compared to the rest of the state, according to data collected by the Florida Department of Children and Families.
$750 Million-Tampa Airport Is About To Look A Lot Different
Tampa Airport is about to look a lot different because they will be building a new terminal. The terminal will be the first one built at the airport in more than 17 years. Work on the project will begin in 2024 and should take about three years to complete. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority board of directors approved the budget of $787.4 million for the project. The work will be done for Airside D. It will have 16 gates that will serve domestic and international flights.
Traffic alert: I-275 ramp in Tampa to close for 45 days
An entrance ramp on northbound Interstate 275 in Tampa will be closed for 45 days starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
