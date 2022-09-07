Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO