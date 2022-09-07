Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Arizona Coyotes CEO: Mullett Arena will be 'sold-out for every single game'
Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez told ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski on Wednesday he expects the team to sell out all of its home games at Mullett Arena on the Arizona State University campus. The Coyotes previously played out of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, from 2003...
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason
The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
Yardbarker
Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to four-year contract
Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Allison prepared to make impression in training camp
Wade Allison made his thesis for the 2022-2023 season very clear:. “I’m not going there to participate. I’m going there to make an impression.”. The high-energy RW is easy to root for, and he’s made an earlier impression. During the 2020-2021 season, Allison tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in fourteen games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
theScore
Habs sign RFA Cayden Primeau to 3-year contract
The Montreal Canadiens signed restricted free-agent goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way pact Thursday with an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was the last RFA remaining on the Habs' books. He will remain an RFA once his new pact expires. The Michigan native appeared in 12 contests...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames: Tempering Expectations for Huberdeau & Kadri
The Calgary Flames, while not necessarily at their own will, completely revamped their roster this offseason. Gone are two star players in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, and in essentially as replacements are Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Due to the sheer skill possessed by Huberdeau, paired with the playoff pedigree and sandpaper style from Kadri, many believe this team has a better chance to win the Stanley Cup next Spring than they did this past season.
Yardbarker
Panthers Can Still Get Something From Veteran Eric Staal on PTO
The Florida Panthers went bargain shopping this past offseason with some of their free agents. This includes signing forwards such as Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Cousins to cheap, team-friendly deals. But one that stuck out was someone who was a key piece to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2005-06 Stanley Cup championship. That piece is forward Eric Staal, who agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) this upcoming training camp this past July.
NHL
Canes Announce Hockey Operations Changes
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the following changes to the team's hockey operations department: Earl Schwartz has been named compliance assistant, while Ellen Etchingham and Sidney Morin have each been named pro scouts. Schwartz is an Ontario...
NHL
Avalanche Rookie Camp & Tournament Schedule
Roster for the Avalanche 2022 rookie camp and upcoming schedule. Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 Rookie Camp and Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks. All dates and times are subject to change. The camp practice at Family Sports Center will be open to media,...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Sandin, Kerfoot & Muzzin
News emanating from the Toronto Maple Leafs has been scarce recently. That makes for a very quiet lull in the action as the team’s 2022-23 training camp prepares to open. What are Maple Leafs’ fans to make of this space between team announcements?. In this edition of Maple...
NHL
Montreal Canadiens Roundtable
MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
