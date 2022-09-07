ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

The Hockey Writers

3 Best Moves Red Wings Made During 2022 Offseason

The Detroit Red Wings had a very busy offseason, signing four contract extensions, making one trade, drafting nine players, and signing nine free agents to new contracts. They’ve made depth additions across the lineup for this coming season, and the team is set up for future success better than it has been in years.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens sign forward Kirby Dach to four-year contract

Dach was a restricted free agent after finishing up his entry-level contract that he played out with the Chicago Blackhawks. He was a third overall pick for the team in 2019, so that contract never had to slide as he’s played with the team since his draft year. The Canadiens acquired Dach at the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for the New York Islanders first-round pick that the Habs got for trading Alexander Romanov and their own third-round pick.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers’ Allison prepared to make impression in training camp

Wade Allison made his thesis for the 2022-2023 season very clear:. “I’m not going there to participate. I’m going there to make an impression.”. The high-energy RW is easy to root for, and he’s made an earlier impression. During the 2020-2021 season, Allison tallied seven points (4G, 3A) in fourteen games with the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Habs sign RFA Cayden Primeau to 3-year contract

The Montreal Canadiens signed restricted free-agent goaltender Cayden Primeau to a three-year, one-way pact Thursday with an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was the last RFA remaining on the Habs' books. He will remain an RFA once his new pact expires. The Michigan native appeared in 12 contests...
NHL
Yardbarker

Calgary Flames: Tempering Expectations for Huberdeau & Kadri

The Calgary Flames, while not necessarily at their own will, completely revamped their roster this offseason. Gone are two star players in Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk, and in essentially as replacements are Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri. Due to the sheer skill possessed by Huberdeau, paired with the playoff pedigree and sandpaper style from Kadri, many believe this team has a better chance to win the Stanley Cup next Spring than they did this past season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Panthers Can Still Get Something From Veteran Eric Staal on PTO

The Florida Panthers went bargain shopping this past offseason with some of their free agents. This includes signing forwards such as Rudolfs Balcers and Nick Cousins to cheap, team-friendly deals. But one that stuck out was someone who was a key piece to the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2005-06 Stanley Cup championship. That piece is forward Eric Staal, who agreed to a professional tryout (PTO) this upcoming training camp this past July.
NHL
NHL
NHL

Canes Announce Hockey Operations Changes

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the following changes to the team's hockey operations department: Earl Schwartz has been named compliance assistant, while Ellen Etchingham and Sidney Morin have each been named pro scouts. Schwartz is an Ontario...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Avalanche Rookie Camp & Tournament Schedule

Roster for the Avalanche 2022 rookie camp and upcoming schedule. Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 Rookie Camp and Rookie Tournament hosted by the San Jose Sharks. All dates and times are subject to change. The camp practice at Family Sports Center will be open to media,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Sandin, Kerfoot & Muzzin

News emanating from the Toronto Maple Leafs has been scarce recently. That makes for a very quiet lull in the action as the team’s 2022-23 training camp prepares to open. What are Maple Leafs’ fans to make of this space between team announcements?. In this edition of Maple...
NHL
NHL

Montreal Canadiens Roundtable

MONTREAL -- Don't miss a roundtable featuring General Manager Kent Hughes, Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton, and Head Coach Martin St-Louis. The discussion will be hosted by Vice-President of Hockey Communications Chantal Machabée live from Laval-sur-le-Lac in the early evening on Monday, September 12 (exact time TBD)!
NHL

