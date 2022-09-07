Read full article on original website
The Ringer
Bills Make a Statement on Opening Night
Nora, Ben, and Steven discuss the Bills’ dominant 31-10 win over the Rams. They discuss Josh Allen’s impressive performance, the Rams defense, Matthew Stafford’s arm, and more. Hosts: Nora Princiotti Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins.
The Ringer
Building the Perfect CFB Playoff, and How Many Teams Can Win the Super Bowl?
Kevin is joined by The Athletic’s Andy Staples to break down everything there is about the announced 12-team College Football Playoff that will begin in 2026, how to create the best possible CFB Playoff, and share their takeaways from the first week of college football (1:20). Then, The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz and PFF’s Seth Galina join to select which teams from each division in the NFL they think can win the Super Bowl (33:35).
Wilson Will Miss at Least Three Weeks to Start Jets Season
The Jets’ second-year quarterback is out with a knee injury suffered in preseason.
The Ringer
Week 1 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches
We preview the Week 1 fantasy slate with categories including the Hot Tub Club (a.k.a. the players with injury concerns), Sunday Scaries, The Family Guy Mystery Box, Silver Linings Playbook, the George Costanza, “Too Much, Do Less,” and we introduce the Danny Amendola Line. Week 1 Fantasy Football...
The Ringer
The X Factors for All 32 NFL Teams
Welcome to your 2022 NFL season’s X factors. For each of the 32 teams, I tried to pick the player that filled in the blank: “If [TEAM] is to have a great season, they need [PLAYER] to have a great season.” Of course, if we were to fill in this blank as accurately as possible, we’d list the 32 starting quarterbacks and be on our merry way. I tried to avoid starting quarterbacks (save for a few special cases) to keep the conversation interesting. I also avoided rookies (save for a few special cases again), because stumbling on a star rookie would obviously have an enormous impact on every team. We’re not looking for the big names, but rather the critical fulcrums on which an entire position, unit, team-building strategy, or playoff run hinges.
The Ringer
Drafting the Most Exciting Things of the 2022 NFL Season
Sheil is joined by Danny Kelly to pick the things they are most excited for in the 2022 season, including Russell Wilson in Denver (1:00), second-year quarterbacks (19:00), and Jerry Jones’s postgame press conferences (41:00). Host: Sheil Kapadia. Guest: Danny Kelly. Associate Producer: Mike Wargon. Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna...
The Ringer
Can Past Trends Help Win Bets in Week 1?
Warren Sharp and Joe House are back to share their betting advice and knowledge throughout the 2022 NFL season. Today, they begin by looking at underdog trends from previous years to find Week 1 edges (7:00). Then, they share their leans in Packers-Vikings (12:00), Bucs-Cowboys (20:00), Colts-Texans (28:00), and Pats-Dolphins (32:00). Finally, the Joe House Exotic segment makes its triumphant return, and House offers multiple parlay bets for Week 1 (49:00).
The Ringer
Are the Bills This Good, With T.J. Houshmandzadeh. Plus Top NFL WRs, What Makes a No. 1 WR, and Should Rookie QBs Sit?
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Bills steamrolling the Rams in the NFL opener (0:31). Then Ryen is joined by T.J. Houshmandzadeh to discuss whether the Bills will have any weak points this season, why the Rams will struggle to make the playoffs, the best WRs in the NFL, what it means to be a no. 1 WR, Trey Lance optimism, whether rookie QBs should sit for a year before playing, stories from T.J.’s 11-year NFL career, and more (12:24). Then Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (43:16).
NFL records for rushing yards, touchdowns among quarterbacks
It’s one thing for a quarterback to test defenses with his arm. It’s another when their wheels are also a weapon. The NFL has seen some electric, dual-threat quarterbacks in its history. From speedsters to bulldozers, a handful of signal callers have shown just how dangerous an athletic quarterback can be.
The Ringer
Bills-Rams Preview and CFB Picks for Week 2
Austin opens by doing a deep dive into Week 1’s Thursday Night Football game featuring the Bills and Rams with Raheem Palmer. He is then joined by Rodger Sherman to go through this week’s college football schedule and make his favorite picks, spreads, and totals for Week 2 of the season.
The Ringer
Buffalo’s Ram Sandwich, Plus Week 1’s Million-Dollar Picks With Peter Schrager and Benjamin Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on the Bills’ win over the Rams (2:24), before he is joined by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager to discuss this year’s Super Bowl contenders, why the Chiefs are both of their Super Bowl picks, the case for the Packers to win the NFC, and more (12:45), before they kick around a few bets for Million-Dollar Picks (36:16). Then, Bill talks with The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak about some of his favorite Week 1 matchups to bet, including Buccaneers-Cowboys, Eagles-Lions, Jaguars-Commanders, Patriots-Dolphins, 49ers-Bears, and more (1:04:07). Finally, after much deliberation, Bill reveals the Million Dollar Picks for NFL Week 1 (1:30:38).
The Ringer
NFL Team Tiers, Going Abroad Crossover With Kevin Clark, Plus LeBron’s Worth in the Future
Russillo shares his thoughts on the future for LeBron James, the push to play with his sons, and if he will still have the same influence after Year 20 (0:30). Then Ryen is joined by Kevin Clark to discuss his stories on The Ringer about Joe Burrow and Matt LaFleur (14:15), before putting all 32 NFL teams in tiers related to F1 racing (you’ll get it), and Going Abroad for an F1 update (30:20). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:00:48).
The Ringer
Bill Simmons’s Outlook on the Patriots’ Season
Bill Simmons joins the show and starts by giving a glass-half-full perspective on the Pats before Brian and Bill dive into some of the questions they have for the team heading into the season. Host: Brian Barrett. Guest: Bill Simmons. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely. Producer: Steve Ceruti. Subscribe: Spotify.
The Ringer
Cheers to Expectations, Plus Domonique Foxworth on Justin Fields, and Roy Wood Jr. Talks About His Comedy Career
Despite the Sky losing, The Full Go returns on a terrific sports night (01:20). The Sky’s title expectations made them fun to watch, unlike other teams in the city. The NFL has returned, and after watching Josh Allen and the Bills beat down the Rams, Jason is excited to watch Justin Fields on Sunday (10:54). ESPN’s Domonique Foxworth joins the show to clarify his recent comments about the Bears and Fields (36:15). He also discusses why he thinks the 49ers are going to be just fine with Trey Lance. Roy Wood Jr. also joins the show to promote his latest film, Confess, Fletch (01:01:03). They also discuss how Roy developed his comedy, how his audience changes at different points in his career, and more.
The Ringer
NFL Kick-Off Price Check, Derek Jeter’s Card Venture, and Mailbag
Mike and Jesse begin the show with a quick baseball MVP chat (2:00), before celebrating the return of the NFL with a price comparison (5:00). Next, they discuss Derek Jeter’s Arena Club and what it could mean for the card world (17:00), and go over some upcoming releases (33:00). Finally, they close the show by answering your mailbag questions (46:00).
The Ringer
Rating the Eagles Offense: Where Every Position Group Lands on the Pain Scale
Sheil and Ben are back with their “pain scale” rankings, this time on the offensive side of the ball for the Eagles. How worried are they about Jalen Hurts? Is the lack of running back talent that big of a deal? And how will the addition of A.J. Brown impact the offense?
The Ringer
The ‘Slow News Day’ Launch-a-Palooza With Mina Kimes, Bryce Young, Desmond Howard, and Andrew Whitworth
Welcome to Slow News Day with Kevin Clark, a new video podcast! On this first launch-a-palooza episode, Kevin talks to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes about preseason Super Bowl picks, expectations for her maligned Seahawks, and Mitch Trubisky’s unfortunate “Let’s Ride” reading (1:53). Heisman winner and Alabama QB Bryce Young also stops by to talk about studying Aaron Rodgers, lessons from Alabama’s national championship loss, and his thoughts on the NIL (24:32). Later, Desmond Howard runs through his College Football Playoff predictions, expectations for Michigan, and what he would do to improve the NCAA (34:50). And finally, Andrew Whitworth talks takeaways from the start of his broadcasting career, the new and improved Cincinnati Bengals, and first-hand accounts of what makes Sean McVay special (47:30).
The Ringer
Week 1 Preview: Broncos vs. Seahawks, Cowboys vs. Bucs, and More
Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz preview Week 1, starting with the Monday Night Football matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks. Then, they discuss what the headlines will be on Monday morning after Cowboys-Bucs, Raiders-Chargers, and more. Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz. Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson could not reach an agreement on a long term deal. Raiders worked out DE Jalyn Holmes and DT Prince Emili. Saints signed OL Erik McCoy to a five year deal worth 63.75 million. Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks signed LS Carson Tinker to their PS. Seahawks released...
The Ringer
Big-Picture Eagles Questions, Plus the First Mailbag!
Sheil and Ben take a look at four big picture questions heading into the 2022 season. How will Jalen Hurts’s future play out over the next seven months? How do we feel about Nick Sirianni and the coaching staff overall? Did Howie Roseman have a good offseason? And how much confidence should fans have in Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman? Plus, they answer the first mailbag questions of the season!
