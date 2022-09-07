ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Giants WR Darius Slayton accepts pay cut

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvsR5_0hlOD2LF00

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton spent the summer uncertain about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors and admitted he wouldn’t have been surprised had he end up cut.

“I don’t think surprised is the word. I don’t think I would be surprised now,” Slayton said in August. “Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Slayton never ducked reporters amid the trade rumors and even kept things lighthearted when discussing it.

“Their job is to do what’s best for this team. So if somebody calls them and like if the Rams called and were like we’ll give you Aaron Donald for Darius Slayton, I mean I’d make that trade, too,” Slayton said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

In the end, Slayton wasn’t cut or traded. However, he was absent from practice on Tuesday. The Giants said he was excused, but it still raised some eyebrows.

Whatever the reason for Slayton’s absence was, he’ll be back on Wednesday having accepted a pay cut to remain with the team.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll had previously said Slayton would remain with the team through at least Week 1, but he now appears destined to ride out the 2022 regular season in blue.

That’s likely good news for both the Giants and Slayton. Despite his decreased production in recent years, he remains one of the team’s most consistent and healthiest wide receivers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Giants Reveal Reason For Wide Receiver's Excused Absence

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton was excused from practice on Tuesday, much to the confusion of Giants insiders. But the given reason is particularly interesting. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that Slayton was excused from practice in order to speak with general manager Joe Schoen. That meeting was apparently very productive - for the Giants at least.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#New York Giants#The New York Daily News#Giants Wr
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown

If you get wrecked in your season opener, in front of your home crowd, as the reigning Super Bowl holders, then yes, some clowning is a bit deserved, and that’s what Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams took from the hands of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the red-hot Buffalo Bills, who won 31-10 […] The post Bills WR Stefon Diggs had words for Jalen Ramsey after disrespectful 53-yard touchdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs WR Julio Jones has a new jersey number

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones will be wearing the No. 6 jersey this season. Jones has been wearing the No. 85 jersey since signing with the Bucs at the start of training camp, but most expected a number change following the final roster cuts, when more choices would become available.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy