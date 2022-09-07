Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
'We're all fed up:' Maine leaders vow to take action to protect lobster industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – There has been a setback for Maine lobstermen already facing new regulations. A federal judge is denying a request from Maine lobstermen to stop restrictions that are aimed at protecting the North Atlantic right whale. Regulators say there are fewer than 340 of the endangered whales...
WGME
2 Maine elected officials found on far-right group's leaked membership rolls
(BDN) -- One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members. The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of...
WGME
USM gets $350,000 grant to help Maine breweries protect the environment
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Southern Maine is getting hundreds of thousands of dollars to help breweries in Maine help the environment. It's not just about going green; it's about keeping one of Maine's biggest industries thriving. Thursday, the federal EPA handed USM $350,000. It’s a big check...
WGME
Maine elected officials, first responders found on Oath Keepers membership rolls
PORTLAND (WGME) – Two elected officials in Maine have been found on leaked membership rolls of a violent, anti-government group. The far-right Oath Keepers are the subject of a new report by the Anti-Defamation League. The civil rights group found more than 500 office holders, law enforcement and active-duty...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGME
Health care, quality of life put two Maine cities on list of best places to retire
PORTLAND (WGME) – A new retirement survey has named two cities in Maine on its list of best places to retire. Quality of life, activities and affordability were three of the top criteria to determine the rankings on the list of the best cities to retire. The new WalletHub...
WGME
2 Maine cities make list for best places to retire
Two Maine cities make the list for best places to retire in the U.S., but they're nowhere near the top 10. WalletHub released 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire report on Tuesday. The personal finance website looked at more than 180 cities and based their findings on good weather,...
WGME
Smoke from wildfires out West may reach Maine this weekend
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Early fall often means large wildfires get going in the western United States, and this year is no exception. Several large wildfires burning in California, Oregon, and other western states have been pumping smoke into the atmosphere over the west. A huge area of high pressure has been...
WGME
Virginia Gov. Youngkin fundraises for LePage, Dems call both 'far right extremists'
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Maine's race for governor was kicked up a notch Wednesday with a high-profile visit for former Governor Paul LePage and a strong response from Democrats. Virginia's Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was at a LePage fundraiser in Lewiston Wednesday night, even as Democrats in both states have harsh words about their records on key issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
Meet Baxter! Maine Department of Public Safety welcomes new comfort dog
This handsome 5-month-old chocolate lab is the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine Department of Public Safety’s three emergency communication centers in Augusta, Bangor, and Houlton. Baxter will provide daily support for...
WGME
Maine election officials begin training for Election Day
In anticipation of Election Day, the Maine secretary of state has announced a statewide training for all election officials. The training is in partnership with the Maine Town and City Clerks Association. It will help keep new and veteran clerks up to date with information and changes to state laws.
WGME
You can check out over a dozen lighthouses on Maine Open Lighthouse Day
Saturday is Maine Open Lighthouse Day. The annual event, which is sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine Office of Tourism, and the American Lighthouse Foundation, attracts between 15,000 to 18,000 visitors each year and offers the public the opportunity to climb and learn about more than a dozen historic Maine lighthouses.
WGME
The world's 1st hybrid cruise ship is making an unusual stop in Maine
(BDN) -- The world’s first hybrid cruise ship will be making its maiden trip to Maine later this month and is scheduled to dock in three local ports. The MS Roald Amundsen, a battery-supported cruise ship from Norway, is expected to arrive in Eastport on Sept. 20, its first Maine stop on a 9-day cruise from Halifax to Boston.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGME
Thank-A-Vet: James Lawlor
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13 is honoring Maine veterans who put their lives on the line to defend our freedom. Tonight, we're honoring James Lawlor. His daughter Heidi says James served in the Army for 25 years. He served in Korea and Vietnam and received a Purple Heart. Heidi says...
WGME
Maine leaders share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine leaders shared their condolences Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Governor Janet Mills passed on her thoughts on behalf of the people of Maine. Senator Susan Collins released a statement after the queen's passing. “For 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a source...
WGME
How wild fires 2000 miles west and a hurricane 800 miles east will affect your weekend
Maine weather looks fantastic in the coming days! Temps will be more representative of July and August rather than almost mid September this weekend. Saturday will feature full sunshine, but don't expect a deep blue sky. Smoke from wildfires burning out west are expected to arrive here in Maine late Friday and extend into the first half of the weekend. The sky should have a milky or hazy appearance Saturday thanks to that smoke trapped 3 to 6 miles above us.
WGME
Summer Stunner: September sunshine stretches through the weekend in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- After two wet and very cool days, the sun has returned to Maine and it's sticking around for the foreseeable future. Our next rain chance won't be until the middle or even the end of next week, so until then its sunny, dry days with cool, comfortable nights.
Comments / 0