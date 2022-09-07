ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season

Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks

The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
Patriots-Dolphins: Spread, over/under picks for Week 1

The New England Patriots will open their 2022 NFL season in South Beach, but they won't be facing the same old Miami Dolphins. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will make his head coaching debut for Miami. The Dolphins also bolstered their offense during the offseason with the additions of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, and tackle Terron Armstead. Those are significant upgrades, but their success still depends on whether third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can make a leap in his development.
Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022?

FOXBORO -- The 2022 Patriots season is nearly upon us, and we're down to one final question for the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team. It's a pretty simple one, too.Will the Patriots make the playoffs? OK, maybe it is a little complex.The AFC is loaded this season, and the AFC East is a lot more difficult with the Bills looking downright dominant and the Dolphins on the rise. (At least the Jets are still the Jets.) Making the playoffs for a second season in a row will be no easy task for the 2022 New England Patriots.As is usually the case...
