Read full article on original website
Related
What NFL experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Dolphins game
The Patriots are underdogs for their regular season opener - and the experts view them that way, too. Not sure if you’re aware, but the New England Patriots no longer have an offensive coordinator. OK, so Matt Patricia, Joe Judge, and, for all we know, the Ghost of Dick...
Cooper Kupp responds to Rams' Week 1 loss with 3 words on Twitter
Cooper Kupp was one of the only bright spots from the Rams’ Week 1 loss to the Bills on Thursday night, picking up right where he left off as the best receiver in football. He caught 13 passes for 128 yards and scored the Rams’ only touchdown of the game.
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
AthlonSports.com
Chris Simms Reveals His Official NFL Playoff Predictions, Super Bowl Picks
The 2022-23 NFL season officially kicks off this evening when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. With hours to go until game-time, NFL analyst Chris Simms has revealed his official NFL Playoff predictions and his Super Bowl picks. Simms has the Eagles, 49ers, Buccaneers, Packers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Betting Advice: Favorite Super Bowl, AFC, NFC Future Odds
Our betting analysts provide their Super Bowl, AFC and NFC bets for the upcoming season.
Valentine Holmes' kicks 45-metre field goal as Cowboys win EPIC 93-minute qualifying final in golden point against Cronulla
Valentine Holmes was the hero as the Cowboys beat Cronulla 32-30 in a dramatic qualifying final on Saturday. The North Queensland centre kicked the crucial conversion with less than a minute to go to level the score, before nailing a 45-metre field goal to win the game in golden point.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins: Spread, over/under picks for Week 1
The New England Patriots will open their 2022 NFL season in South Beach, but they won't be facing the same old Miami Dolphins. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will make his head coaching debut for Miami. The Dolphins also bolstered their offense during the offseason with the additions of wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, and tackle Terron Armstead. Those are significant upgrades, but their success still depends on whether third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa can make a leap in his development.
Will the Patriots make the playoffs in 2022?
FOXBORO -- The 2022 Patriots season is nearly upon us, and we're down to one final question for the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team. It's a pretty simple one, too.Will the Patriots make the playoffs? OK, maybe it is a little complex.The AFC is loaded this season, and the AFC East is a lot more difficult with the Bills looking downright dominant and the Dolphins on the rise. (At least the Jets are still the Jets.) Making the playoffs for a second season in a row will be no easy task for the 2022 New England Patriots.As is usually the case...
Comments / 0