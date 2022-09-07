ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTOV 9

Groundbreaking conducted for new Moundsville City Building

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — After years of trying to revive the Moundsville City Building, history was made Thursday with the city hosting a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new facility. It's the start of a 13-month long project. “This has been a project that's three years in the making, and we...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
WTOV 9

Price swells for Amsterdam residents' share of sewer system project

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The village of Amsterdam is expressing some concerns with its sewer project. Residents who initially had to pay around $2,000 for their share of the sewer system are now facing bills of around $6,000. Mayor Jim Phillips says the majority of this now 7-year project...
AMSTERDAM, OH
WTOV 9

Residents in one Steubenville neighborhood can't shake flooding issues

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Following the extensive flooding that occurred on Lexington Drive in Steubenville on Monday, homeowners of the area are yet again faced with the issue. Thursday afternoon, a main waterline break occurred leaving streams of water running into resident's yards and flooding some basements. Residents said this...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Port Authority Board mum on grant request

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County Port Authority is discussing a possible application to the Appalachian Community Grant Program. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has made $500 million available across the state. No exact guidelines on spending have been released. The Port Authority Board went into executive session Thursday...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Driver reports $10,800 cigarette theft at Niles drive-thru

Police are trying to find three suspects after a delivery driver said they stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes meant for delivery to a Niles convenience store. A driver for a Wheeling, WV-based convenience store distributor told police that two men jumped on his truck Thursday morning as he was making a delivery to the EZ Stop & Drive-thru on North Main Street.
NILES, OH
WTOV 9

Senior Services of Belmont County receiving generator

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County was one area of the Ohio Valley that experienced many power outages last winter. Now, thanks to an approval by the Belmont County Commission, senior citizens shouldn’t have to worry. The commission approved the purchase of a generator for the Senior Services...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Multiple people injured in crash along U.S. 22 Weirton

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Multiple people were injured in a crash along U.S. 22 westbound in Weirton on Friday. Officials say traffic congestion led to the accident. One person was taken from the scene by medical helicopter to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
WEIRTON, WV
#City Council#Parking Garage#Construction Maintenance
WTOV 9

Hancock County Oldtime Fair begins Sept 16

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — The Hancock County Oldtime Fair will kick off next week at Tomlinson Run State Park. "Yes, it looks totally different over that weekend, tents, campers. Stuff all over the place," Fair Board President Buddy Stewart said. From vendors, a car show, live music, to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Fake news? Local library to hold seminars on how to be a better news consumer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — We've been hearing a lot the last decade about the words "fake news,” but it's not something that just happened. Its roots date back a long way. “(Ramesses II, a pharaoh in 1300 BC) went out and lost a battle. He had a treaty with the person who did win the battle. And then he went back to his kingdom in Egypt and told everyone he had won, and the God’s themselves had come down and intervened," JL Lash, reference librarian, Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Tractor-trailer rolls over in Ohio County

A tractor-trailer rolled over this morning in Ohio County. Officials say a tractor-trailer was coming down I-470 and turned onto U.S. 250 N in Wheeling and rolled over. The driver only experienced minor injuries. Officials say the Northbound lane of the I-470 250 connector is shut down. Stick with 7News for updates.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
beavercountyradio.com

Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project

(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

