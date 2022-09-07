JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — We've been hearing a lot the last decade about the words "fake news,” but it's not something that just happened. Its roots date back a long way. “(Ramesses II, a pharaoh in 1300 BC) went out and lost a battle. He had a treaty with the person who did win the battle. And then he went back to his kingdom in Egypt and told everyone he had won, and the God’s themselves had come down and intervened," JL Lash, reference librarian, Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County.

