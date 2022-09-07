After amazingly coming back less than six months after an Achilles tear, Cam Akers then showed why it's so difficult to return from that injury. He averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in five games, but NFL DFS owners are hoping the old Akers shows up for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills, and Akers is hoping to recapture the form that saw him average 92 rushing yards at 4.6 yards per clip over the last seven games of 2020. Should you roster him in your NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS lineups? The passing games in Bills vs. Rams DFS will get most of the attention, but there are still NFL DFS sleepers on the ground. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO