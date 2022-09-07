ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

theScore

NFL futures: Best value bets to make the Super Bowl

There's a difference between betting and real life. It's easy to predict a Bills and Buccaneers Super Bowl matchup, but the NFL is far too unpredictable to expect the two conference favorites to exhibit value throughout the season. Also, if you bet on a team to win the Super Bowl...
theScore

Mahomes: Predicting Chiefs' WR1 won't be easy for fantasy managers

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects fantasy football managers to have a hard time predicting who the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be following Tyreek Hill's departure. "The biggest thing is there's going to be a different player every single game that has the big game," Mahomes said,...
CBS Sports

NFL DFS, Rams vs. Bills: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, strategy for 2022 Kickoff Game

After amazingly coming back less than six months after an Achilles tear, Cam Akers then showed why it's so difficult to return from that injury. He averaged just 2.4 yards per carry in five games, but NFL DFS owners are hoping the old Akers shows up for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills, and Akers is hoping to recapture the form that saw him average 92 rushing yards at 4.6 yards per clip over the last seven games of 2020. Should you roster him in your NFL DFS picks and NFL DFS lineups? The passing games in Bills vs. Rams DFS will get most of the attention, but there are still NFL DFS sleepers on the ground. Before setting your NFL DFS lineups for Rams vs. Bills on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Bettors bullish on Bills, down on Packers and Cowboys

NFL Week 1 betting, I’d like you to meet college football Week 2 betting. I know you’ve met previously, pretty much every year at this time. But I figure it’s just good manners to reintroduce you to each other with the big football weekend ahead. Across this...
numberfire.com

NFL Coach of the Year Futures Betting: Keep Your Eye on the NFC East

The goal for every coach at this time of year is to win the Lombardi trophy (even if your owner isn't too keen on trying). While that is the ultimate goal, being recognized as Coach of the Year (CoY) is also pretty nice. This season I'm going to be digging...
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Regular Season - Week 1 picks

This time of the year is absolutely wonderful because today is the first day of the National Football League (NFL) regular season. I will be making picks again like I did last season. To all of the trolls that complained last year, I dare you to step up to the challenge and put your picks in the comments.
College Football HQ

Sunday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Sunday Night Football will look slightly different for the 2022 NFL season. Mike Tirico will replace Al Michaels as the lead play-by-play man this fall, with Cris Collinsworth staying on as color analyst, and Melissa Stark joining the broadcast as the new sideline reporter. NBC will show a game on ...
