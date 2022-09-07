ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory

NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Intel’s investment in Ohio could have $100 billion impact

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history could make the state home to one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world. Intel’s initial $20 billion investment into two new factories in Licking County could grow to as much as $100 billion by...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Election deniers pushing effort for huge requests for 2020 vote documents in Ohio, other states

The 2022 midterm elections are less than eight weeks away, but the battle over the outcome of the 2020 vote is still raging on in boards of elections in several states. For instance, an influx of identical public records requests from different people asking for massive amounts of information is coming into boards of elections in Ohio as they’re preparing for this fall’s vote.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio

As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik survives attempted ouster

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio—Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik has survived an attempt by state party officials to replace him less than two months before the November general election. After more than an hour of debate, the Ohio GOP state central committee decided Friday not to hold leadership elections until...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH

