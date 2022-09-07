Read full article on original website
‘Our children and grandchildren will never have to look beyond Ohio’: Ohio, Intel dignitaries celebrate construction of $20 billion semiconductor factory
NEW ALBANY, Ohio - Ohio dignitaries and Intel executives celebrated the groundbreaking of a $20 billion silicon chip factory in suburban Columbus on Friday morning by touting the high-paying tech jobs that will be needed to staff the plant and suppliers throughout the state. “Our children and grandchildren will never...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
PHOTOS: Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in central Ohio
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks with other leaders and officials ahead of Intel's groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon. Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger speaks with other officials and leaders ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony in Licking County Friday afternoon.
wosu.org
Local, state and federal leaders gather for Intel's ceremonial groundbreaking in Licking County
Intel hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking at its construction site in Licking County Friday morning. It’s a billion-dollar investment to build up to eight semiconductor manufacturing facilities, or “chip fabs” as they call them. Intel invited local, state and federal leaders to officially celebrate the construction phase of...
How Ohioans can apply for energy and rental relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans face financial challenges from inflation and the pandemic, more relief is coming to help cover costs of rent and energy bills. The support comes as state lawmakers say they have seen an unprecedented number of evictions. “There were a lot of folks who contacted our office saying, ‘what do […]
Intel in Ohio: What this means for the country’s national security, state’s economic future
National and state leaders are about to celebrate the largest private sector investment ever in Ohio with a groundbreaking for the Intel semiconductor plant outside Columbus. The energy generated by a $20 billion investment is already creating momentum for more investment and more jobs. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell dug...
cleveland19.com
Intel’s investment in Ohio could have $100 billion impact
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The largest single private-sector investment in Ohio’s history could make the state home to one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturing sites in the world. Intel’s initial $20 billion investment into two new factories in Licking County could grow to as much as $100 billion by...
Giant Intel semiconductor plant in Ohio to create economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley
DAYTON — The groundbreaking for the $20 billion Intel semiconductor plant in central Ohio promises to create a potentially seismic economic ripple that will reach the Miami Valley. “When people ask me how big of a deal this is, it’s huge,” Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition president and CEO...
Democratic governor hopeful Nan Whaley proposes steps to create more Ohio construction jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for governor, says Ohio’s state government should do more to create unionized construction jobs by expanding training and setting new state contract requirements. However, even if elected, the money for Whaley’s plan would first have to be approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio...
wksu.org
Election deniers pushing effort for huge requests for 2020 vote documents in Ohio, other states
The 2022 midterm elections are less than eight weeks away, but the battle over the outcome of the 2020 vote is still raging on in boards of elections in several states. For instance, an influx of identical public records requests from different people asking for massive amounts of information is coming into boards of elections in Ohio as they’re preparing for this fall’s vote.
State regulators: NOPEC must defend its right to remain an electric aggregator in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — NOPEC must defend its right to be an electric energy aggregator in Ohio after announcing plans to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them from its rate plans, state regulators ruled Wednesday. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio directed NOPEC to show cause and...
4 cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state.
Intel in Ohio: What groundbreaking means for state and nation
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – Intel is one day away from a groundbreaking ceremony in Ohio for what President Joe Biden called the future of the U.S. economy. The computer chip manufacturing plant to-be on the outskirts of Columbus is the culmination of billions of dollars in funding, a bill putting billions more into play, […]
Why flags are at half-staff in Ohio
As we approach the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Governor DeWine ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state on Patriot Day to honor those killed.
Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
A cool million will get you the beautiful former Lake Erie home of the untouchable Elliot Ness: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A lakefront house that once was home to Eliot Ness -- the man who took on Chicago mob boss Al Capone and later tackled crime and corruption in Cleveland -- is on the market for the first time in a generation. We’re talking about the Bratenahl house...
Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik survives attempted ouster
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio—Ohio Republican Party Chairman Bob Paduchik has survived an attempt by state party officials to replace him less than two months before the November general election. After more than an hour of debate, the Ohio GOP state central committee decided Friday not to hold leadership elections until...
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
richlandsource.com
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
Ohio Casino Control Commission approves 300 sports betting licenses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three professional teams in Ohio received approval Wednesday to conduct sports gambling at their home events starting in 2023. Ohio’s Casino Control Commission approved over 300 licenses, including to the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Cincinnati Reds, and solidified its newest batch of rules for companies looking to set up a […]
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
