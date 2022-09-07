Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk boys tennis tops South Sioux City
The Norfolk boys tennis team won four of the six singles matches and all three doubles contests to defeat South Sioux City on Thursday, 7-2. Michael Foster and Francisco Aguilar both won their singles and doubles matches. Norfolk 7, South Sioux City 2. Singles. No. 1 Michael Foster (N) def....
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk softball splits with Fremont
The Norfolk softball team split with Fremont on Tuesday, winning the opener, 5-2 but dropping the nightcap, 6-1. Norfolk- Jessica Schmidt 1-4, Ava Borgman 2-4 (Dbl),. Norfolk- Emerson Waldow 1-2 (Dbl), Kierstyn Linn 1-2 (HR),
norfolkneradio.com
Tuesday's results; Wednesday's scheule
Norfolk Catholic’s volleyball team swept Lutheran High Northeast 25-7, 25-22, 25-20. Norfolk High boys tennis defeated Hastings in dual 8-1 Norfolk High softball split a doubleheader with Fremont, winning the opener 5-2 before dropping the nightcap 6-1 Lincoln Southeast downed the Norfolk High volleyball team in four, 25-20, 26-24,...
norfolkneradio.com
"Hands, eyes, feet together" theme at this months EVM sprouts
Elkhorn Valley Museum’s Sprouts Program will take place this Saturday, September 10th. Museum Director Libby McKay says “hands, eyes, feet, together” is all about coordination aimed at helping young kids develop those skill sets for many of our motor activities. The program will start at 10 a.m....
norfolkneradio.com
Marijuana Grow Operation Located At Wayne County Shooting Location
The investigation continues into a shooting death that happened Wednesday evening in rural Wayne County north of Wisner. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 7:15 p.m. at a home at 320 Y Road. Deputies located a man with a gunshot wound. He is identified as...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk residents receiving scam calls from fake PD officers
The Norfolk Police Division has received multiple calls from citizens who have been targeted by suspects attempting to SCAM them out of money. The scammers will tell the person that they have a warrant for their arrest or are going to have a warrant issued if they do not pay money.
norfolkneradio.com
8 LBS Meth Found In NSP Traffic Stop
NSP Troopers, the Kearney Police Department and TRIDENT - Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team - Task Force, have arrested a Kearney man following a pursuit early Wednesday morning. Troopers located 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle. Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified troopers a person in an...
norfolkneradio.com
Open House Set For Proposed City Projects
A public open house is set for Thursday, September 15 from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library in Meeting Room A. The open house will feature information on proposed City projects including street repairs, the Norfolk Police facility expansion, and the master plans for Ta-Ha-Zouka Park Improvements and a new indoor aquatic center in Winter Park.
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska farmer ordered to pay $1 million for crop insurance fraud
A Northeast Nebraska farmer has been ordered to pay $1 million in restitution for profiting off a fraudulent crop insurance claim. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska says Ross Nelson of Newman Grove provided false losses of soybeans and corn when he filed a claim in 2015 to an authorized insurance provider.
norfolkneradio.com
Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine Available, Changes In NCDHD Clinic
The North Central District Health Department received a small shipment of the new Moderna Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots and will have these available at all NCDHD clinics this week:. · Today, September 7 in Neligh at the Antelope Co. Museum from 1 pm to 3 pm. · Thursday, September...
