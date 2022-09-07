Read full article on original website
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Juul reached an agreement Tuesday to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico after a probe into the cigarette manufacturer's marketing and sales practices. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said in a news release that the deal would force Juul to comply with a...
The e-cigarette industry‘s long history of questionable health claims and controversial marketing tactics appear to be finally catching up with it. Yesterday, Connecticut’s Office of the Attorney General announced it has reached a historic, massive settlement with the e-cig maker—$438.5 million—to be doled out to over the next six to ten years, with Connecticut receiving at least $16.2 million of that total. According to state Attorney General William Tong’s release, forthcoming “settlement documents will indicate that it is the intention of settling parties that the money be used for cessation, prevention and mitigation.”
Disgraced e-cigarette-maker Juul has agreed to pay $438.5 million to 33 states and Puerto Rico to settle an investigation into whether the vaping giant deceptively marketed its products and intentionally targeted children and teens, who are most vulnerable to nicotine addiction. The mammoth settlement comes as the company continues its...
The makers of a leading cigarette alternative that skyrocketed to popularity in the 2010s has reached a massive settlement with dozens of states over its marketing practices and concerns that children and teens were using its products. According to a press release, 33 states have reached a $438.5 million agreement...
