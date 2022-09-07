anything led by Rick Scott isn't safe, it's like putting the fox in the hen house. vote blue down the ballot, we need to vote these Republican control freaks out of our body's and our government.
There’s too damn much MAGA Republican dark money floatin’ around to make me believe any of the GOP gloom’n’doom financial issues. We need to make every vote count. VOTE BLUE!
He says several times they have spent and need to spend money to "define the Democrats". Not to get the message out to people what their plans are, what their policies are, what direction they're going to take the country, but to "define the Democrats". If that's their political strategy I think people should wonder why they don't define themselves instead?
