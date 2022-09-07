ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 96

Dee Miller
2d ago

anything led by Rick Scott isn't safe, it's like putting the fox in the hen house. vote blue down the ballot, we need to vote these Republican control freaks out of our body's and our government.

Reply(3)
34
Greg Myers
2d ago

There’s too damn much MAGA Republican dark money floatin’ around to make me believe any of the GOP gloom’n’doom financial issues. We need to make every vote count. VOTE BLUE!

Reply(1)
24
C'mon America
1d ago

He says several times they have spent and need to spend money to "define the Democrats". Not to get the message out to people what their plans are, what their policies are, what direction they're going to take the country, but to "define the Democrats". If that's their political strategy I think people should wonder why they don't define themselves instead?

Reply(2)
7
Related
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Rick Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Leadership#Gop Senate#Cnn#Election#The New York Times#Gop#Nrsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The List

Donald Trump Jr. Gets Ripped Apart On Twitter Over His Comments About Loan Forgiveness

When Joe Biden was campaigning for president, one of his promises was that he would do something about student loan debt. And as of this week, he's made good on that promise. President Biden announced a plan to reduce student loan debt for those making under $125,000 per year — $10,000 forgiven if you didn't get a federal Pell Grant and $20,000 forgiven if you did (via NPR). Like just about anything that a politician does, some people are excited and happy about it and some people are angry and irritated.
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
959M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy