Family Relationships

Tracey Folly

Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full

If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
Uvalde Mom Posts Back to School Picture From Daughter’s Grave

Instead of putting a new backpack and purple outfit on her daughter Amerie for the first day of school, Kimberly Garcia took to Twitter Tuesday to share a photo from her final resting place. Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was approaching her last days in the fourth grade when she was gunned down in May during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was the first of 21 victims to be buried from the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history. “You should be on your way to 5th grade today. It kills me that you won’t ever get to...
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
12-year-old girl locked out of the house by her father's girlfriend

Proper punishment for your child is necessary for them to develop empathy for others, instill accountability, and gain self-control. According to Canadian Medical Association,. 20 years ago, the physical punishment of children was generally accepted worldwide and was considered an appropriate method of eliciting behavioural compliance that was conceptually distinct from physical abuse.
Man enraged after his fiance sneaked out of the restaurant and didn't pay for his and his friends' meal

One of the most problematic aspects of a relationship or marriage might be the handling of financial matters. According to a survey conducted by Fidelity Investments in 2021 with participants aged 25 and older who were either married or in a long-term committed partnership, one in every five couples cites financial concerns as the most significant obstacle to their relationship.
Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
