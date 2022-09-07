A high school footballer who went missing on his way to practice in Washington state has been found safe, only to be arrested for murder.Gabriel Michael Davies,16, set off a two-day search around his home town of Olympia last Thursday when his car was discovered empty in his family’s driveway.Sheriffs in Thurston County reportedly found the car abandoned, with blood inside and Mr Davies’ mobile phone shattered on the ground. But after the missing teen was found on Thursday night, sheriffs in neighbouring Pierce County arrested him on suspicion of second degree murder, first degree burglary, and unlawful possession of...

4 DAYS AGO