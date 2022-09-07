Read full article on original website
Death of toddler left in vehicle Tuesday being investigated in Clark, SD
South Dakota Division of Investigation agents are assisting Clark, S.D., Police Department officers in a case involving the death of toddler found in a vehicle inside the city limits of Clark. At approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, a 911 call was made requesting an ambulance be dispatched...
Walworth, Brule, Jackson among SD counties with sobriety checkpoints scheduled in September
South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for September. September checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Walworth, Brule, Jackson, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Fall River, Jerauld, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington and Roberts. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to...
Zebra mussels discovered in Blue Dog Lake in Day County
The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Blue Dog Lake in Day County. “Two adult zebra mussels were found by a local family on their dock over the Labor Day weekend,” said Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator, Tanner Davis. “GFP Fisheries staff investigated and found an additional mussel on a rock in the water by the dock and another mussel on a neighboring dock.”
South Dakota State Fair Foundation announces ‘Raise The Shed’ fundraising campaign for Open Class Sheep arena
The South Dakota State Fair Foundation is excited to announce the ‘Raise The Shed’ fundraising campaign to help build The Shed. The building will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility for other livestock and equine events outside of the fair.
