Read full article on original website
Related
Traffic Alert: Highway 140W Near Milepost 58
9:14A Highway 140W near Milepost 58 (Wocus Bay Area) is currently down to one lane with flaggers due to a serious crash. Expect delays in the area as the scene is processed. More info about the crash is available in our breaking news app.
Cars Get Pink Paint Job as Trailer Flip Spills 'Pretty' Dye Onto Interstate
"While the colors are pretty, we're pretty sure you don't want it on your car!" Spartan County Emergency Management said.
Bridge demolition is next step in Hwy 135 project
The northbound bridge along Hwy 101 in Los Alamos interchange is set to be demolished starting Sept. 13, Caltrans officials say.
100 Fish Killed in Virginia Hazmat Incident
Approximately 100 fish were killed on Wednesday due to an illegal dump of a mysterious substance, according to officials in Arlington. On Thursday, the Department of Environmental Services announced they had an idea of what happened. Their belief was that someone had illegally dumped an unknown substance in a catch basin close by. Crews from the Arlington Fire & EMS responded to a hazardous materials situation on South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. The fire department initially advised residents and pets in the area to stay out of the water. This was while they worked with the Arlington Department of Environmental Services to determine what occurred, WJLA-TV reports.
Comments / 0