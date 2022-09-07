Approximately 100 fish were killed on Wednesday due to an illegal dump of a mysterious substance, according to officials in Arlington. On Thursday, the Department of Environmental Services announced they had an idea of what happened. Their belief was that someone had illegally dumped an unknown substance in a catch basin close by. Crews from the Arlington Fire & EMS responded to a hazardous materials situation on South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street. The fire department initially advised residents and pets in the area to stay out of the water. This was while they worked with the Arlington Department of Environmental Services to determine what occurred, WJLA-TV reports.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO