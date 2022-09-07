ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

More sightings from Labor Day Weekend. 📸 Thomas Merlino filmed this large pod of Bottlenose dolphins offshore of Cape May about …

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
capemayvibe.com

Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

There’s just something about this September weather and we’re loving it here at Harpoons! Bring your crew (two and four-legged 🤗) and catch some of this Delaware Bay view!. Our food is fresh, our cocktails are crafty and we’ll be happy to take care of YOU!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
CAPE MAY, NJ
A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk…

A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk Program this summer season. With their generous support, we were able to offer this program free of charge and bring the wonders of our wetlands and coastal ecosystems to 178 adults and children from the local community. This was the highest participation in the program we’ve had since the start of our partnership, and we’re grateful to the Library for their continued support!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes…

The Exit Zero Jazz Festival schedule released! Find a link to download at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com/lineup. Ferry Park Passes and Night Concert reserved seats can be purchased online. Save the ticket seller fees by calling the Fest Box Office on 609-849-9202. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

This content isn't available right now

Good Earth Organic Eatery is always a hit on our West Cape May Food Tour!. When this happens, it’s usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it’s been deleted. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Harvest Brew Fest

Are you around on September 17, 2022? Check out the Harvest Brew Fest with Cape May MAC!. Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that celebrates all things local! Enjoy local food vendors, local artisans, local craft beers and local musical talent. This event is FREE...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia's join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his…

We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia’s join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his on the popular podcast on www.broadwayradio.com. “The opening night audience was riveted!” and “Get to Cape May Stage and see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!” THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs through October 2nd. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t delay. Click link to buy tickets or for more information.
CAPE MAY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Timeline photos

This combo is calling your name. Our French toast is made on a delicious French baguette with fresh berries, cinnamon, sea salt honeycomb butter & mint. Enjoy with a mimosa for breakfast perfection. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed...
CAPE MAY, NJ

