Fourth person dies at Sandals Resorts in the Bahamas
A vacationer from the United States was found dead at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas, according to police. The man, who is believed to have been in his 70s, was experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said Tuesday. An autopsy is attempting to determine the cause of his death, according to NBC News.
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
Shark Mauls Snorkeling American Woman From Cruise Ship to Death in the Bahamas
An American cruise ship passenger was fatally attacked while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, who was identified only as a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was mauled at a snorkeling hot spot in Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. “It’s unfortunate,” police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, adding that the victim’s family believed the animal was a bull shark. Royal Caribbean International said the woman, who had been attending a shore excursion in Nassau during a voyage on Harmony of the Seas, died after being rushed to a local hospital. Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said that while the Bahamas has several species of shark, only bull and tiger sharks pay attention to humans. “They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” he said, while stressing that attacks on people remain rare.Read it at AP
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Harrowing moment paramedics try to revive Pennsylvania woman, 58, who was fatally bitten by a bull shark while swimming with her husband and kids at popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas
A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident involved a 58-year-old wife and mother from Pennsylvania. Her identity has not been made public. She was with her husband, daughter and son when the...
Two Shark Attacks Recorded at Myrtle Beach in Just One Day
A South Carolina police officer said one of the swimmers had sustained a "bad bite" to the forearm.
The Longest Fighting Time for a Fish Ever Recorded Was in The Bahamas
On April 20, 1999, angler Tommy Reesha was participating in the South Abaco segment of the Bahamas Billfish Championship when he hooked a monster of a fish that led to the longest fish fight ever recorded.
Murder, Suicide, And Tragedy: 9 Of History’s Most Mysterious Cruise Ship Disappearances
From newlywed couples traveling on their honeymoon to cruise employees who vanished under suspicious circumstances, these chilling cases will make you glad you're on dry land. For some, traveling by cruise ship is a dream vacation. Out at sea, guests eat well, enjoy entertaining shows, and bask in stunning ocean views. But being on a cruise ship can also turn into a nightmare — as these cruise ship disappearances prove.
Royal Caribbean Shares News on World's Next Biggest Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean International (RCL) has traded the "world's biggest cruise ship" title between its Oasis-class ships, Most recently, Wonder of the Seas claimed the crown from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas. There's not all that much difference between Wonder of the Seas and Symphonies with the bigger "sister"...
