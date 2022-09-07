Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world.

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 0

 

capemayvibe.com

Prime Rib Buffet Dinner Cruise NJ – The Cape May Whale Watcher

Have you been aboard for our dinner cruise? Featuring two distinct menus to choose from, as well as a reserved table and a Dolphin watching and sunset cruise all in one, our Dinner Cruise can be the perfect ending to a Fall day in Cape May. Available on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 5:30 PM- this trip must be reserved online before noon the day you would like to go.
CAPE MAY, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Food & Drinks
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Harpoons on the Bay's cover photo

There’s just something about this September weather and we’re loving it here at Harpoons! Bring your crew (two and four-legged 🤗) and catch some of this Delaware Bay view!. Our food is fresh, our cocktails are crafty and we’ll be happy to take care of YOU!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk…

A special thank you to the Avalon Free Public Library for once again sponsoring our Wednesday morning Avalon Dune and Beach Walk Program this summer season. With their generous support, we were able to offer this program free of charge and bring the wonders of our wetlands and coastal ecosystems to 178 adults and children from the local community. This was the highest participation in the program we’ve had since the start of our partnership, and we’re grateful to the Library for their continued support!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia's join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his…

We were so honored to have theatre critic Peter Filichia’s join us on Opening Night of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT. Peter said on his on the popular podcast on www.broadwayradio.com. “The opening night audience was riveted!” and “Get to Cape May Stage and see THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT!” THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT runs through October 2nd. Tickets are selling fast. Don’t delay. Click link to buy tickets or for more information.
CAPE MAY, NJ
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Bed And Breakfast#Afternoon Tea#By The Sea#Around The World#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Food Drink#Beverages#Cape May Bed Breakfasts#The Ashley Rose Post
capemayvibe.com

This content isn't available right now

Good Earth Organic Eatery is always a hit on our West Cape May Food Tour!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Harvest Brew Fest

Harvest Brew Fest

Are you around on September 17, 2022? Check out the Harvest Brew Fest with Cape May MAC!. Enjoy craft beers and celebrate South Jersey during this all-day festival that celebrates all things local! Enjoy local food vendors, local artisans, local craft beers and local musical talent. This event is FREE...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Timeline photos

Timeline photos

This combo is calling your name. Our French toast is made on a delicious French baguette with fresh berries, cinnamon, sea salt honeycomb butter & mint. Enjoy with a mimosa for breakfast perfection.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

It's Official!!! Tonight's performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm.

It’s Official!!! Tonight’s performance of THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT is Sold Out!!!. But you can still get tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7 PM or Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. Click link below or call 609-770-8311. http://capemaystage.showare.com/TheLifespanofaFact. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May...
CAPE MAY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Residences on Pacific will now be a Hotel? This property was supposed to be a J1 student seasonal building. Now they want to change to a hotel. If you want to attend the board meeting be at Wildwood City Hall. 4400 New Jersey Ave, Monday Sept 12 at 6p

According to the public notice, 3615 Pacific Avenue LLC and 3600 Pacific Ave LLC (the owners), are “seeking amended site plan approval in order to construct a 64 unit hotel complex, where a 74 unit high-rise multifamily residential building with commercial space on the ground floor was previously approved (the “Project”).”
WILDWOOD, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Start thinking about Breakfast in Downtown Wildwood! 😋😋 #Dooww

Start thinking about Breakfast in Downtown Wildwood! 😋😋. Happy labor day weekend! #wildwood #labordayweekend #banana #chocolate #waffles. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cape Gazette

Classic Beach Home Just Listed in Downtown Bethany

Classic beach home with contemporary architectural design located on a highly desirable street in downtown Bethany Beach. Only two blocks from the beach! A welcoming front deck and an open floor plan provides plenty of space for large gatherings. Featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious front sunroom, living room with a gas-burning fireplace and an open kitchen/dining room design, ideal for entertaining. Every room offers large beautiful Anderson windows and doors providing an abundance of natural light. A spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring and a fireplace provides numerous design options. Direct access to an expansive rear deck presents a peaceful and private setting. The large loft area offers double closets and room to sleep six. A wide rear staircase and high-quality chair-lift, provide easy access to and from a conditioned two car garage. Parking for up to 8 vehicles, a fully fenced in yard and outside shower. Offered fully furnished. Never rented but has excellent potential to rent. Rental projections and floor plans available upon request. Bethany Beach has outstanding entertainment, life guarded beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants. All these wonderful features and location make this property the perfect beach home!
BETHANY BEACH, DE
rehobothfoodie.com

Square 1 OUT, 2nd Block IN

The short-lived Square One restaurant at 10 N. 1st St. (Canyon's/Twigs/Plumb Loco/Dos Locos/Lily Thai/Square 1) will soon become a part of the newly formed 2nd Block Hospitality Management organization, joining Aqua Grill, The Pines and Drift all on Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach. There is no firm decision as per a name, but we WILL keep you posted!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
jerseysbest.com

New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.

The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
EGG HARBOR CITY, NJ

