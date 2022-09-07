Celebrate AFTERNOON TEA WEEK with a visit to Tea by the Sea! We've got over 350 great blends from around the world. Visit the sh…

Classic beach home with contemporary architectural design located on a highly desirable street in downtown Bethany Beach. Only two blocks from the beach! A welcoming front deck and an open floor plan provides plenty of space for large gatherings. Featuring vaulted ceilings, a spacious front sunroom, living room with a gas-burning fireplace and an open kitchen/dining room design, ideal for entertaining. Every room offers large beautiful Anderson windows and doors providing an abundance of natural light. A spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, bamboo flooring and a fireplace provides numerous design options. Direct access to an expansive rear deck presents a peaceful and private setting. The large loft area offers double closets and room to sleep six. A wide rear staircase and high-quality chair-lift, provide easy access to and from a conditioned two car garage. Parking for up to 8 vehicles, a fully fenced in yard and outside shower. Offered fully furnished. Never rented but has excellent potential to rent. Rental projections and floor plans available upon request. Bethany Beach has outstanding entertainment, life guarded beaches, and a variety of shops and restaurants. All these wonderful features and location make this property the perfect beach home!

BETHANY BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO