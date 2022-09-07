Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Arsenal fans all saying the same thing as Brazilian wonderkid Marquinhos scores minutes into debut in Europa League
ARSENAL signing Marquinhos took just 16 minutes to score on his debut for the club. The Gunners needed little more than a quarter of an hour to go in front against FC Zurich in their opening Europa League game of the season. And it was a lovely counter-attacking move which...
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
Thierry Henry admits he is 'worried' about Arsenal's Europa League campaign and fears they lack depth ahead of opener at FC Zurich... but says he finally 'believes' the club can be successful under Mikel Arteta
Thierry Henry has aired his concerns over the depth of Arsenal's squad and suggested it could be a limiting factor to their success in the Europa League. Arsenal are set to face FC Zurich in the Europa League this evening but they will be without Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson.
Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United
Diogo Dalot has revealed what club he rejected in order to stay at Manchester United.
Graham Potter: Chelsea set to appoint Brighton boss as manager in next 24 hours
Graham Potter is set to be appointed Chelsea manager in the next 24 hours, ending his three-year spell with Brighton. Potter, 47, spoke to Chelsea owner Todd Boehly on Wednesday night after Thomas Tuchel was sacked and has reached a verbal agreement with the club. Potter was at Brighton's training...
Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick
Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play
Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting Lisbon: English winger Marcus Edwards scores in Champions League
He was born in Enfield and left Tottenham without making a Premier League appearance, but Marcus Edwards put his name up in lights on the Champions League stage for Sporting Lisbon. The 23-year-old English winger set the Portuguese club on their way to victory in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt -...
Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B
Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce for this weekend's games
West Ham and Newcastle were both left to rue controversial decisions by the video assistant referee last weekend - and so was BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton. Sutton predicted the Hammers would draw at Chelsea and the Magpies would beat Crystal Palace - and would have been right if goals disallowed by VAR were allowed to stand.
Report: Todd Boehly Speaks On Assigning Graham Potter As New Chelsea Manager
Todd Boehly has brought in Graham Potter as the new manager of Chelsea after sacking Thomas Tuchel only one day ago.
Leipzig hires former Dortmund, Gladbach coach Marco Rose
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig hired former Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose to take charge on Thursday, a day after firing Domenico Tedesco. The Bundesliga club said the 45-year-old Rose has a two-year contract to June 2024. It is also appointing a new coaching team. Tedesco was fired on...
UEFA, French police investigating Juventus fans' alleged racist acts in match against Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA and French police have opened an investigation into allegations that Juventus fans made "Nazi salutes and monkey noises" during the club's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, per a report from the Associated Press. Four fans were detained after Paris police reviewed surveillance footage from the game. That...
