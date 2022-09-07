ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

960 The Ref

Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by US ownership

Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced. Thomas Tuchel was fired by the English club on Wednesday, only one month into the season and just days after Chelsea's recently installed ownership — fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly — concluded a Europe-high spending spree of nearly $300 million in the transfer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thierry Henry admits he is 'worried' about Arsenal's Europa League campaign and fears they lack depth ahead of opener at FC Zurich... but says he finally 'believes' the club can be successful under Mikel Arteta

Thierry Henry has aired his concerns over the depth of Arsenal's squad and suggested it could be a limiting factor to their success in the Europa League. Arsenal are set to face FC Zurich in the Europa League this evening but they will be without Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool trounced by Napoli as Lewandowski hits Barcelona hat-trick

Last season's beaten finalists Liverpool got their Champions League campaign off to a disastrous start in a 4-1 defeat away to Napoli on Wednesday, while Robert Lewandowski hit a hat-trick in a big win for Barcelona. Lewandowski became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three different clubs as the ex-Borussia Dortmund and Bayern star marked his first appearance in the competition with Barcelona in style.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
Yardbarker

Club Director Opens Up On Failed Transfer For Manchester United Star

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has opened up on reported talks about a move with Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portugal international wanted to leave his current club in the summer transfer window after enduring a disastrous season with the Red Devils which saw the club finish in the sixth place in the Premier League and get relegated to the UEFA Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'It started with happiness' - Ten Hag details Rashford improvement

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says he sees "a happy Marcus Rashford" with the England forward back among the goals this season. Rashford has scored three times already, including two in Sunday's win over Arsenal, and Ten Hag believes work on the training group is paying off. "It's difficult...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ESPN

Teenager Sylla earns Club Brugge winning start in Group B

Teenager Abakar Sylla scored the only goal just before half-time as hosts Club Brugge beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday. The 19-year-old scored in the 42nd minute when his flicked header from a corner to the near post was caught by Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but he fell back over the line with ball in hand to give the Belgian champions a winning start to their Group B campaign.
MLS
FOX Sports

Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
PREMIER LEAGUE

