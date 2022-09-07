ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts set to elect first female, gay governor over Trumpist opponent

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRG50_0hlO3qcp00
Gubernatorial candidate and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey addresses the audience at a watch party, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Boston. Healey won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor, bringing her one step closer to becoming the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the state’s top political office. (Chris Christo/The Boston Herald via AP) Photograph: Chris Christo/AP

Massachusetts is on course to elect its first woman and first gay governor after Maura Healey won the Democratic primary on Tuesday and a Trump-backed candidate, Geoff Diehl, won the Republican contest to face her.

Healey, the state attorney general, said : “I am honored to receive the Democratic nomination … Together, we’re going to win in November and build a Massachusetts that works for everyone.”

Massachusetts has a long record of electing moderate Republicans. Only one Democrat – Deval Patrick, from 2007 to 2015 – having been governor since 1991.

Healey, a former college and professional basketball player, has been attorney general since 2015. Polls give her huge leads over Diehl.

The Republican backs Trump’s lie that his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 election was the result of electoral fraud, opposed the extension of mail-in voting, opposed public health mandates in the Covid pandemic and supports the supreme court decision overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.

The abortion issue alone has driven electoral successes that have Democrats hoping they can prosper in the midterm elections.

On Monday, Trump – the de facto leader of a party dominated by supporters Biden has called “semi-fascist” – told Massachusetts Republicans that Diehl would push back against “ultraliberal extremists” and “rule your state with an iron fist”.

In Dorchester the next day, Healey told supporters “the choice in this election could not be more clear” and said Republicans wanted to “bring Trumpism to Massachusetts”. She promised to be “a governor as tough as the state she serves”.

The current governor, Charlie Baker, worked to protect abortion rights and combat the climate crisis and backed Donald Trump’s impeachment over the Capitol attack. He faced defeat in a party dominated by Trump and chose not to run for a third term.

Healey seems all but assured of victory. The polling website fivethirtyeight.com rates Massachusetts as the state most likely to swap a Republican governor for a Democrat, “just [ahead of] Maryland, another blue state where a moderate Republican is retiring and Republicans have nominated a diehard Trump supporter to replace him”.

Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts US senator who beat Diehl for re-election in 2018, said on Tuesday: “Woo-hoo! I’ve seen firsthand how Maura Healey has the experience, keen policy knowledge, and steadfast commitment to deliver results for Massachusetts – and now she’s one step closer to shattering a glass ceiling as our next governor.”

Healey is set to be the second woman to govern Massachusetts but the first elected to the office. In 2001, Jane Swift, a Republican, took over from Paul Cellucci when he became US ambassador to Canada. Swift was succeeded by Mitt Romney, who became the 2012 Republican nominee for president and is now a senator from Utah.

The Democratic candidate for governor in Oregon, Tina Kotek, is also gay. If elected, she and Healey will be the first gay women to govern US states.

  • This piece was changed on 9 September 2022. Paul Cellucci was US ambassador to Canada, not Greece as originally stated.

Comments / 356

independent patriot
2d ago

atleast she doesn't think she is a man, Massachusetts is a blue state. it would be suprising if she didn't win. why does she have to declare her sexual preference

Reply(67)
80
debra lindh
2d ago

I’m not from Massachusetts but I really don’t care what your sexual preference is. It should be about what you can do in the job not who you sleep with. Sexuality is only a small part of every individual in this world. And no I’m not homophobic and I don’t have to explain my background but then again I’m not running for public office. If I was I like to think I would get the job because of what I can do to help and better my constituents not because I’m gay.

Reply(3)
44
Dannymac
2d ago

I guess it’s not about qualifications anymore unless your including sex, race, religion and sexual preference. But we now know it does now and the democrats typically use it as a qualification and picking running mates.

Reply(6)
48
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Vice

Well, Look Who Just Got Dragged Into Trump’s Criminal Nightmare

Mark Meadows just got pulled into former President Donald Trump’s legal drama in Georgia. Meadows, Trump’s final White House chief of staff, is being summoned to testify next month in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ criminal investigation into Trump allies’ attempts to flip the 2020 election.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deval Patrick
Person
Geoff Diehl
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Jane Swift
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Impeachment#Trumpist#Democratic#Ap Rrb Photograph#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fortune

Elon Musk told Trump to sail into the sunset, now the former President tells supporters it’s time to get rid of electric cars in Pennsylvania rally rant

Campaigning in Pennsylvania's coal country over the weekend, Donald Trump attacked the electric vehicle industry popularised by Elon Musk, who backs Trump's political rival. In his first comments since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago compound, Donald Trump took aim at electric vehicles in a speech over the weekend that managed to attack two of his main opponents—rising Republican star Elon Musk as well as incumbent President Joe Biden.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

436K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy