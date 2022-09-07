Read full article on original website
Revance (NASDAQ:RVNC) Bounces on DAXXIFY FDA Approval
DAZZZIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection has received approval for temporary improvement of frown lines for adults. This is the first FDA approval for Revance and enables the company to tap the $3.2 billion U.S. facial injectables market. The approval came on data from the Phase 3 SAKURA study (over 2,700 patients)...
Will Smith & Wesson’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Q1 Results Meet Street’s Expectations?
Ahead of its fiscal Q1 results, Smith & Wesson seems to be in line to miss the Street’s earnings expectation of $0.21 per share. Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI) is slated to release its Q1 Fiscal 2023 (ended July 31) results on September 8, after the closing bell. Going by the company’s history of reporting weak Q1 results and the current economic trends, it looks like SWBI could fall short of Street’s expectations in the quarter.
Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Stock Soars on Promising Sarconeos Top-Line Data
Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) are up in today’s pre-market session after promising top-line results from a Phase 2-3 study evaluating its Sarconeos for respiratory failure associated with COVID-19. In the study, Sarconeos (BI0101) lowered the risk of respiratory failure or early death by 39% vs placebo...
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
Revance Shares Shoot Higher As FDA Cleared DAXXIFY Injection For Frown Lines
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Revance Therapeutics’ RVNC lead asset DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the temporary improvement of moderate to severecfrown lines (glabellar lines) in adults. The regulatory approval was supported by the data generated in the SAKURA Phase 3 clinical trial program,...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
Parkinson’s Patients’ Quality of Life Enhanced With Mirapex: Trial Data
Mirapex (pramipexole) improved the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s disease compared to a placebo, according to a pooled analysis of several clinical trials. Quality of life improvements were seen regardless of disease stage, duration of treatment, or quality of life assessments before treatment. This analysis provided new...
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
What’s Behind RH Stock’s (NYSE:RH) Volatile Performance Today?
RH slipped a bit in pre-market trading but surged on a rally going into the trading day. There are some possibilities for future wins ahead, but a slumping economy and front-loaded sales limit the potential gains. RH (NYSE: RH), the luxury home furnishings company formerly known as Restoration Hardware, saw...
Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?
Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
Does DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Still Interest Its Stakeholders?
DocuSign is dealing with decelerating top-line growth rates and high costs and expenses in the post-pandemic period. These headwinds seem to have shaken stakeholders’ confidence in the stock. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is the leading provider of electronic signature products globally. In addition to e-signature, the software company helps organizations...
Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
Got a Buy List Ready? Analysts Think These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Should Be On It
The truth will set you free? Perhaps – or perhaps it will disillusion you. In late August, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell issued a hawkish update at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell was brutally honest on the subject of inflation, more so than anyone had thought he would be beforehand. Powell said, simply, that neither inflation nor higher interest rates are going away any time soon.
American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint
Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results
Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
Which “Strong Buy” Semiconductor Stock Does Wall Street Love Most?
Semiconductor stocks have taken endless hits to the chin this year, but analysts remain bullish on certain names. With a bleak outlook, a recession, and a potential chip glut on the horizon, brave investors may wish to consider buying before things begin to look up again. Semiconductor stocks have been...
U versus CRWD: Which Metaverse Stock is More Attractive?
Many investors want a piece of the metaverse but don’t know where to look. These two metaverse stocks approach the market from two different angles. Although both are losing money, one is further on the path to profitability. The metaverse captured investors’ imagination toward the end of 2021 when...
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes up, with Australian miners lifting market gains. The S&P/ASX200 finished the day up 45.50 points or 0.66%, to be sitting at 6,894.20, and crossing above its 50-day moving average. The All Ordinaries also finished up, increasing 0.76% for the day. Miners led the major gains for the day,...
