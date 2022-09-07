Read full article on original website
Related
San Francisco Giants may have a new Dodger-killer on the rise
The San Francisco Giants are always looking for ways to find an edge on their arch-rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Could a new face provide just such an edge in the years to come?. During the just-completed series against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine, San Francisco Giants rookie David Villar...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/9/2022
This NL West rivalry starts another 3-game series this weekend in San Diego. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the top team in baseball and not many would agree against that. They are (94-42) on the season and pretty much win every game they play in. They are coming off of a series win against the San Francisco Giants after taking the series against the San Diego Padres the weekend prior.
MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/7/2022
The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners will face off on Wednesday afternoon in Seattle. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a White Sox-Mariners prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago has endured a brutal season by their preseason...
Juan Soto injury: Padres star leaves game after being hit by pitch
San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto was removed from the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks after getting hit with a pitch. The San Diego Padres were proclaimed the winners of the MLB trade deadline after they brought in huge names to make a run to the postseason, with their biggest player being outfielder Juan Soto. Things had not gone the way the Padres had expected since, especially with the Los Angeles Dodgers having a monstrous lead in the NL West. How could things get worse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Dodgers Postgame: L.A. Falls to San Diego in 10 Innings; Magic Number Still 6
The Dodgers lost to the Padres, 5-4, in extra innings Friday night, losing on a walkoff single by Jake Cronenworth to score Juan Soto. Heath Hembree took the loss for Los Angeles on the unearned run scored by the zombie runner. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts intentionally walked Manny Machado to start the inning, and after Hembree struck out Josh Bell looking for the first out, Cronenworth lined a base hit to right. Mookie Betts came up firing, but he never really had a shot at getting Soto.
FOX Sports
Dodgers visit the Padres to start 3-game series
Los Angeles Dodgers (94-42, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (76-62, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -163, Padres +138; over/under is...
FOX Sports
NL Wild Card: Philadelphia Phillies trending up and Milwaukee Brewers trending down | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry into the NL Wild Card picture. They pick one team trending up and one team trending down. Where do the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, sit in the playoff picture as the season comes to a close.
RELATED PEOPLE
Padres walk it off against Dodgers in bottom of 10th
The Padres got a much needed victory over the Dodgers to help their wild card positioning with a walk-off 5-4 win in 10 innings. After falling behind 1-0 in the 1st inning on a solo home run from Freddie Freeman, Trent Grisham put the Padres on top.
FOX Sports
White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game
Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
Padres Select Luis Liberato, Designate Cam Gallagher
The Padres have selected outfielder Luis Liberato onto the MLB roster. Catcher Cam Gallagher was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot, while Austin Nola is headed to the paternity list in an active roster move. Liberato, 26, is headed to the big leagues for the first time....
Comments / 0