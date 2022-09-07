ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson’s former athletic trainer Fred Hoover dies at 92

By The Associated Press
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fc9wa_0hlO2Ciu00

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Longtime former Clemson athletic trainer Fred Hoover, who served in that role for 40 years, has died. He was 92.

Hoover, nicknamed “Doc,” passed away at his home Monday night. His son, Brian, told the school his father had watched Clemson’s 41-10 win over Georgia Tech earlier in the evening of his death.

Hoover was hired by Hall of Fame football coach Frank Howard in 1959 and remained the school’s top athletic trainer until his retirement in 1999. He continued working part-time for the Clemson athletic department for 16 more years as a liaison for opposing teams on football weekends.

Hoover was active with the National Athletic Trainers Association, including a stretch as its chairman of the board.

Hoover was honored in 1983 by the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine with its distinguished service award.

Eleven years later, the South Carolina Athletic Trainers Association created the Fred Hoover Award for Excellence in Athletic Training.

Hoover, from Jacksonville, Florida, graduated from Florida State in 1953. He was an athletic trainer at his alma mater before arriving at Clemson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Dabo Swinney drops first hints of QB change with Clemson

Dabo Swinney dropped a hint that Clemson could move off quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei in favor of true freshman Cade Klubnik at some point during the 2022 college football season. Despite blowing out the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on Labor Day evening, Dabo Swinney did not close the door...
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Dabo Swinney has interesting take on Clemson QB situation

Do the Clemson Tigers have a quarterback controversy? Head coach Dabo Swinney is won't say one way or another. While DJ Uiagalelei opened the season as the starter, freshman Cade Klubnik impressed during garbage time of the team’s 41-10 season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. Klubnik ran a composed 10-play, 66-yard drive in the fourth quarter that certainly left some wanting a glimpse of the freshman in a more competitive game environment.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban

The Clemson football program just made head coach Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban, agreeing to pay him a monster contract extension, as reported by Matt Connolly of On3.com. The Sabo Swinney contract details are… a lot to take in. Dabo Swinney contract: 10 years, $115 million BREAKING: Clemson coach Dabo Swinney receives a new […] The post Clemson football just made Dabo Swinney the next Nick Saban appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Furman: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

‘Hospitality with purpose’: First luxury boutique hotel coming to Clemson

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson is getting its very first luxury boutique hotel and providing hospitality with a purpose. The Shepherd Hotel is located right in the heart of downtown Clemson and was created to impact the lives of Clemson students who have intellectual disabilities by giving them a job working in hospitality.
CLEMSON, SC
spartanburgsportsradio.com

Week 3 4A/5A Preview

Spartanburg (1-2) at Grayson (GA) (3-0) Last week Spartanburg jumped out to an early lead on Broome, and pulled away for a 34-3 win, their first of the season. This week they go back down I-85 to Georgia for the second time this season, to face one of the best teams in the Southeast, the Grayson Rams. The Vikings brutal non-region schedule continues with a Grayson team loaded with Division 1 talent. The Vikings got on the right track last Friday, but I think it will be tough to do against the stacked Rams. I think this game is close into the second half, but in the end the Rams talent will prove to be too much.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Medicine#Athletic Trainer#Hall Of Fame#American Football#Florida State#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRC

Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
livingupstatesc.com

Healing with horses at Wild Hearts in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. – Wild Hearts Equestrian Therapy Center, located on Hoppin’ Horse Farm in Seneca, South Carolina, is dedicated to helping people of all ages with emotional, intellectual and physical challenges. “You name it, and we work with it,” founder Jessica Fry said. “We are here to help...
SENECA, SC
WYFF4.com

14-year-old reported missing in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson police are asking for help finding a 14-year-old who they say was last seen on Saturday. Police said Trinity Palmer was last seen about 11 a.m. on East Church Street in Anderson. They said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
ANDERSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Greenville food truck Birrieria 101 opens restaurant on Wade Hampton

Editor’s note: ‘Now Open’ is a weekly series highlighting recently opened restaurants in the Greenville area and around the Upstate. Look for a new restaurant every Friday at postandcourier.com/greenville/food. Have a suggestion? Email Eric Connor. GREENVILLE— It was once a popular food truck on the west side...
GREENVILLE, SC
TheDailyBeast

Cheerleading Empire Roiled by Sex-Abuse Allegations Closes Its Doors ‘Indefinitely’

Amid harrowing sexual-abuse allegations against a South Carolina cheerleading coach who died by suicide last week, his widow announced Wednesday that she is closing their well-known gym’s “doors indefinitely.”In a statement to The Daily Beast, Kathy Foster said it was a “difficult decision” to close Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance but that she believes “it is the best option under the circumstances.” According to Rockstar Cheer, Greenville’s website, Foster’s former husband, Scott Foster, opened the gym in 2007 to launch a nationally recognized cheer organization that had licensing agreements with dozens of other gyms across the country.“Over the past 15 years,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy