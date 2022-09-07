(Melrose MN-) A Michigan man is in the Stearns County Jail after a road rage incident that led to gunfire Tuesday night. The sheriff's department says at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from a driver on westbound Interstate 94 reporting another driver had just fired a gun at his vehicle and struck it. It happened between St. Joseph and Avon. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Avon Police Department, Albany Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, and Minnesota State Patrol immediately responded to the area. The caller said the shooter continued westbound on the interstate, and the caller said he was going to continue to his residence a short distance away. Deputies eventually located the caller and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. Deputies and Officers continued to look for the driver and vehicle that had reportedly fired the shot. The vehicle, a 2010 Black Ford Escape, was located near the westbound Melrose exit where the driver, 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Michigan, was stopped and detained. Investigator determined a driving dispute took place between Woods, in the Ford Escape, and the caller, in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI, while westbound on Interstate 94. At one point Woods allegedly fired a handgun, striking the other male in the Volkswagen. Investigators took Woods into custody and booked him into the Stearns County Jail on Second Degree Assault charges.

