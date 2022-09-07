Read full article on original website
Ramsey County judge rejects appeal from Traverse County attorney
(St. Paul, MN) --A judge who struck down Minnesota's 24-hour abortion waiting period and parental notification laws is rejecting a move by a county prosecutor from Greater Minnesota who wants to appeal that ruling. The Star Tribune reports Ramsey County Judge Thomas Gilligan said that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese in west-central Minnesota waited too long to intervene in the case, which was brought by abortion rights supporters in 2019. Franzese's legal team argued he needs clarity on whether he should follow Gilligan's ruling because Franzese is responsible for enforcing abortion laws in Traverse County.
Demolition of Atlantic Avenue elevator starts this week
Motorists traveling through Benson on Minnesota Highway 9 are now encountering a road closure and detour as work begins to tear down the large concrete elevator on the south side of the road. The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects the demolition and road closure to be in effect for two...
Four-vehicle crash reported in Todd County
(Todd County, MN)--Authorities say that one person has been injured in a four-vehicle crash in Todd County. The crash took place Thursday afternoon on Hwy 71 in Stowe Prairie Township near Hewitt. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, a Ford Van, and a Freightliner were parked northbound on...
St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting
ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
New London woman wants name change for Sibley State Park
(New London, MN) - A New London woman says a state park in west-central Minnesota should no longer be named after Minnesota's first governor, Henry Sibley, because he led the U-S military's effort to crush the Dakota uprising of 1862 and then oversaw rushed trials resulting in the execution of 38 Dakota at Mankato. Kelsey Olson hosted an information meeting in New London and plans to address the city council -- but says changing the name requires an act of the Minnesota Legislature.
Man wounded in road rage shooting in Stearns County
(Melrose MN-) A Michigan man is in the Stearns County Jail after a road rage incident that led to gunfire Tuesday night. The sheriff's department says at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they received a 911 call from a driver on westbound Interstate 94 reporting another driver had just fired a gun at his vehicle and struck it. It happened between St. Joseph and Avon. Deputies from the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office along with officers from the Avon Police Department, Albany Police Department, St. Joseph Police Department, and Minnesota State Patrol immediately responded to the area. The caller said the shooter continued westbound on the interstate, and the caller said he was going to continue to his residence a short distance away. Deputies eventually located the caller and found he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. Deputies and Officers continued to look for the driver and vehicle that had reportedly fired the shot. The vehicle, a 2010 Black Ford Escape, was located near the westbound Melrose exit where the driver, 23-year-old Shannon Woods from Inkster, Michigan, was stopped and detained. Investigator determined a driving dispute took place between Woods, in the Ford Escape, and the caller, in a 2012 Volkswagen GTI, while westbound on Interstate 94. At one point Woods allegedly fired a handgun, striking the other male in the Volkswagen. Investigators took Woods into custody and booked him into the Stearns County Jail on Second Degree Assault charges.
Teenager dies in boating accident over the weekend
(Walker, MN)--Authorities say a 13-year-old Motley girl is dead and a man is recovering from injuries after a boat crash Sunday night on Ten Mile Lake. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the man was driving the boat near the shore when it stopped abruptly, throwing the girl forward. Efforts to revive the girl at the scene were unsuccessful.
Three injured in crash in western Minnesota
(Detroit lakes, MN)--Three people are reportedly injured in a crash on Friday evening in western Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place along Highway 10 at Airport Road in Detroit Lakes. According to the report, a Kia Soul, driven by James Sneeden, 64, of Wadena, was traveling...
Sheriff: Man injured in road rage shooting in central Minnesota
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. -- A Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun and injured another driver in a road rage incident in central Minnesota.The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says a man reported that another driver had just fired a gun at his car on Interstate 94, between St. Joseph and Avon. An investigation determined that the two had gotten into a driving dispute. The driver who allegedly shot his gun continued to drive westbound on the highway.Deputies found the caller at his home and saw he had a gunshot wound to the tip of his nose. They later found the other driver near Melrose. The 23-year-old was arrested and booked into the Stearns County Jail on second degree assault charges.
Minnesotans capture northern lights on Sept. 4, 2022
Obituary- Marvin Westrom, 84
Marvin Westrom, 84 of Elbow Lake, died on Thursday, September 1st. Memorial Gathering is Friday, September 9th from 3 to 7 P.M. at the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home in Elbow Lake, with a prayer service at 4:30. Interment is 7:30 P.M., Friday, September 9th at Union Cemetery in Elbow Lake. Funeral...
Man shot in nose during I-94 road rage incident near St. Cloud
A man has been arrested in connection with a road rage incident on I-94 in Stearns County Tuesday evening. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it received a 911 call at 7:40 p.m. from a driver on westbound I-94 who said another driver had fired at and hit his vehicle near mile marker 154 – between St. Joseph and Avon.
Fire breaks out at Wadena home twice in less than 12 hours
WADENA, Minn. (KVRR) – Firefighters fight flames at a Wadena home twice in around 11 hours. The first call came in Monday around 4:15 PM on the 10000 block of Mohawk Street. The Wadena Fire Department says crews saw flames coming out of an attached garage. Firefighters were able to get the flames out before they spread to the home.
